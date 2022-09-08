Read full article on original website
Carlos Alcaraz edges Casper Ruud for U.S. Open tennis title
Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz traded sets with Casper Ruud before he used a strong service game to finish off the Norwegian and claim the 2022 U.S. Open men's singles tennis title Sunday in Flushing, N.Y.
Tennis world reacts to Frances Tiafoe’s US Open semifinal match
Frances Tiafoe was a real life Rocky Balboa Friday night. As Rocky went up toe-to-toe against Apollo Creed, Rocky might have lost the fight but his heart and determination made him a beloved character even in defeat. That was what happened to Tiafoe as the world saw his heart and determination as he lost to Carlos Alcaraz in a five set, four-plus hour epic US Open semifinal match.
Carlos Alcaraz follows in footsteps of Rafael Nadal after historic US Open win vs. Casper Ruud
Carlos Alcaraz is setting the tennis world on fire. The young Spanish phenom has been on an absolute tear in the US Open. After knocking out Frances Tiafoe in the semi-finals, Alcaraz became the second-youngest player to make it to the Finals. That alone would’ve been an epic achievement for any young player. The Spaniard […] The post Carlos Alcaraz follows in footsteps of Rafael Nadal after historic US Open win vs. Casper Ruud appeared first on ClutchPoints.
World No. 1 Iga Swiatek wins US Open, her third major title
Polish tennis star Iga Swiatek defeated Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in straight sets in the US Open women's singles final at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, New York.
Storm Sanders and John Peers break Australia’s 21-year drought with US Open mixed doubles title
John Peers and Storm Sanders have produced a memorable triumph at the US Open, becoming the first Australian pair to win the mixed doubles title in 21 years in their first grand slam together. The new combination had to battle from a set down to defeat Belgian Kirsten Flipkens and...
Teenage superstar Carlos Alcaraz makes history with his first US Open title -- and it's only the beginning
NEW YORK -- Carlos Alcaraz Lerma always told his grandson that to win tennis matches and to become the best player in the world, it would take "head, heart and courage." And in the course of the US Open men's singles final on Sunday, Carlos Alcaraz had to draw on those three to get past the valiant Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-3.
Iga Swiatek's US Open victory cements her status as the dominant force in women's tennis
NEW YORK -- After Ons Jabeur's forehand sailed out of bounds, Iga Swiatek immediately dropped to the ground and covered her eyes with her hands. Polish flags waved and "Iga" chants erupted around Arthur Ashe Stadium. Swiatek had just won the US Open, her third career major title and second...
Carlos Sainz joins Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton on Italian GP grid penalty list
Ferrari's Carlos Sainz will drop to the rear end of the grid for the Italian Grand Prix as he joined the growing list of drivers taking an engine change penalty. The nature of Monza's circuit, which features long straights and overtaking opportunities, is seen as a place where the impact of grid penalties on a driver's final result can be minimised.
