ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, OH

Troy man accused of killing roommate found competent to stand trial

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pKZee_0hmeTcOx00

TROY — The Troy man police say killed his roommate, stealing his car and cutting off the victim’s thumb will go to trial.

Sean Higgins, 25, was found competent to stand trial Thursday morning, according to a Miami County Common Pleas Court official.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Troy man accused of killing roommate pleads not guilty by reason of insanity

Higgins previously pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in May. He was set to have an initial competency hearing in July, but it was rescheduled after his attorney requested a second evaluation.

Higgins was previously indicted by a grand jury aggravated murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence, grand theft of a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property, according to court records.

Higgins was arrested by Troy Police on April 14 after police said he admitted to killing Easton Ho, 25, and dumping his body out of state, according to court records and Troy’s Police Chief. News Center 7 previously reported that police called the killing premeditated.

Ho’s body was recovered in Randolph County near the Greenville Creek in the area of State Route 227 and Greenville Pike on April 15, investigators said. It was the area Higgins told police he dumped it, according to Troy Police Chief Shawn McKinney.

Investigators said Higgins cut “off the dead victim’s thumb and keeping it to access and use the victim’s cell phone” during the crimes. The victim’s cell phone ended up being recovered in a field in Troy.

Since Higgins was found competent, his jury trial is scheduled for November 15 and 16, according to a court official.

Higgins is currently booked in the Miami County Jail where his bond was continued at $1.5 million.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Brandi Whitten
7d ago

send him to prison and throw away the key! Easton deserves better but the world looks down upon eye for an eye these days.

Reply
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Miami County, OH
Miami County, OH
Crime & Safety
Troy, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Troy, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 man hospitalized following Dayton shooting

DAYTON — One man is in the hospital after a shooting in Dayton late Wednesday night, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. >>Dayton man arrested and charged for rape of underage girl. Crews were dispatched to the 800 block of Summit Square Drive around 11:45 p.m. One...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Woman facing federal charges in connection to identity theft

DAYTON — A Dayton woman is facing federal charges after being accused of steal multiple identities in the Miami Valley. Tiffany Lewis, 29, was arrested by federal agents Tuesday afternoon. Following her arrest, she appeared in U.S. District Court. She’s been charged with committing Social Security number fraud, wire fraud, bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roommate#Violent Crime#Greenville Pike
WHIO Dayton

Kettering man found guilty in Jan. 6 Capitol riot case

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Kettering man has been found guilty on charges connected to the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol Riot. David Mehaffie, 63, was found guilty Tuesday of felony aiding and abetting in assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers, and interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder. He was also convicted on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building and aiding and abetting in committing an act of violence in the Capitol Building or grounds, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.
KETTERING, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man dead after ‘farming accident’ in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Indiana — A 62-year-old man is dead after the tractor he was driving rolled over Tuesday afternoon in Wayne County. Deputies responded to the 7100 block of Morgan Creek Road in Williamsburg around 1:08 p.m. on a report of a farming accident, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHIO Dayton

Police called to respond after reported stabbing in Dayton

DAYTON — Crews were called to respond to reports of a stabbing in Dayton Wednesday. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed crews responded to the first block of Benning Place on reports of a female being stabbed in the chest. The stabbing was reported shortly before 3:40 p.m., according to initial reports.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

What’s next for Ohio’s abortion block?

MIAMI VALLEY — Surgical and medical abortions will start again next week at a Kettering abortion clinic. This is because of a court order that temporarily blocked Ohio’s abortion ban. ACLU Ohio is representing the Women’s Med Center in Kettering and every other abortion provider in the state....
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
95K+
Followers
126K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy