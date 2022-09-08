Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Cardinal
UW-Madison in-state tuition frozen for another year
In-state tuition rates for the University of Wisconsin System have remained stable since 2013. The UW System Board of Regents continued this trend by extending the tuition freeze to in-state undergraduates for the 2022-23 academic year. Tuition cost is decided in the summer by the Board of Regents through discussions with the chancellors.
cwbradio.com
Two Prominent Case IH Farm Equipment Dealerships in Wisconsin Join Forces
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Two prominent Case IH farm equipment dealerships in Wisconsin have joined forces. Johnson Tractor announced it has acquired Value Implement. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, the deal was finalized on September 1, which brings the combined total locations between the two companies to nine, three in Illinois and six in Wisconsin.
Wisconsin Is Home To The Top 5 Drunkest Counties In America
Many of us like a good drink from time to time, some more than others. A recent study decided to take a look at the different counties throughout America that may be a bit drunker than others. Fun Fact all the counties on this list are in the Midwest... go...
Daily Cardinal
The student-ticket offer: buy one, use none
Madison, like other cities or towns home to a large public university, welcomed students to the campus and surrounding metropolitan area. Young adults have poured in from Wisconsin, the surrounding states and countries across the globe. After a quick unpacking, the dye games will start up, bars will see an...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UW Health officials, nurses meet at Governor’s mansion in bid to avert strike
MADISON, Wis. — UW Health officials met with nurses and union leaders at the Governor’s mansion Friday in an effort to avoid a planned strike, SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin officials confirmed. Nurses at the hospital are set to walk out on Tuesday as they push for union recognition. UW...
empowerwisconsin.org
Lawsuit: Eau Claire Schools’ violate First Amendment
MADISON — Eau Claire Area School District teachers and staff believe parents have to “earn” the right to know about their child’s preferred gender identity at school, according to records filed in a federal lawsuit. The complaint, brought by a local parents organization represented by America...
wearegreenbay.com
Two counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,623,026 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,389 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s Total. Total positive cases1,623,0261,621,655 (+1,371) Received one dose of vaccine3,775,686 (64.7%)3,775,486 (64.7%)
spectrumnews1.com
Study: Why more Wisconsin women aren't running for office
MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin women continue to be underrepresented in public office, according to a recent report by Alverno College. Women make up 50% of the state’s population, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Yet, the Wisconsin Women’s Council cited only about 25% of all Wisconsin elected officials are women, despite Wisconsin women being eligible to hold public office for a century.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington State Shocks No. 19 Wisconsin In Madison: Fans React
Week 2 of the college football season has been packed with shocking upsets. On Saturday, unranked Washington State took down No. 19 Wisconsin 17-14 in Camp Randall Stadium — marking the Cougars' first win over a ranked opponent since 2018. The college football world took to Twitter to react...
Big question in the governor’s race: Should Wisconsin dismantle public schools?
A group of heavy hitters in Wisconsin politics announced Thursday that they are forming a coalition to push for universal school choice and “parents’ rights.” The group, which calls itself the Wisconsin Coalition for Education Freedom, includes Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, Americans for Prosperity, the American Federation for Children, School Choice Wisconsin and the Wisconsin […] The post Big question in the governor’s race: Should Wisconsin dismantle public schools? appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Eye Clinic of Wisconsin hires new provider
The Eye Clinic of Wisconsin has hired a new ophthalmologist who will begin seeing patients in early September at Eye Clinic offices in central and northern Wisconsin. Christiana Gandy, an ophthalmologist specializing in glaucoma care and cataract surgery, earned her Doctor of Medicine degree at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore. The following year, she completed an internship at MedStar Harbor Hospital in Baltimore. She then completed her ophthalmology residency at New York Presbyterian Hospital – Weill Cornell Medical College, followed by Glaucoma Fellowship at the Duke Eye Center of Duke University in 2022.
WEAU-TV 13
Johnson, Michels address Wisconsinites during first Republican rally
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - Republicans across Wisconsin gathered in Wisconsin Dells Saturday morning for the first Wisconsin Republican Rally. Speakers included Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels, Senator Ron Johnson and former Governor Tommy Thompson, among others. Those who spoke addressed many matters including education, economic uncertainty and illegal drug use here in Wisconsin.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 More Local Restaurants in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great food in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to stop by one of the following local restaurants.
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin ginseng in high demand but faces market hurdles
MARATHON, Wis. — A farmer in Marathon, Wis. said the state’s ginseng farmers are looking to market their product more to American consumers. Bob Kaldunski is a ginseng grower. He said he’s had to adapt plenty of times over the years, but one thing remains constant. “I...
People in Southeast Wisconsin are interested 'unretiring' more than ever
A recent report hit a nerve for many of our viewers. It is about "The Great Unretirement," where people are ditching the golf course to get back to work.
Authorities rename 28 Wisconsin sites to remove racist word
The government has renamed more than two dozen lakes and other sites on federal land in Wisconsin to remove a racist term for a Native American woman.
wiproud.com
125+ vehicle wholesale dealers in Wisconsin have licenses revoked
(WFRV) – In August, nearly 10% of all vehicle wholesale dealers in Wisconsin had their licenses revoked for violating state law. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation released information regarding a recent revocation of the vehicle wholesale dealer license from 129 companies. The companies were previously located at 101 Skyline Drive #1 W814 in Arlington, Wisconsin.
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Iowa
If you clicked this article you most likely already have a college in mind. Over the years, Iowa has become known for its party schools. Different Iowa colleges have even ranked in the top 10 party colleges in all of America. So... which Iowa college is number one for the...
‘Mistrust, disrespect’: Staffing crisis at county-run nursing home exposes deep divisions among Dane County leaders
VERONA, Wis. — A crisis of staffing at the Dane County-run nursing home in Verona has further exposed deepening divisions between the county’s elected officials and some of its key department heads and division administrators. “We can’t keep heading down this path where there’s such mistrust and lack of respect for the Dane County division administrators, with such a reliance...
WSAW
Lots to do this weekend in central Wisconsin
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to look far. Numerous events will be held this weekend. The 12th Annual Celebrate Amherst will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. There will be activities, food, and drinks all available on Main Street in Amherst throughout the day. The event includes live music, craft vendors, a classic car show (new location behind the Amherst Telephone Company), Central Wisconsin Ford Model A Club Rides, kids face painting and balloon art, and a silent auction.
Comments / 3