BTS Concert Film Gets Surprise Midnight Drop on Disney+

Hey, BTS fans, what if we told you that you could stream a new concert from the K-pop superstars… like, right now?

Disney+ has added the concert film BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage – LA to its streaming services worldwide, starting at midnight PT, TVLine has learned. The addition serves as part of Thursday’s Disney+ Day celebration, ahead of this weekend’s D23 Expo.

SIGN UP FOR DISNEY+ to watch BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage LA, She-Hulk, The Mandalorian, Ms. Marvel and more!

The film captures BTS’ live performances at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium last November and December. Permission to Dance on Stage – LA is “stage-focused” and features performances of the band’s hits “Dynamite,” “Butter” and “Permission to Dance,” among others. The film — produced by HYBE, a Den of Thieves production, in association with Borderless Films — was first announced in July, along with an upcoming docuseries, BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star , slated to debut next year.

The BTS concert film joins a growing library of music content on Disney+, led by The Beatles: Get Back, the Emmy-winning documentary from Peter Jackson that takes us inside the recording sessions for the Let It Be album. The streamer also offers the Taylor Swift songwriting chronicle Folklore: The Pond Sessions ; the concept film Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever, A Love Letter to Los Angeles ; and the intimate making-of doc Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U .

Also for Disney+ Day, the service is offering an introductory offer of one month for $1.99 , available for new and eligible returning subscribers. ( Sign up here .)