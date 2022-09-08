Read full article on original website
Watch A Republican Candidate Furiously Backpedal From His Own Words On Abortion
Scott Jensen, Republican candidate for governor in Minnesota, is fleeing from his own position against abortion after his poll numbers took a dive. “I would try to ban abortion,” Jensen vowed in a March interview with Minnesota Public Radio. In the past, he has also said he would work to ban it without exceptions for rape and incest “unless the mother’s life is in danger.”
What abortion ban? GOP candidates abruptly ditch long-held positions in post-Roe scramble
Numerous Republican candidates who have long campaigned on restricting abortion access and perpetuated false theories about the 2020 presidential election now appear to be recalibrating their extreme views. This change comes as candidates move toward the general election in a shifting political landscape that has at least partly been reshaped by the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade — and perhaps also by the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago.
Former Democratic senator slams Chief Justice Roberts, says he's 'out of touch' after Dobbs decision
Former Democratic senator and NBC News analyst Claire McCaskill slammed Chief Justice John Roberts on Sunday and said he was "so out of touch" following the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision. "He’s so so out of touch. I mean really, this interview shows why the numbers for the...
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly makes ‘absolutely no apologies’ for closing schools during COVID-19 pandemic
Kansas Democrat Gov. Laura Kelly, who is seeking re-election this November, said she makes "absolutely no apologies" for closing schools early on during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kelly's comments came during an appearance at the Kansas Chamber's 2022 candidate conversations event in Olathe on Wednesday night as she responded to a question about the actions she took during the pandemic.
As Texas sends thousands of migrants to sanctuary cities, liberal mayors scramble to respond
Texas has been ramping up pressure on Washington, D.C., and more recently on New York City and Chicago, for months as it sends thousands of illegal immigrants to those sanctuary cities’ doorsteps, forcing the city's mayors to find new ways to respond to what they have dubbed an emergency.
GREG GUTFELD: The media erased the political affiliation of an accused killer who is a Democratic official
I just spilled on me. All right. Happy Friday, America. So, how's your civil war going? I know it's crazy out there. I nearly got hit by a cannonball. It's good to see Brian Stelter found work. Call me Brian. But once again, let's look at what the media defines as harm versus what real harm is. You probably didn't hear about the machete attack in New York two days ago. That's right. I said machete. Who knew we lived in the Brazilian rainforest. But there was a machete attack in New York and get this, it was a repeat machete attack by a repeat machete attacker who'd been arrested many times, including for attacking people with, you'll never guess, that's right, machetes.
Democrat Elissa Slotkin moved into home of lobbyist, campaign donor to run in new district
Fox News Digital has learned that Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., recently moved into a Lansing, Michigan, condo owned by a lobbyist, who also happens to be one of her campaign donors, in order to run for re-election in a new congressional district. Slotkin, who currently represents Michigan's 8th Congressional District,...
‘Fox News Sunday’ on September 11, 2022
BREAM (voice-over): King Charles addresses a nation mourning Queen Elizabeth after her unprecedented 70 years on the throne. As tributes pour in from around the globe, questions rise about how the new monarch will reign. U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom, Jane Hartley, joins us to talk about the Queen's...
Sen. Tester defends Biden's anti-MAGA speech, says president was referring to people who support 'violence'
Democratic Montana Sen. Jon Tester defended President Joe Biden’s anti-MAGA speech from earlier this month, arguing the president was denouncing Republicans who think "violence is is is a way to solve problems," not all supporters of former President Donald Trump. "I live in north central Montana. Many of my...
Fox News
LAURA INGRAHAM: Democrats are cratering, and yet they want everyone to believe that the opposite is true
Laura Ingraham discusses how the Democrats are looking to push their "lame attempts" at messaging their failures because they have zero compliments to point to for the midterm elections on "The Ingraham Angle." LAURA INGRAHAM: I decided on Friday night that it's time to simplify things for everyone. You're all...
Illinois mayor reacts to governor's 'ill-advised' comment inferring 'xenophobia' amid Chicago migrant crisis
The Republican mayor of a town in the suburban Chicagoland area says that Governor J.B. Pritzker's office is calling him "xenophobic" for questioning why a busload of 64 migrants were shipped out of Chicago into his town. 147 migrants were bused from Texas to Chicago on Wednesday and sixty-four of...
Fox News
Biden 'looked like he was in the depths of Hell' demonizing 'half the country': Haley
Former United States Ambassador to the United Nations called on President Biden to tone down virulent rhetoric about so-called "MAGA Republicans," saying his recent speech on Independence Mall made him look like he was in the underworld. Haley, a former South Carolina governor, said Biden is demonizing the very Americans...
Blake Masters hopes to target Big Tech in the Senate but is 'pessimistic' bills will be signed under Biden
AVENTURA, FLA. - U.S. Senate GOP candidate Blake Masters has bold ambitions on how he intends to combat Big Tech but acknowledged his pessimism that anything can be done under President Biden. Masters, who is aiming to unseat Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly in Arizona, called for "eliminating or heavily reforming"...
Liberal DC official roasted for claiming Texas, Arizona governors created border crisis: 'Not even close'
Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen responded Friday to a D.C. city council member over her claim on the border, warning Biden actually "created" the crisis as migrant busses continue to arrive in Democrat-run cities nationwide. Thiessen joined "The Faulkner Focus" to discuss Democrat Brianne Nadeau claiming the governors of Texas and Arizona "created this crisis" and turned the city "into a border town."
Arizona's Blake Masters says voters question why Washington Republicans are not investing more in his race
AVENTURA, FLA. – GOP Senate nominee Blake Masters told Fox News Digital on Sunday that Arizona voters are wondering why national Republicans are not investing more money into his race, even as polls show the contest narrowing. Masters said during an interview at the National Conservatism Conference that while...
Tim Scott says US needs leader to unify country without 9/11-like ‘crisis,’ slams ‘soul-crushing' Biden speech
Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., reflected Sunday on how the American people came together 21 years ago in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, saying it was the most unified he has ever seen the country. In an interview with "Fox News Sunday," new host Shannon Bream asked...
NBC's Yamiche Alcindor claims 'abortion comes up 90% of the time' with voters on the campaign trail
NBC News Washington correspondent Yamiche Alcindor argued on Sunday’s "Meet the Press" that abortion is still a top issue for a vast majority of voters prior to the midterm elections. She appeared on a panel with Republican strategist Matt Gorman who argued that abortion has not come up as...
Tim Kennedy offers message of hope on 21st anniversary of 9/11: 'I want Americans to remember who we are'
"Save Our Allies" co-founder Tim Kennedy reflected on the impact the September 11 terrorist attacks had on uniting the nation and the world despite differences. On "Fox & Friends Weekend" Sunday, Kennedy reminded Americans of the country's strength when standing together. 9/11 FAMILY MEMBER ‘REMINDS’ POLITICIANS BEHIND ‘BORDER’ NO ONE...
McCarthy rips Biden’s foreign policy blunders as he reflects on 9/11: ‘I have a real concern’
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., tore into President Biden’s foreign policy on the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, telling Fox News that the president’s actions at home and abroad have made the country less safe. "Remember, at that moment, 21 years ago today, we...
Rand Paul blasts DC priorities: No one hit by severe Kentucky floods asked me to send more foreign aid
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., called out the "enormous disconnect" between Congress' priorities and those of their constituents, as billions of taxpayer dollars have gone to foreign aid while people in his own state have little to no help with deadly flood recovery. On "The Ingraham Angle," host Laura Ingraham said...
Fox News
