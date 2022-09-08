Slumberland Release Date: Which Parts of the World Did They Shoot In?

Slumberland, starring Jason Momoa, is expected to become available on Netflix at some point in 2018, and in anticipation of this, we have put up a guide that provides all the essential information regarding the original film that we are so thrilled to share with you.

Francis Lawrence is in charge of directing Slumberland, while the screenplay was created collaboratively by David Guion and Michael Handelman. The comic book series by Winsor McCay titled “Little Nemo in Slumberland” served as the inspiration for this movie.

the movie was produced by Chernin Entertainment… You might recognize Lawrence from his work as a director on the film “I Am Legend” or one of the films in “The Hunger Games” franchise.

Earlier in their careers, Guion and Handelman collaborated on the production of Night at the Museum: The Secret Tomb. This is the second time that Jennifer Lawrence and Jason Momoa have collaborated on a project. They worked together for the first time on the original series See for Apple+.

Keep reading to learn more about the upcoming fantasy movie that everyone is talking about!

Nemo, played by Marlow Barkley, is a young girl of eleven years old who is looking for her deceased father. The primary role of Flip, a half-man, half-monster, is played by Jason Momoa.

Below is the complete list of main cast members, courtesy of Netflix: