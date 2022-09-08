Read full article on original website
ourquadcities.com
QC entry wins in FFA sheep competition at Iowa State Fair
FFA chapters compete to obtain honors in Large Group Champion and Small Group Champion in the beef, poultry, rabbit, sheep, swine and horse divisions in FFA Herding at the 2022 Iowa State Fair. SHEEP. Large Group Champion: Northeast FFA, Goose Lake. Small Group Champion: North Scott FFA, Eldridge.
Pen City Current
Keokuk woman wins $100K in scratch off
CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman has won a $100,000 lottery prize. Brenda Bradley of Keokuk won the fifth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Supreme” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Hy-Vee, 3111 Main St. in Keokuk, and claimed her prize Thursday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Friday, September 9th, 2022
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa is starting to get in shipments of the latest COVID-19 booster shots, and the experts say we should consult with our doctors on the best timing to get vaccinated. The new m-R-N-A booster doses from Moderna and Pfizer are bi-valent, meaning, they protect against two strains of coronavirus. Federal guidance recommends those 12 and older get the shot at least two months after their last dose. Leah Veach, an infectious disease specialist with UnityPoint, says some people may want to wait a little longer between shots if they’ve recently had another booster or a COVID infection. Federal figures show 63-percent of all Iowans have received their initial vaccinations against the virus, but only slightly more than half of this group has received their first booster dose.
ourquadcities.com
Walcott entries earn recognition in cattle show at state fair
Addison Woods of Sigourney took home Grand Champion Steer in the Miniature Hereford show at the 2022 Iowa State Fair. Reserve Grand Champion Steer went to Rolling Hills Cattle of Blakesburg. Schaa Cattle Company of Kamrar won Grand Champion Heifer. Rolling Hills Cattle of Blakesburg won Reserve Grand Champion Heifer...
'Thoughtful and compassionate' l Ceremony honors first female chief judge in Iowa
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — As more women fill high-level leadership positions across the country, the same can be said in the Quad Cities area. A ceremony held at the Jackson County Courthouse on Friday, Sept. 9, celebrated the first female chief judge named to Iowa courts, Bobbi Alpers, with a special portrait.
ourquadcities.com
Clinton County Walk of Fame events set
The public is invited to the second annual Clinton County Walk of Fame Induction Dinner and Ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 18, at Eagle Point Park Lodge. The evening is hosted by the Clinton, Iowa, Hometown Pride Committee, and is presented by Citizens First Bank. The event will honor eight people...
The Very Drunkest City In Minnesota, Iowa, And South Dakota
You'd better keep your head up and be careful if you are driving through these Drunkest Cities in Minnesota, Iowa, & South Dakota. Folks in the midwest have been known to party a lot. There is nothing wrong with having a few drinks if that is your thing. But there...
KIMT
Eastern Iowa man killed in ATV crash
OLIN, Iowa – An ATV accident has killed a man in eastern Iowa. The state’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says James Daniel Minor, 35 of Olin, drove an ATV off the roadway at the Olin Access Wildlife Management Area in Jones County early Saturday. The DNR says...
KIMT
StormTeam 3: Rainfall Totals from Friday/Saturday
After a very fall-like cold front Friday and this Saturday, the skies are finally clearing! Here's how much rain we saw. Most of us saw about half an inch to an inch of rain during this time. The highest recorded total in Iowa was New Hampton at 1.53". In Minnesota it was 1.12".
siouxlandnews.com
Navigator CO2 Pipeline sues landowners in Woodbury, Clay Counties over property surveys
WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — One of the companies pushing for a major carbon pipeline through Iowa is suing some landowners in three counties so that they can be on their property to survey. This is for the Navigator Heartland Greenway Pipeline which would run through almost three dozen counties...
KELOLAND TV
Carbon pipeline Navigator files lawsuit against 4 Iowa landowners over the right to survey land
(KCAU) — Navigator Heartland Greenway, LLC, is suing four Iowa landowners to gain access to their land to survey it as part of their proposed carbon dioxide pipeline. The four landowners are in in Woodbury, Clay, and Butler counties. Navigator is asking for the court to stop the property...
Pen City Current
ISP claims more K9 honors
FORT MADISON - The Iowa DOC K9 Department certifies through the United States Police Canine Association (USPCA) each year. This year’s certification was held in Des Moines, Iowa August 28th – 30th 2022. More than 38 teams competed in five categories: Obedience, article search, suspect search, agility, and apprehension.
cyclonefanatic.com
Staff Picks: Iowa Hawkeyes
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz gets his players ready prior to kickoff against South Dakota State during a NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. © Bryon Houlgrave/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK. Chris Williams, Publisher – Iowa State 20, Iowa...
Daily Iowan
Twitter reacts to Iowa football’s 10-7 loss to Iowa State
The Iowa football team lost its first Cy-Hawk game since 2014 on Saturday afternoon at Kinnick Stadium. In the 10-7 defeat to the Cyclones, the Hawkeyes scored their lone touchdown on their opening drive — going 16 yards after a partially blocked ISU punt. After a less-than-stellar showing of...
KCCI.com
Hundreds are calling for the firing of an Iowa school's superintendent
POCAHONTAS, Iowa — Hundreds of people in a small northwest Iowa town want to get rid of their school superintendent. More than 230 Pocahontas residents have signed a petition urging the Pocahontas Area Community School District to fire Superintendent Joe Kramer. Petition organizers tell KCCI they are concerned about...
8 Haunted Places in Iowa You Can Visit or Stay the Night At [PHOTOS]
Want to check out one of Iowa's "haunted" locations this spooky season? Here are eight of the places you can visit:. Malvern Manor was built in the 1880s and it was originally called the Cottage Hotel. According to the Des Moines Register, the hotel changed hands many times over the years. In the mid-1900s, the manor was home to the Gibson Family. Paranormal Dares reports that 12-year-old Inez Gibson died by suicide in the home. Malvern Manor became both a nursing home and a group home in the 20th century. It has been featured on TLC's Paranormal Lockdown and Travel Channel's Destination Fear.
bleedingheartland.com
Six Iowa creeks have new names, replacing derogatory term
The U.S. Department of Interior announced on September 8 that its Board on Geographic Names voted to approve new names "for nearly 650 geographic features" formerly containing the word "squaw," including six creek segments in Iowa. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve in that role, created...
35-year-old man killed in ATV crash early Saturday
A 35-year-old Olin, Iowa, man was killed early Saturday in a single-vehicle ATV crash.
cbs2iowa.com
Soggy Cy-Hawk game as showers expected in eastern Iowa Saturday afternoon
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A cold front will move through eastern Iowa Saturday, bringing cooler air and rain behind it. The cold front has picked up steam and will bring the chance for rain Saturday afternoon -- unfortunately during the Cy-Hawk game. Temperatures will drop through...
ourquadcities.com
Son hopes searchers find dad – from the Quad Cities – now missing in Utah
An 80-year-old Quad City native is missing in a Utah state park. His son, Scott, who grew up in the Quad Cities, asks anyone who knows his dad to help – at a distance – with the search. William “Bill” Thorpe was last seen getting off a park...
