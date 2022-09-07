Read full article on original website
Related
Regal Owner Cineworld Granted Access to up to $785M in Financing
A U.S. bankruptcy court has granted movie theater giant Cineworld Group access to up to $785 million in financing, with the company saying that is “expected to provide sufficient liquidity” for it “to meet its ongoing obligations.” Cineworld, which operates the Regal cinemas in the U.S., and certain of its subsidiaries filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas earlier in the week and have now received approval from the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas for “first day” relief related to its Chapter 11 proceedings.More from The Hollywood...
Cineworld's deputy CEO regrets it wasn't a meme stock like AMC as the chain files for bankruptcy: 'We were never so lucky!'
Cineworld's deputy CEO wished the movie chain had become a meme stock like rival AMC. The UK movie chain, which owns Regal Cinemas in the US, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Wednesday. The chain, carrying $5 billion in debt, would have welcomed meme-stock liquidity, the executive said. Cineworld was unlucky...
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after piling $25 million into the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock this week. Jake Freeman's fund disclosed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond, the latest meme stock to skyrocket, has more than tripled in value...
Matt Damon Is the Latest Celebrity to Buy an Estate in This Secluded Woodland Oasis 50 Minutes From NYC
Matt Damon doesn't live in Los Angeles anymore. The Massachusetts-born actor purchased a home in New York, just outside the city.
RELATED PEOPLE
AOL Corp
Mark Wahlberg Drops $15.6 Million on a Pile of Las Vegas Dirt for Lavish Summit Club Estate
Mark Wahlberg and wife Rhea Durham are making big real estate moves in 2022. They currently have their 6.14-acre Beverly Park estate on the market for a whopping $87 million, and now, they just plunked down $15.6 million for a pile of dirt in Las Vegas. Those 2.5-acres of land will turn into something spectacular because it’s housed within the elite gated walls of the Summit Club in Summerlin, Nevada.
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO who died after falling from NYC high rise was subject of insider trading and fraud lawsuit just before death, documents show
The lawsuit claims that Gustavo Arnal and investor Ryan Cohen collaborated in a "pump and dump" scheme to artificially inflate the company's stock.
A couple in their 50s live permanently on a cruise ship because it's cheaper than a mortgage
They hope to spend around $36,000 a year. Imagine retiring early and spending the rest of your life on a cruise ship visiting exotic locations, meeting interesting people and eating delectable food. It sounds fantastic, but surely it’s a billionaire’s fantasy, right?. Not according to Angelyn Burk, 53,...
Walmart Cancels Hundreds of Billions of Dollars in Peak-Season Orders
Walmart has about $1.5 billion in inventory “that if we could just wave a magic wand, we’d make it go away today,” chief financial officer John David Rainey told Wall Street analysts in a quarterly earnings call Tuesday of the retailer’s battle to get overstock under control. The first order of business? Slashing hundreds of billions of dollars in fourth-quarter orders to get back on track. In a Nutshell: “The second quarter finished stronger than we anticipated,” CEO Doug McMillon said. “Our sales were well ahead of plan with inflation lifting our average transaction size.” He said the company realized back in March...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AOL Corp
25 photos showing that Kohl's is a mess right now
Kohl's is only days removed from an earnings day disaster. The struggling mid-tier department store saw second quarter same-store sales tank 7.7% as middle-income consumers pulled back on discretionary purchases as inflation remains elevated. Gross profit margins plunged 290 basis points from a year ago. Inventory ballooned 48% from a year ago.
Inside the Tragic Suicide at an Amazon Warehouse
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also text or dial 988.An Amazon employee walked out of his overnight shift at a Massachusetts warehouse this month and shot himself outside the building, authorities told The Daily Beast.The heartbreaking incident occurred on Friday, Aug. 19, after the 23-year-old employee left work early at the e-commerce giant’s Norwood delivery station. According to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office, the man drove away from the...
These Retailers Are Opening New Stores
For all the talk of retail’s shrinking physical footprint, some nameplates continue growing their real-world reach. Bloomingdale’s scales down Bloomingdale’s announced plans to open a second, smaller-format Bloomie’s concept store in the Chicago area, following the launch of a Virginia location last year. The 50,000-square-foot space will offer a curated assortment of casual and contemporary apparel, footwear and accessories. Opening at the Westfield Old Orchard in Skokie, Ill., the new Bloomie’s location will also introduce soft home textiles. The opening will coincide with the closure of Bloomingdale’s Old Orchard location, which begins clearance sales on Sept. 6 before shutting down next month. “We’re excited to...
Daily Beast
NYC Man Who Jumped to Death From Skyscraper Is Bed Bath & Beyond Executive
The man who jumped to his death from the 18th floor of a Manhattan skyscraper on Friday has been identified as 52-year-old Gustavo Arnal, the chief financial officer of troubled Bed Bath & Beyond. The executive’s death came as his employer has been dealing with financial difficulties—laying off 20 percent...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Amazon is closing 2 facilities with a total of 300 employees and reportedly scrapping plans for 42 new buildings
Amazon is starting to tighten its belt. The e-commerce giant announced Wednesday it was shutting down two delivery stations in Baltimore which employ a total of over 300 people, as first reported by local news outlet WMAR-2. An Amazon spokesperson told WMAR-2 the company will offer staff at the stations...
A Disney Hotel Favorite Is Going Out of Business
Disney doesn’t merely want you to have a good time on your vacation. The company sets the bar much higher than that. The Mouse House wants you to be transported when you visit one of its theme parks, and the luxury hotels and restaurants that are situated nearby. No detail goes unconsidered, from the way the trash cans are designed to not overfill to the park’s use of forced perspective to create the illusion that some buildings are taller (or shorter) than they really are to the imagineers love of hiding secret Mickey’s all over the place.
Amazon denied a worker's death was caused by heat in the warehouse, but it's since installed new AC and more fans, report says
After an Amazon employee died in a warehouse last month, the company has reportedly added a new AC system. Workers said they believed overheating in the warehouse contributed to the employee's death. Amazon said its investigation found the employee's death was not related to working conditions. Amazon has added a...
A Tesla driver reportedly discovered a dead mouse and rat poison in their 'frunk' after a service center visit and it illustrates a growing issue with the carmaker
Tesla owners have filed thousands of complaints about the car company's service centers, Vox reports. Drivers cite delays, parts issues, and instances when their car was in worse condition after visiting the repair shop. Tesla owners have detailed quality control issues with the carmaker in the past. Some Tesla owners...
CARS・
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO accused of “pump and dump” scheme before falling to his death from NYC skyscraper
A Bed Bath & Beyond store in San Jose, California, on June 27. A Bed Bath & Beyond executive who plunged to his death on Friday stood accused in a lawsuit—along with activist investor Ryan Cohen—of participating in a “pump and dump” scheme to artificially inflate the company’s value.
Buying Amazon Return Pallets and Reselling Products Can Be a Profitable Side Hustle
Amazon is one of the top 10 most valuable companies in the world, giving retail brands and small businesses an easy platform to sell their products. It’s also a useful platform for reselling items, giving entrepreneurs an alternative to generating e-commerce revenue. But there is one method of making money that Amazon doesn’t talk about, and that’s through Amazon return pallets.
MacKenzie Scott, Jeff Bezos' ex-wife, gives 2 Beverly Hills mansions worth $55 million to a housing charity
Her donation to the California Community Foundation will help the organization to fund more affordable housing in Los Angeles.
CNBC
'I work just 3.5 days a week': This 28-year old quit his job—now he makes $189,000 a year off 7 income streams
In 2017, after I graduated from college, I started working as an engineer at an oil company. I was 23 and making $98,500 a year. At first, I thought I had my dream job. But after seeing senior leaders work 60-hour weeks with routine travel, I realized that it wasn't the lifestyle I wanted. My father passed away when I was three years old, so having family time was always very valuable to me.
Comments / 0