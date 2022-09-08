Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sciotopost.com
Weird Green Fruit is Not From Ohio, but You Will Find It Here
PICKAWAY – This time of year around fall you will see these odd-looking bright green fruit on the ground known as hedge apples, the question is what are they for?. The “oranges” which they are also referred as come from an Osage-orange tree that is not indigenous to Ohio but was introduced in Ohio in the 1800s. These trees were brought to Ohio by farming settlers for forming a natural fence along farmlands and wind sheers. The tree is actually native to Arkansas, Texas, and Oklahoma. Recently a tree larger than 20 feet in circumference was found in Pickaway County, you can read about that here: http://www.sciotopost.com/conservation-organization-found-possibly-largest-osage-orange-tree-ohio-pickaway-county-2/
WHIZ
Breakout Bash at The Barn
ZANESVILLE, OH- The Barn located on Linden Avenue is hosting a mental awareness event called Breakout Bash. This event will feature bands like Matt Frampton, Sharwahl, Rolling Rockers, Funknado, Levi Jameson and The River Rats. Frampton Band Member Casey Summers spoke about why they decided to get involved in this...
Athens News
Sept. 11: Marker to be unveiled honoring the Civil War’s ‘Chauncey Boys’ \
Sept. 11: Marker to be unveiled honoring the Civil War’s ‘Chauncey Boys’. A “Boys in Blue” historical marker commemorating three Chauncey Civil War volunteers will be dedicated on Sunday, Sept 11, in Dover Township Park, Chauncey. The public is invited to join in this patriotic salute to local heroes who fought to preserve the Union.
Athens News
Special Effects Makeup Workshops
Learn to create trauma effects like cuts, scars, burns, bruises, and more using a combination of special effects makeup and non-toxic household materials. Led by Alex Thomas and Friends. Ages 8 to adult. Registration required on the events calendar at MyACPL.org. Also happening September 10 at the Chauncey Public Library from 2-3:30; September 24 at the Coolville Public Library from 12-1:30 and Wells Public Library (Albany) from 3:30 -5; and October 15 at the Glouster Public Library from 11-12:30, the Nelsonville Public Library from 2:30-4, and the Athens Public Library from 6-7:30.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mounds offer a glimpse of history predating Marietta
MARIETTA — Mound Cemetery is the final resting place of Revolutionary War veterans and Ohio Company founders Rufus Putnam and Benjamin Tupper, among others. But its history stretches back centuries before the arrival of the first pioneers to Marietta and the Northwest Territory. Within the Fifth and Cutler streets...
Ohio man stalked TV actress and her daughter for 12 years
LOS ANGELES (WCMH) — An Ohio man has been sentenced to prison in Los Angeles after he harassed a television actress and her daughter for 12 years. From Heath, Ohio, James David Rogers, 58, was sentenced to 40 months in prison after stalking, threatening and harassing actress Eva LaRue for 12 years, according to the […]
This Amish Bakery has the Largest Donuts in the State of Ohio
The day that someone figured out they could deep-fry a ring of dough and glaze it with sugar, the world changed indefinitely. Ohio carries the tradition started that day with some of the best donut shops in the world and one of the very best can be found within this Amish bakery, keep reading to learn more.
sciotopost.com
Tecumseh Offers New Fright to Sugar Loaf Mountain this Halloween Season
CHILLICOTHE – Scioto Society will host a new fright this year on Sugarloaf Mountian. The location is famous for it Live action play of Tecumseh, which has offered a new “must-see” horror attraction for the last several years. Recently Sleepy Hollow was a sold-out Haunting season. This year Scioto Society officers, “Tales of the Undead at Haunted Mountain”
RELATED PEOPLE
sciotopost.com
Charles Alan Cottrill, II, 38, of Chillicothe
Charles Alan Cottrill, II, 38, of Chillicothe passed 4:30 a.m. Friday, September 9, 2022 at OSU Wexner Medical Center. Charles was born in Chillicothe on March 11, 1984 to Charles Alan and Zola “Missy” Shackleford Cottrill. Surviving are father and mother, Richard “Al” and Zola “Missy” Parker of...
ohio.edu
OHIO brings in record-setting first year class to Athens Campus
The anticipation for Fall Semester 2022 has been building for some time, and now it’s official – Ohio University has welcomed the largest first-year class of students in the institution’s 218-year history. It’s one of the most accomplished cohorts to enter, as well, with a record-high incoming...
Farm and Dairy
EHD-positive deer have been found in 13 Ohio counties
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife has confirmed cases of epizootic hemorrhagic disease in white-tailed deer in Athens, Butler, Champaign, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Highland, Madison, Perry, Preble, Ross, Union and Warren counties. EHD is one of the most common ailments affecting deer, and the...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Belpre Market Square progress pleases officials, businesses
BELPRE — The new Belpre Market Square is coming together with businesses starting to open and others beginning to take shape. With the opening of Family Tree Dental and the recent opening of the Las Trancas Restaurant, local officials feel the new plaza is starting to show the community its potential.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Vinton Co. “Fall Clean-Up Day” is scheduled for October 15
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — The Vinton County Fall Clean-Up Day is scheduled for October 15 this year. The clean-up day event will take place at the Vinton County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Appliances, scrap metal, newspapers, corrugated cardboard, aluminum cans, glass bottles, and jars, organizers say,...
WSAZ
Woman dead in Mason County ATV accident
MASON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman died Thursday after an ATV was struck by a car near the town of Mason, the Mason County Sheriff confirms. He said the accident happened on state Route 62, just north of Mason. Other details are unavailable now, including the victim’s name. Keep...
WSAZ
WSAZ Play of the Week | Gallia Academy
CHESAPEAKE, Ohio (WSAZ) - Our Play of the Week this Football Friday Night involves Gallia Academy’s Cole Hines with a stiff arm that will send shivers down your spine -- a huge run that set the Blue Devils up for an eventual score. Tap on the video link for...
WTAP
Woman arrested for leading deputies on chase
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sherrif’s Office says a woman was arrested Wednesday after leading deputies on a chase. Her name is Skye Grissinger and she is from Florida. The sheriff’s office sent WTAP a press release that a deputy tried to pull her over in a black Jeep for speeding on Interstate 77. The sheriff says she made a U-turn and started going the other way.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOUB
Athens County officials break ground on industrial building expected to bring new business and jobs to the region
THE PLAINS, Ohio (WOUB) — The first shovelfuls of dirt were turned Friday morning on a new industrial building that Athens County officials hope will bring around 100 good-paying jobs to the region. The 60,000-square foot building is going up on a patch of grassy field in the Bill...
ohio.edu
Ohio University to celebrate 17 Alumni Award recipients; Dr. Patricia A. Ackerman named Alumna of the Year
The Ohio University Alumni Association proudly announces the 17 recipients of the 2022 Alumni Awards, individuals who exemplify the Bobcat spirit in their commitment to excellence and service. This year’s Alumna of the Year, the highest honor bestowed to a graduate, is Dr. Patricia A. Ackerman, BA ’66.
WSAZ
WSAZ Game of the Week | Wheelersburg at Ashland
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Wheelersburg vs. Ashland is our Game of the Week this Football Friday Night. For complete coverage, click or tap on the video link.
WTAP
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to drug charge
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A man from Parkersburg pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver meth. Johnathon Hamrick pleaded guilty Thursday to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth. According to court documents and statements made in court, on November 4, 2021, law enforcement officers...
Comments / 0