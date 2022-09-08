Read full article on original website
Athens News
Sept. 11: Marker to be unveiled honoring the Civil War’s ‘Chauncey Boys’ \
Sept. 11: Marker to be unveiled honoring the Civil War’s ‘Chauncey Boys’. A “Boys in Blue” historical marker commemorating three Chauncey Civil War volunteers will be dedicated on Sunday, Sept 11, in Dover Township Park, Chauncey. The public is invited to join in this patriotic salute to local heroes who fought to preserve the Union.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mounds offer a glimpse of history predating Marietta
MARIETTA — Mound Cemetery is the final resting place of Revolutionary War veterans and Ohio Company founders Rufus Putnam and Benjamin Tupper, among others. But its history stretches back centuries before the arrival of the first pioneers to Marietta and the Northwest Territory. Within the Fifth and Cutler streets...
ohio.edu
Ohio University awarded Intel grant funding, will serve as lead institution for Appalachian Semiconductor Education and Technical (ASCENT) Ecosystem
Intel has awarded Ohio University $3 million in grant funding to serve as the lead institution for the Appalachian Semiconductor Education and Technical (ASCENT) Ecosystem, a program that will create an inclusive workforce development and training program to cultivate the next generation of skilled technical professionals for Ohio’s emerging semiconductor industry.
sciotopost.com
Weird Green Fruit is Not From Ohio, but You Will Find It Here
PICKAWAY – This time of year around fall you will see these odd-looking bright green fruit on the ground known as hedge apples, the question is what are they for?. The “oranges” which they are also referred as come from an Osage-orange tree that is not indigenous to Ohio but was introduced in Ohio in the 1800s. These trees were brought to Ohio by farming settlers for forming a natural fence along farmlands and wind sheers. The tree is actually native to Arkansas, Texas, and Oklahoma. Recently a tree larger than 20 feet in circumference was found in Pickaway County, you can read about that here: http://www.sciotopost.com/conservation-organization-found-possibly-largest-osage-orange-tree-ohio-pickaway-county-2/
Athens News
Special Effects Makeup Workshops
Learn to create trauma effects like cuts, scars, burns, bruises, and more using a combination of special effects makeup and non-toxic household materials. Led by Alex Thomas and Friends. Ages 8 to adult. Registration required on the events calendar at MyACPL.org. Also happening September 10 at the Chauncey Public Library from 2-3:30; September 24 at the Coolville Public Library from 12-1:30 and Wells Public Library (Albany) from 3:30 -5; and October 15 at the Glouster Public Library from 11-12:30, the Nelsonville Public Library from 2:30-4, and the Athens Public Library from 6-7:30.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
PHOTOS: Intel's groundbreaking ceremony in central Ohio
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine speaks with other leaders and officials ahead of Intel's groundbreaking ceremony in Licking County Friday afternoon. Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger speaks with other officials and leaders ahead of the groundbreaking ceremony in Licking County Friday afternoon.
This Amish Bakery has the Largest Donuts in the State of Ohio
The day that someone figured out they could deep-fry a ring of dough and glaze it with sugar, the world changed indefinitely. Ohio carries the tradition started that day with some of the best donut shops in the world and one of the very best can be found within this Amish bakery, keep reading to learn more.
WTAP
Ohio River Sternwheel Festival ends with annual car show
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Ohio River Sternwheel Festival has come to an end and like every other year this one ended with the annual car show in town. Many cars from Camaro’s to pickup trucks were in attendance at the event and hundreds gathered to enjoy cars of all variety.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Belpre Market Square progress pleases officials, businesses
BELPRE — The new Belpre Market Square is coming together with businesses starting to open and others beginning to take shape. With the opening of Family Tree Dental and the recent opening of the Las Trancas Restaurant, local officials feel the new plaza is starting to show the community its potential.
Ohio man’s 12-year harassment of TV actress, daughter ends with prison sentence
LOS ANGELES, California — An Ohio man who spent 12 years harassing a TV actress and her daughter, making repeated threats to torture, rape and kill them, was sentenced Thursday to 40 months in prison by a federal judge in California. James David Rogers, 58, of Heath, Ohio, which...
WHIZ
Breakout Bash at The Barn
ZANESVILLE, OH- The Barn located on Linden Avenue is hosting a mental awareness event called Breakout Bash. This event will feature bands like Matt Frampton, Sharwahl, Rolling Rockers, Funknado, Levi Jameson and The River Rats. Frampton Band Member Casey Summers spoke about why they decided to get involved in this...
Ohio man stalked TV actress and her daughter for 12 years, FBI says
An Ohio man has been sentenced to prison in Los Angeles after he harassed a television actress and her daughter for 12 years.
WOUB
Athens County officials break ground on industrial building expected to bring new business and jobs to the region
THE PLAINS, Ohio (WOUB) — The first shovelfuls of dirt were turned Friday morning on a new industrial building that Athens County officials hope will bring around 100 good-paying jobs to the region. The 60,000-square foot building is going up on a patch of grassy field in the Bill...
WSYX ABC6
City of Circleville issues dead woman notice to demolish property in response to complaint
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — A dead woman in Circleville now has two weeks left to respond to a "Notice of Demolition Order" issued by the city's Public Service Department. City leaders issued the order after neighbors started calling ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers regarding a hazardous property on Hayward Street. The three-bedroom home once owned by Nora Copley was destroyed by fire last March. According to the Pickaway County Auditor, Copley is still the owner of record.
Farm and Dairy
EHD-positive deer have been found in 13 Ohio counties
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife has confirmed cases of epizootic hemorrhagic disease in white-tailed deer in Athens, Butler, Champaign, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Highland, Madison, Perry, Preble, Ross, Union and Warren counties. EHD is one of the most common ailments affecting deer, and the...
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Structure Fire in Chillicothe Mutual Aid Requested
Ross – Three fire departments have been requested to the Western area of Chillicothe around 3:45 pm. According to early reports a local firefighter is on scene located at 3500 Polk Hollow road and asking for mutual aid from 1100 and 1500. All persons are out of the home, but they are reporting that a family K9 is still inside.
sciotopost.com
Tecumseh Offers New Fright to Sugar Loaf Mountain this Halloween Season
CHILLICOTHE – Scioto Society will host a new fright this year on Sugarloaf Mountian. The location is famous for it Live action play of Tecumseh, which has offered a new “must-see” horror attraction for the last several years. Recently Sleepy Hollow was a sold-out Haunting season. This year Scioto Society officers, “Tales of the Undead at Haunted Mountain”
WSAZ
WSAZ Play of the Week | Gallia Academy
CHESAPEAKE, Ohio (WSAZ) - Our Play of the Week this Football Friday Night involves Gallia Academy’s Cole Hines with a stiff arm that will send shivers down your spine -- a huge run that set the Blue Devils up for an eventual score. Tap on the video link for...
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Woman Assaults ODOT Contractor
Chillicothe – A woman was arrested after attacking a Contractor at ODOT located off Eastern Ave. Accoridng to the Ross County sheriff’s office, they were called to the scene of the Ohio Department of Transportation – District 9 Office located at 650 Eastern Ave, for reports of an assault around 6 pm.
sciotopost.com
Update: Suspect Tased by Law Enforcement in Chillicothe
Chillicothe – Law enforcement is calling for an emergency squad after a suspect was tased around 10 pm. According to reports, law enforcement attempted to stop a suspect they observed that had a warrant. He fled the scene around 2nd street in Chillicothe. Then when into the alley behind Rallys located at 133 North Bridge Street. After several verbal commands, the man was shot with a taser and fell face-first to the ground.
