Clarence, IA

ourquadcities.com

QC entry wins in FFA sheep competition at Iowa State Fair

FFA chapters compete to obtain honors in Large Group Champion and Small Group Champion in the beef, poultry, rabbit, sheep, swine and horse divisions in FFA Herding at the 2022 Iowa State Fair. SHEEP. Large Group Champion: Northeast FFA, Goose Lake. Small Group Champion: North Scott FFA, Eldridge.
ELDRIDGE, IA
Pen City Current

Keokuk woman wins $100K in scratch off

CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman has won a $100,000 lottery prize. Brenda Bradley of Keokuk won the fifth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Supreme” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Hy-Vee, 3111 Main St. in Keokuk, and claimed her prize Thursday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.
KEOKUK, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Friday, September 9th, 2022

(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa is starting to get in shipments of the latest COVID-19 booster shots, and the experts say we should consult with our doctors on the best timing to get vaccinated. The new m-R-N-A booster doses from Moderna and Pfizer are bi-valent, meaning, they protect against two strains of coronavirus. Federal guidance recommends those 12 and older get the shot at least two months after their last dose. Leah Veach, an infectious disease specialist with UnityPoint, says some people may want to wait a little longer between shots if they’ve recently had another booster or a COVID infection. Federal figures show 63-percent of all Iowans have received their initial vaccinations against the virus, but only slightly more than half of this group has received their first booster dose.
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Walcott entries earn recognition in cattle show at state fair

Addison Woods of Sigourney took home Grand Champion Steer in the Miniature Hereford show at the 2022 Iowa State Fair. Reserve Grand Champion Steer went to Rolling Hills Cattle of Blakesburg. Schaa Cattle Company of Kamrar won Grand Champion Heifer. Rolling Hills Cattle of Blakesburg won Reserve Grand Champion Heifer...
SIGOURNEY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Clinton County Walk of Fame events set

The public is invited to the second annual Clinton County Walk of Fame Induction Dinner and Ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 18, at Eagle Point Park Lodge. The evening is hosted by the Clinton, Iowa, Hometown Pride Committee, and is presented by Citizens First Bank. The event will honor eight people...
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Eastern Iowa man killed in ATV crash

OLIN, Iowa – An ATV accident has killed a man in eastern Iowa. The state’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says James Daniel Minor, 35 of Olin, drove an ATV off the roadway at the Olin Access Wildlife Management Area in Jones County early Saturday. The DNR says...
JONES COUNTY, IA
KIMT

StormTeam 3: Rainfall Totals from Friday/Saturday

After a very fall-like cold front Friday and this Saturday, the skies are finally clearing! Here's how much rain we saw. Most of us saw about half an inch to an inch of rain during this time. The highest recorded total in Iowa was New Hampton at 1.53". In Minnesota it was 1.12".
NEW HAMPTON, IA
Pen City Current

ISP claims more K9 honors

FORT MADISON - The Iowa DOC K9 Department certifies through the United States Police Canine Association (USPCA) each year. This year’s certification was held in Des Moines, Iowa August 28th – 30th 2022. More than 38 teams competed in five categories: Obedience, article search, suspect search, agility, and apprehension.
DES MOINES, IA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
cyclonefanatic.com

Staff Picks: Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz gets his players ready prior to kickoff against South Dakota State during a NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. © Bryon Houlgrave/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK. Chris Williams, Publisher – Iowa State 20, Iowa...
AMES, IA
Daily Iowan

Twitter reacts to Iowa football’s 10-7 loss to Iowa State

The Iowa football team lost its first Cy-Hawk game since 2014 on Saturday afternoon at Kinnick Stadium. In the 10-7 defeat to the Cyclones, the Hawkeyes scored their lone touchdown on their opening drive — going 16 yards after a partially blocked ISU punt. After a less-than-stellar showing of...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Hundreds are calling for the firing of an Iowa school's superintendent

POCAHONTAS, Iowa — Hundreds of people in a small northwest Iowa town want to get rid of their school superintendent. More than 230 Pocahontas residents have signed a petition urging the Pocahontas Area Community School District to fire Superintendent Joe Kramer. Petition organizers tell KCCI they are concerned about...
POCAHONTAS, IA
Kat Kountry 105

8 Haunted Places in Iowa You Can Visit or Stay the Night At [PHOTOS]

Want to check out one of Iowa's "haunted" locations this spooky season? Here are eight of the places you can visit:. Malvern Manor was built in the 1880s and it was originally called the Cottage Hotel. According to the Des Moines Register, the hotel changed hands many times over the years. In the mid-1900s, the manor was home to the Gibson Family. Paranormal Dares reports that 12-year-old Inez Gibson died by suicide in the home. Malvern Manor became both a nursing home and a group home in the 20th century. It has been featured on TLC's Paranormal Lockdown and Travel Channel's Destination Fear.
bleedingheartland.com

Six Iowa creeks have new names, replacing derogatory term

The U.S. Department of Interior announced on September 8 that its Board on Geographic Names voted to approve new names "for nearly 650 geographic features" formerly containing the word "squaw," including six creek segments in Iowa. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve in that role, created...
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Soggy Cy-Hawk game as showers expected in eastern Iowa Saturday afternoon

IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A cold front will move through eastern Iowa Saturday, bringing cooler air and rain behind it. The cold front has picked up steam and will bring the chance for rain Saturday afternoon -- unfortunately during the Cy-Hawk game. Temperatures will drop through...
IOWA STATE

