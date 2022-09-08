Read full article on original website
Related
krcrtv.com
'Thriving At All Ages' brings attention to suicide prevention programs
HUMBOLDT, Calif. — Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is partnering with Take Action for Mental Health for events and training focused on suicide prevention efforts. The events will last throughout the month of September starting with the Out of the Darkness Arcata community walk on...
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County Health Officials Recommend Taking These Precautions to Help Avoid Mosquitoes
Press release from the Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services, Division of Environmental Health (DEH):. Recently, the Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services, Division of Environmental Health (DEH) has received an increased number of public inquiries about mosquitoes in and around Humboldt Bay and coastal areas.
krcrtv.com
Willow Creek community pushes for clean air centers, claiming minimal help from the county
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — Starting on the week of Aug. 29, Willow Creek residents finally had the chance to escape the haze from the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire and breathe some fresh air in clean air facilities around town. But according to some residents, the community members had...
krcrtv.com
Six Rivers Complex: Small flare up extinguished, containment up to 89%
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — UPDATE: 9 P.M. FRIDAY, SEPT. 9. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire is now almost 90% contained and has burned 41,540 acres, according to Six Rivers National Forest officials. Over the course of the day on Friday, crews upped containment from 81% to 89%. On...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
krcrtv.com
Eureka welcomes two cruise ships in September
EUREKA, Calif. — Two cruise ships will be sailing to the North Coast in September, and to welcome their arrival, a boat parade followed by a private welcome party at Schneider dock will be held with live music, coffee, and pastries. 605 guests from the MS Oceania Regatta and...
krcrtv.com
Car enthusiasts roll down streets for second day of Cruz'n thru Eureka
EUREKA, Calif. — Friday marks day two of the 28th annual Cruz'n Eureka Car and Motorcycle Show and one of the day's big events is Lithia's Cruz' thru Old Town. Dozens of car enthusiasts lined up near the Samoa Bridge to cruise their way through the heart of Eureka and into Old Town. Many of the car owners tell North Coast News they've spent quite a bit of time working on their rides in preparation for this event.
Comments / 0