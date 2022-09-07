Read full article on original website
O’Rourke Said Texas is Not a Red State but a Non-voting StateTom HandyDenton, TX
Major grocery store chain set to open another new location in Texas this monthKristen WaltersFrisco, TX
Labor Day Closures in Allen — And What to Do This Holiday WeekendRachel DenneyAllen, TX
WalletHub Names Allen as the Second-Best Real Estate Market in the CountryRachel DenneyAllen, TX
Trinity High School Evacuated after Student Makes Bomb ThreatLarry LeaseEuless, TX
KXII.com
Two Grayson County police chiefs appear on Oath Keepers list
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A new report by the Anti-Defamation League shows Texas has more members of Oath Keepers than any other state, more than 33,000 people. Of the 3,300 Oath Keepers in Texas, researchers found that 58 Texans who signed up are elected officials, constables, and police chiefs. Tom...
dallasexpress.com
Frustrations Continue Over West Dallas Plant
The battle continues between West Dallas residents and a nearly 80-year-old asphalt shingles plant operated by the roofing company GAF as progress has slowed to a crawl. After numerous complaints about noise and pollution around the Singleton Road plant, GAF claimed it would shut down the plant by 2029. Protesting residents have rejected the offer in favor of an earlier shut-down date, resulting in further negotiations.
Little Elm, Denton police handling bomb threat in north Denton County
DENTON COUNTY, Texas — Little Elm and Denton police officers are handling a bomb threat in north Denton County, police say. The bomb threat was reported in the 1400 block of Morning Dove Drive in Paloma Creek North. Houses in the immediate area have been evacuated. Police are warning...
Texas Democrats urge chairs to mobilize women on abortion rights, Republicans call it deflection
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Hayden Earnhart registered to vote after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in late June. "It is so important to go register to vote," she said.The 21-year-old said she's voting for Democrats and that she's not alone. "All of my friends are going out and definitely registered to vote either recently because of this decision and beforehand," Earnhart said. "It became very important."On Thursday, the Texas Democratic Party sent a letter to its county party chairs urging them to mobilize women like Earnhart on the issue of abortion rights, and to make sure they register to...
Governor Abbott Passed House Bill 1925 that Only Creates More Problems
Dallas resident helping the homelessScreenshot from Twitter. At first look, Texas House Bill 1925 makes sense. On the other hand, it will cause a big problem for many cities in Texas.
Collin County constable responds to inclusion on Oath Keepers member list
COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — This afternoon, a Collin County constable responded to questions about his inclusion on a list of alleged members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group involved in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.Constable Joe Wright, a self-described "conservative Republican" who represents the county's fourth precinct, denied he supported the Oath Keepers or any other organization involved in subversive activities against the government. The Oath Keepers is a loosely organized conspiracy theory-fueled group founded in 2009 by Stewart Rhodes that recruits current and former military, police, and first responders. It asks its members to vow to defend the Constitution...
Collin County constable outed as Oath Keepers member, disavows group
Collin County Pct. 4 Constable Joe Wright is one of 3,301 Texans, including eight elected officials, listed by the Anti-Defamation League as belonging to the Oath Keepers at one time
bowienewsonline.com
Bowie Police release veteran officer
The Bowie Police Department has released a veteran officer for what Police Chief Guy Green said Thursday is “a violation of city policy.”. Green said Lt. Randy Hanson was terminated on Sept. 6 for that violation, however, he would not elaborate on the specifics only to state the violation is not anything that would require a criminal investigation for any violation of the law.
Frisco Residents Met With Police About Racism Against South Asian Americans
A Collin County Hindu temple came together Wednesday night to address the recent hate and violence toward the South Asian community. During the meeting, a number of community leaders spoke including members of Frisco police. The meeting was called to find out how the city of Frisco and police will...
Florida activist sends around 275 'In God We Trust' posters to Texas
ALLEN, Texas — A Florida activist said he sent around 275 “In God We Trust” posters to Texas, including around two dozen to Allen ISD. Chaz Stevens, who advocates for the separation of church and state, told WFAA he designed the signs, which are in different languages.
Texas judge rules GOP megadonor’s company doesn’t have to cover PrEP medication
U.S. District Court Judge Reed O'Connor issued a memorandum opinion and order today, allowing a Fort Worth company to offer insurance to employees that does not cover pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP).
KXII.com
Sherman ISD warns parents of phone scam
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman ISD is warning parents that an outside group is out to scam them. In an email sent out to parents, the district said a company from a “346″ area code, referred to as My Game Day Live, is calling community members attempting to fundraise for Sherman Athletics.
ketr.org
Hunt County couple convicted of trafficking file appeals
In Hunt County, the married couple convicted of trafficking their adopted children are appealing their sentences. Jeffery and Barbara Barrett were both sentenced to prison following their separate convictions on charges of continuous trafficking of a child. The Barretts operated a puppy mill at their Hunt County home. In 2017, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office along with Hunt County Precinct 1 constable Terry Jones and the SPCA of Texas seized 117 animals from their home on County Road 3103. The Greenville Herald Banner reports that both Barbara and Jeffery Barrett have filed appeals. Barbara Barrett’s appeal hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 8 in the Fifth Court of Appeals in Dallas. The date of Jeffery Barrett’s hearing has not been set.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Law Enforcement Officers Have Access to Peer Network Group to Help Deal With Stress
Police officers often see the worst situations that can weigh on their mental health. That can lead to deadly results according to statistics from 2017 to 2021 here in Texas. "Ninety-eight percent of every first responder that committed suicide was a police officer,” Texas Law Enforcement Peer Network State Director Dustin Schellenger said. “So that's a problem and that's part of what's driving this need."
checkoutdfw.com
These 3 DFW-area cities rank as the best places to live in the U.S.
McKinney, Plano, and Denton residents have a new reason to brag after ranking in Livability.com's Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022. The website, which focuses on ranking the most livable small and mid-sized cities in America, focused this year's list on mid-sized cities with a population of 500,000 or less that are attracting big waves of young people.
fox4news.com
Fraudsters calling Dallas residents threatening to turn off their water
DALLAS - Dallas Water Utilities is warning its customers about a complex phone scheme threatening to turn off people's water if they do not pay up. The city says people are receiving phone calls and text messages from Dallas Water Utilities actual phone number, 214-651-1441, and asked to make a payment either over the phone or through a text message link.
Dallas Observer
Dallas Prepares for 'Armed Resistance' During Local Homeless Encampment Sweeps
The city is preparing for resistance during future sweeps at local homeless encampments. These sweeps can generally be separated into two categories: cleanings and closures. Cleanings aren’t supposed to lead to the displacement of any encampment residents. This isn’t true for closures, in which city staff will try to get camp residents into some form of housing. During some of these sweeps, homeless residents will lose personal belongings, such as forms of identification that may be needed to get into local shelters.
pgjonline.com
Williams Acquires Texas Natural Gas Pipeline for $423 Million
(P&GJ) — Williams has acquired NorTex Midstream, a fully contracted natural gas pipeline and storage asset located in north Texas, from an affiliate of Tailwater Capital. The $423 million transaction, which closed on August 31, 2022, includes approximately 80 miles of natural gas transmission pipelines and 36 Bcf of natural gas storage in the Dallas-Fort Worth market. The NorTex assets provide critical service to approximately 4 GW of gas fired power generation, enabling Texas energy providers to successfully meet peak demands.
ketr.org
Property taxes owed likely to rise in 2023 despite reduced rates
Despite lower property tax rates across Northeast Texas, many homeowners can expect their property tax bill to be higher next year. The Greenville Herald-Banner reports that even though local taxing entities such as hospital and school districts have lowered their property tax rates once again this year, the rapid increase in property values is still likely to result in higher taxes in 2023. The Banner reports that in Hunt County, the appraised value of a home rose by about 25 percent from 2021 to 2022.
fox4news.com
North Texas assistant principal accused of improper relationship with student
PONDER, Texas - A former assistant principal at a junior high school in the Denton County city of Ponder has been arrested after authorities said he had an improper relationship with a student. Ruben Lee Bergara faces a charge of improper relationship between educator/student. The 41-year-old turned himself in on...
