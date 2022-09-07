ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

dallasexpress.com

Small Local City Deciding Whether to Exist

A small city in Parker County is currently wrestling over whether or not it will vote itself into nonexistence. The city of Reno, which lies about 20 miles northwest of Forth Worth, has a population of only 3,000. Across the roughly 13 square miles, there are no traffic lights, gas stations, or stores. There is no post office, but it does have a city hall and a police station.
PARKER COUNTY, TX
VoiceOfDenton

Public Hearing: DCA22-0004 Parking and Loading Code Amendments

The City of Denton City Council will hold a public hearing and consider approval of an ordinance of the City of Denton, Texas, amending the Denton Development Code, specifically amendments related to Section 7.9 – Parking and Loading; providing for a penalty in the maximum amount of $2,000.00 for violations thereof; providing a severability clause and an effective date.
DENTON, TX
voiceofdenton.com

Public Hearing: RROD South Campus Multifamily (Z22-0004a)

The City of Denton City Council will hold a public hearing and consider adoption of an Ordinance of the City of Denton, Texas, regarding an amendment to the Rayzor Ranch Overlay District by amending the Development Standards regarding the number and location of multifamily dwelling units within the South Campus encompassing approximately 257 acres located south of West University Drive and north of Scripture Street, between Interstate I-35 and Bonnie Brae Street in the City of Denton, Denton County, Texas; adopting an amendment to the City’s Official Zoning Map; providing for a penalty in the maximum amount of $2,000.00 for violations thereof; providing a severability clause and an effective date.
DENTON, TX
Denton, TX
Government
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. SMITH, ANTHONY EARL; B/M; POB: SAN FRANCISCO CA; AGE: 46; ADDRESS: WATAUGA TX; OCCUPATION:...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Shorthorn

Arlington City Council passes resolutions including contract with UTA, refurbishing Entertainment District

The Arlington City Council passed several resolutions, including an interlocal cooperation contract with UTA, refurbishment in the Entertainment District and the purchase of new playground equipment for city parks during its Tuesday evening meeting. The council passed a resolution calling for the authorization of the creation of a three-year interlocal...
ARLINGTON, TX
inforney.com

Parents: Texas school district charges thousands for FOIA requests

(Chalkboard Review) – When Jenny Crossland, a mother of an incoming kindergartner, filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request with the Fort Worth Independent School District (Fort Worth ISD) asking for book lists between kindergarten and 12th grade, she was not expecting to be charged the equivalent of round-trip flights across the world.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Northwest ISD David Hicks superintendent dies unexpectedly

FORT WORTH, Texas — Northwest ISD Superintendent David Hicks died Friday following a medical emergency, the district announced. Not much is known at this point about the circumstances surrounding Hicks' death beyond what the district said in its announcement on Friday evening. "Dr. Hicks had made an immediate impact...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Anesthesiologist's license suspended; Incidents at Dallas surgery center under review

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Texas Medical Board took emergency action Friday to suspend the license of a Dallas anesthesiologist suspected of tampering with IV bags. The Board's order said Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz, Jr. is under federal investigation in connection with the death of a fellow doctor and with complications patients suffered, even during routine surgery. The events under investigation happened at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare Center in North Dallas, which halted all surgeries this week. The suspension comes after the Texas Medical Board called an emergency meeting Friday after hearing from federal law enforcement. It said it moved quickly because of what...
DALLAS, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Colleyville

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. CORSON, JACK BRAD JR; W/M; POB: ELKHART IN; AGE: 54; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX;...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
CBS DFW

As rents rise, affordable housing is harder and harder to find in North Texas

MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Anyone who rents in North Texas knows it's getting harder and harder to find affordable housing.Rent.com said the price of two bedroom apartments has soared 17% in the last year.That's about $450 more every month on average. Even when North Texans are finding places to live, it's not always going smoothly. Chastidy Byrns found a place in McKinney after looking for months. "This really meant a lot to me to get this apartment," she said. "I paid my deposit, I got my keys, signed the lease."But after just a few days living at Lakes of Eldorado, she was told...
MCKINNEY, TX

