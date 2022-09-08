Read full article on original website
Burned Out Twice: Couple Rebuild After Losing Homes in Trinity and Mendocino Counties to Wildfire
On September 8, 2020, while vacationing in Idaho, Bobby and Faye Hunt phoned home to check in with their friend and house sitter, Randy. Randy told the Hunts he’d evacuated from the Hunts’ Three Forks, Trinity County, California home in advance of the August Complex Fire. Aware of the developing wildfires, the Hunts had made numerous inquiries about the fires’ status before traveling to Idaho. Because fire officials said the Three Forks community was not in jeopardy from the fires, the Hunts were stunned to learn from Randy their property would likely burn.
HSRC Awarded Over $400k Federal Grant to Expand Nutrition Program
This is a press release from the Humboldt Senior Resource Center:. The Humboldt Senior Resource Center (HSRC) has been awarded a $404,152, three-year Innovations in Nutrition Program and Services grant from the Administration for Community Living, an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The purpose of the grant is to reduce hunger, encourage social engagement, and promote health and wellbeing among older adults in Humboldt County. “Our goal is for more seniors to come to lunch—particularly rural older adults who are at risk of not getting enough nutritious food,” said Tasha Romo, HSRC’s Director of Nutrition & Activities.
Arcata Marsh Tour Focusing on Ecology and Geography Free to the Public
Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, September 17. Meet leader Lynn Jones at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk focusing on Arcata Marsh geography and ecology – past, present, and future. Masks are recommended but not required inside the building, regardless of COVID vaccination status. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.
[UPDATE 9:30 p.m.] New Start in Trinity County Being Called the Texas Fire
Let us hope that the name of the newest fire in Trinity County isn’t indicative of the size it will grow to be…. The Texas Fire, as it is being called, was reported just before 12:30 p.m. east of Ruth Lake and south of Wildwood. According to the Shasta...
50 Miles from the Freeway: Burnout
Linda Stansberry is a writer and journalist from Honeydew, California. 50 Miles from the Freeway is her syndicated monthly column about rural healthcare. Send questions, comments and news tips via her website, www.lindastansberry.com. You can also follow her on Twitter: @LCStansberry. Burnout is like a bad relationship, the kind you...
Firefighters Saw Temperature of 107 Degrees on Six Rivers Lightning Complex Yesterday
Press release from California Interagency Incident Management Team 15:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 41,540 acres with 89% containment and 850 personnel assigned to the incident. Ammon – 11,465 acres; Campbell – 30,075 acres. CURRENT SITUATION. Yesterday, the extreme heat peaked across the fire area yesterday,...
3rd Annual Latin Dance & Music Festival in Arcata October 6th – 9th
Press release from the Humboldt Latin Dance Company:. Announcing the 3rd Annual Humboldt Latin Dance and Music Festival coming to the North Coast this October 6th-9th. Celebrate the beautiful dances and music from Cuba, the Caribbean, Africa, Brazil, Columbia and more! You are invited to join this amazing 4- day latin dance and music festival whether you are coming for the music, the dancing or both! Workshops are taught by world- renowned dance professionals with three evenings of late night dance parties, including live Salsa bands and latin music DJ’s. The event kicks off Thursday night, October 6th with a pre-party fundraiser event featuring The Latin Peppers at Redwood Raks. Friday’s Salsa dance party with Tropiqueño at Humbrews, will get you dancing for sure! Guest DJ’s host a two-room dance party on Saturday night, October 8th for all the best latin dance vibes and the hottest dance music. The festival boasts a mix of 20+ beginning through advanced level workshops throughout the weekend. All Workshops are held at Redwood Raks, in the Creamery District, Arcata.
Yurok Chief Judge Abby Abinanti Joins Influential Cast in Hillary and Chelsea Clinton’s New Documentary Series
On Friday, September 9, 2022, Yurok Chief Judge Abby Abinanti and her Tribal Court team will be featured in Gutsy, a new documentary series created by Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton. Based on The New York Times bestselling book, “The Book of Gutsy Women,” the much-anticipated docuseries presents diverse perspectives on a wide variety of topics, ranging from environmental protection to prison reform. For the Apple TV+ series, Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton interviewed some of the most influential women of the 21st century, including: Gloria Steinem, Dr. Jane Goodall, Megan Thee Stallion, Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, Yurok Chief Judge Abby Abinanti, Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson, Kim Kardashian and many more.
Slooooow Chase, Spike Strip, End With Driver in the Humboldt County Jail
Giving OJ Simpson’s pursuit a run for slowest ever, a driver fled law enforcement headed southbound on Hwy 101 for over 22 miles at speeds that never topped 40 mph and often were less than 20 mph. A spike strip finally disabled the vehicle and officers arrested Ginger Porter for a DUI.
Major Roadwork Scheduled Friday, September 9 Through Thursday, September 15
The following scheduled roadwork has been verified at the time of release. Please keep in mind work is weather permitting and subject to change. For updates to this list, visit: QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov, check the California Highway Information Network (CHIN) at https://roads.dot.ca.gov or call 1-800-GAS-ROAD (1-800-427-7623). For information pertaining to emergency roadwork, check QuickMap and the CHIN. For media updates, please contact the appropriate Public Information Officer listed above.
A Hot and Dry Day on the Six Rivers Lightning Complex
Press release from the California Interagency Incident Management Team 15:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 41,540 acres with 81% containment and 949 personnel assigned to the incident. Ammon – 11,465 acres; Campbell – 30,075 acres, with 38 acres of interior growth. CURRENT SITUATION. Yesterday was another...
Vehicle Fire This Afternoon Began to Spread to Vegetation Near Centerville Beach
About 3:45 p.m., a vehicle caught fire in the 8000 block of Centerville Road west of Ferndale. The occupant safely got out of the vehicle, but the flames started to spread into nearby brush. When firefighters arrived on scene, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. The fire did not...
Third Station in Arcata Fire District to Re-Open Permanently
Press release from the Arcata Fire Protection District:. On September 8, 2022, Arcata Fire Protection District will re-open its third station permanently. The station had been closed due to staffing shortages faced by the organization over the last year. The District began receiving revenue from Measure “F” in January of...
Countywide ‘Accelerated Cure Slurry Project’ Begins Tomorrow
The City of Arcata has contracted with DRYCO Construction to resurface portions of the City’s roads as part of the 2022 Countywide Accelerated Cure Slurry Project. Work areas will include: Union Street from Samoa Boulevard to 11th Street, 14th Street from K Street to J Street, 13th Street from H Street to F Street and from K Street to I Street, 12th Street from K Street to J Street and I street to G Street and F Street to the eastern end of 12th Street, LK Wood Boulevard from Granite Avenue to 14th Street, and the City Hall Parking Lot at 736 F Street.
Humboldt Progressive Democrats Endorse Local Candidates in November General Election
Humboldt Progressive Democrats endorsed several local candidates at our endorsement meeting August 31st. Using a virtual remote meeting platform, each candidate spoke to members about their vision and platform and answered question from members. Topics ranged from election integrity to police oversight to affordable housing. Members voted to endorse the...
Suicide Prevention Awareness Month highlights ‘Thriving At All Ages’
Press release from the Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services (DHHS):. The Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services (DHHS) is partnering with community groups to bring attention to suicide prevention efforts through events and trainings during the month of September. This year, Take Action for Mental...
