Tennis

Tennis world reacts to Frances Tiafoe’s US Open semifinal match

Frances Tiafoe was a real life Rocky Balboa Friday night. As Rocky went up toe-to-toe against Apollo Creed, Rocky might have lost the fight but his heart and determination made him a beloved character even in defeat. That was what happened to Tiafoe as the world saw his heart and determination as he lost to Carlos Alcaraz in a five set, four-plus hour epic US Open semifinal match.
Carlos Alcaraz follows in footsteps of Rafael Nadal after historic US Open win vs. Casper Ruud

Carlos Alcaraz is setting the tennis world on fire. The young Spanish phenom has been on an absolute tear in the US Open. After knocking out Frances Tiafoe in the semi-finals, Alcaraz became the second-youngest player to make it to the Finals. That alone would’ve been an epic achievement for any young player. The Spaniard […] The post Carlos Alcaraz follows in footsteps of Rafael Nadal after historic US Open win vs. Casper Ruud appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Carlos Sainz joins Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton on Italian GP grid penalty list

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz will drop to the rear end of the grid for the Italian Grand Prix as he joined the growing list of drivers taking an engine change penalty. The nature of Monza's circuit, which features long straights and overtaking opportunities, is seen as a place where the impact of grid penalties on a driver's final result can be minimised.
