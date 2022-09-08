New York's STAR benefit checks are arriving. Did you get yours yet?

For many New York homeowners, the waning days of August and the start of September bring cheery back-to-school sendoffs and the arrival of the household's STAR benefit.

School property taxes come due in the fall or winter every year, depending on a household's location. The state's STAR benefit — in the form of an exemption reflected on a school property tax bill, or a "credit" that comes as a check — gives eligible homeowners a break on those annual costs.

Most New York households will have received their bills and/or STAR checks over the last few weeks or so, but more are coming before the end of the year.

This program is different from the one-time Homeowner Tax Rebate Credit that many New Yorkers received earlier this summer. Those checks are still being mailed as well, according to the state's Department of Taxation and Finance.

Here’s what to know about these state tax credit programs and how they might apply to you.

I'm part of the STAR program. What should I expect in the coming weeks?

If you get a STAR exemption, it would be reflected on your tax bill, which could appear anywhere from late August to December, depending on where you live.

If you receive STAR credit check instead, you may have already gotten one in recent weeks. If not, you’ll be getting one soon in most regions of the state.

Want to know when your check is supposed to show up? Use this New York state tool to look up the delivery schedule for your area at www8.tax.ny.gov/SCDS/scdsStart.

Different municipalities will have varied due dates for school property taxes. To find out when your school property taxes are due, consult your city, town, village or school district.

If your STAR check hasn't shown up and your due date to pay your school property taxes has passed, contact the Department of Taxation and Finance through your Online Services Account or by calling the office at 518-457-2036 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

What’s the difference between a STAR exemption and a STAR credit check?

The STAR benefit program provides eligible homeowners with a break on their property taxes through an up-front savings that comes directly off their tax bill — the STAR exemption — or a “credit,” which comes as a check.

The state requires that new homeowners be issued a check instead of an exemption. In order to receive an exemption currently, homeowners must have owned their home since 2015, according to state law.

Homeowners can switch from an exemption to a check, and those who opt to do so could see the value of their STAR savings increase by up to 2% per year, according to the state. The value of STAR exemptions will not increase.

STAR benefits also break down by demographic.

Basic STAR recipients must:

Own and occupy a primary residence in New York

Make under $500,000 or under per household for the STAR credit, and $250,000 or under for the STAR exemption

Seniors are eligible for Enhanced STAR if they are:

Over 65

Own and occupy a primary residence in New York

Make $92,000 or less in the 2022-2023 school year

About 657,000 New York households currently qualify for Enhanced STAR, according to the state Department of Taxation and Finance.

To register for STAR or to switch how you receive your benefit, go to tax.ny.gov/star.

What about the Homeowner Tax Rebate Credit?

That was a one-time property tax credit for eligible New York homeowners in 2022, stemming from a $2.2 billion tax relief program in this year’s state budget.

The tax relief program was meant to offset rising consumer costs. After initially promising to send the tax rebate checks in the fall, the state decided to start sending them in early summer instead.

Most of the 2.5 million eligible homeowners would have received checks this summer, but some checks are still on their way, the taxation department noted this week.

To get the tax rebate check, eligible homeowners would have:

Qualified for the STAR benefit

Had a household income of $250,000 or less in 2020

Had a school tax liability greater than the household’s 2022 STAR benefit

A household’s total tax rebate credit depends on the household’s income, location and whether the owner qualified for Basic or Enhanced STAR.