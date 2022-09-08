ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 0

Related
HuffPost

Watch A Republican Candidate Furiously Backpedal From His Own Words On Abortion

Scott Jensen, Republican candidate for governor in Minnesota, is fleeing from his own position against abortion after his poll numbers took a dive. “I would try to ban abortion,” Jensen vowed in a March interview with Minnesota Public Radio. In the past, he has also said he would work to ban it without exceptions for rape and incest “unless the mother’s life is in danger.”
MINNESOTA STATE
Salon

What abortion ban? GOP candidates abruptly ditch long-held positions in post-Roe scramble

Numerous Republican candidates who have long campaigned on restricting abortion access and perpetuated false theories about the 2020 presidential election now appear to be recalibrating their extreme views. This change comes as candidates move toward the general election in a shifting political landscape that has at least partly been reshaped by the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade — and perhaps also by the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly makes ‘absolutely no apologies’ for closing schools during COVID-19 pandemic

Kansas Democrat Gov. Laura Kelly, who is seeking re-election this November, said she makes "absolutely no apologies" for closing schools early on during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kelly's comments came during an appearance at the Kansas Chamber's 2022 candidate conversations event in Olathe on Wednesday night as she responded to a question about the actions she took during the pandemic.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
Fox News

GREG GUTFELD: The media erased the political affiliation of an accused killer who is a Democratic official

I just spilled on me. All right. Happy Friday, America. So, how's your civil war going? I know it's crazy out there. I nearly got hit by a cannonball. It's good to see Brian Stelter found work. Call me Brian. But once again, let's look at what the media defines as harm versus what real harm is. You probably didn't hear about the machete attack in New York two days ago. That's right. I said machete. Who knew we lived in the Brazilian rainforest. But there was a machete attack in New York and get this, it was a repeat machete attack by a repeat machete attacker who'd been arrested many times, including for attacking people with, you'll never guess, that's right, machetes.
POLITICS
Fox News

‘Fox News Sunday’ on September 11, 2022

BREAM (voice-over): King Charles addresses a nation mourning Queen Elizabeth after her unprecedented 70 years on the throne. As tributes pour in from around the globe, questions rise about how the new monarch will reign. U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom, Jane Hartley, joins us to talk about the Queen's...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Howard Kurtz
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Bret Baier
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Abortion Rights#Abortion Law#Abortion Issues#House#Senate#Democratic#Wall Street Journal#Gop
Fox News

Liberal DC official roasted for claiming Texas, Arizona governors created border crisis: 'Not even close'

Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen responded Friday to a D.C. city council member over her claim on the border, warning Biden actually "created" the crisis as migrant busses continue to arrive in Democrat-run cities nationwide. Thiessen joined "The Faulkner Focus" to discuss Democrat Brianne Nadeau claiming the governors of Texas and Arizona "created this crisis" and turned the city "into a border town."
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Fox News

Fox News

787K+
Followers
180K+
Post
654M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy