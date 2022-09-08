ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Democrat and Chronicle

New York's STAR benefit checks are arriving. Did you get yours yet?

By Sarah Taddeo, New York State Team
Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TPnUP_0hmeO5nw00

For many New York homeowners, the waning days of August and the start of September bring cheery back-to-school sendoffs and the arrival of the household's STAR benefit.

School property taxes come due in the fall or winter every year, depending on a household's location. The state's STAR benefit — in the form of an exemption reflected on a school property tax bill, or a "credit" that comes as a check — gives eligible homeowners a break on those annual costs.

Most New York households will have received their bills and/or STAR checks over the last few weeks or so, but more are coming before the end of the year.

This program is different from the one-time Homeowner Tax Rebate Credit that many New Yorkers received earlier this summer. Those checks are still being mailed as well, according to the state's Department of Taxation and Finance.

Here’s what to know about these state tax credit programs and how they might apply to you.

I'm part of the STAR program. What should I expect in the coming weeks?

If you get a STAR exemption, it would be reflected on your tax bill, which could appear anywhere from late August to December, depending on where you live.

If you receive STAR credit check instead, you may have already gotten one in recent weeks. If not, you’ll be getting one soon in most regions of the state.

Want to know when your check is supposed to show up? Use this New York state tool to look up the delivery schedule for your area at www8.tax.ny.gov/SCDS/scdsStart.

Different municipalities will have varied due dates for school property taxes. To find out when your school property taxes are due, consult your city, town, village or school district.

If your STAR check hasn't shown up and your due date to pay your school property taxes has passed, contact the Department of Taxation and Finance through your Online Services Account or by calling the office at 518-457-2036 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Homeowner Tax Rebate CreditNY hands out property tax credit checks months early. Are you eligible?

Property tax break for seniors?New York property taxes for some seniors could be cut in half. Here's how it would work

What’s the difference between a STAR exemption and a STAR credit check?

The STAR benefit program provides eligible homeowners with a break on their property taxes through an up-front savings that comes directly off their tax bill — the STAR exemption — or a “credit,” which comes as a check.

The state requires that new homeowners be issued a check instead of an exemption. In order to receive an exemption currently, homeowners must have owned their home since 2015, according to state law.

Homeowners can switch from an exemption to a check, and those who opt to do so could see the value of their STAR savings increase by up to 2% per year, according to the state. The value of STAR exemptions will not increase.

STAR benefits also break down by demographic.

Basic STAR recipients must:

  • Own and occupy a primary residence in New York
  • Make under $500,000 or under per household for the STAR credit, and $250,000 or under for the STAR exemption

Seniors are eligible for Enhanced STAR if they are:

  • Over 65
  • Own and occupy a primary residence in New York
  • Make $92,000 or less in the 2022-2023 school year

About 657,000 New York households currently qualify for Enhanced STAR, according to the state Department of Taxation and Finance.

To register for STAR or to switch how you receive your benefit, go to tax.ny.gov/star.

What about the Homeowner Tax Rebate Credit?

That was a one-time property tax credit for eligible New York homeowners in 2022, stemming from a $2.2 billion tax relief program in this year’s state budget.

The tax relief program was meant to offset rising consumer costs. After initially promising to send the tax rebate checks in the fall, the state decided to start sending them in early summer instead.

Most of the 2.5 million eligible homeowners would have received checks this summer, but some checks are still on their way, the taxation department noted this week.

To get the tax rebate check, eligible homeowners would have:

  • Qualified for the STAR benefit
  • Had a household income of $250,000 or less in 2020
  • Had a school tax liability greater than the household’s 2022 STAR benefit

A household’s total tax rebate credit depends on the household’s income, location and whether the owner qualified for Basic or Enhanced STAR.

Comments / 9

Peg Williams
2d ago

I get a star exemption so I'm really not expecting any kind of a check. and from what I understand there was only like two and a half million of those checks going out anyways. so considering the population of New York State that's really not very many people are going to get them.

Reply
2
Related
wamc.org

Former N.Y. LG Ravitch on the MTA, Hochul, Delgado and the Jack's cocktail he misses

Over his many decades in public life, Richard Ravitch has worked in the private sector and the upper echelons of New York state government. The former Lieutenant Governor and Metropolitan Transportation Authority chair is now on the Board of Directors of the Volcker Alliance, the non-profit established a decade ago by former Fed Chair Paul Volcker that aims to bolster the public sector workforce and keep government spending honest. Ravitch was a frequent voice on these airwaves while serving as Lieutenant Governor under Gov. David Paterson through 2010.
POLITICS
Polarbear

Gov. Kathy Hochul: 1.75 million New Yorkers to get $270 checks

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that $475 million had been set aside to provide a one-time child credit to eligible residents to combat inflation and improve affordability. Earlier, the New York state legislature approved the Additional NYS Child and Earned Income Tax Payment of $270 as part of the FY 2023 Enacted Budget.
96.1 The Eagle

This Is How Much Tax New York State Places On Marijuana Sales

Let's be honest; the real reason New York State legalized adult-use recreational cannabis is due to the potential tax revenue it will produce. Although marijuana was decriminalized, the state fast-tracked approval of the legalization of marijuana after COVID-19 wreaked havoc on the budget. So much money was provided for COVID-19 relief and to protect residents, that the state had few options to recoup the money. Then those in power realized that cannabis (and online sports betting) were the answer. Vices usually are, lol. People spend a lot of money on things like gambling, alcohol, tobacco, sex, drugs, and marijuana.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taxation#Tax Exemptions#Tax Law#Property Taxes#Tax Bill#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#Star#New Yorkers#Www8 Tax Ny
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Big brother may put an end to speeding in New York

(Motor Authority) — Officials in New York are mulling a bill that would mandate speed limiters in new vehicles that would be set to the local maximum allowable limit. The system would use GPS and traffic sign recognition technology to determine the speed limit. The system has an appropriately benign and Orwellian name: Active Intelligent […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POLITICO

Who will control the House? Look to New York.

ALBANY, N.Y. — The road for control of the House might just run along the Hudson River. Instead of serving up new Democratic lawmakers for Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a mix of open seats and new ones drawn up in New York’s messy redistricting process have turned a deep blue state into a battleground as Democrats are desperate to defend their thin margins in Washington.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

10,000 Jobs Coming To New York State Thanks To Major Renovation Of Airport

A major renovation to an airport in New York State is expected to bring 10,000 jobs. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement on Thursday, September 9, 2022, about the $9.5 billion renovation of John F. Kennedy International Airport. The project was initially expected to break ground in 2020, but it was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2.4 million square foot, state-of-the-art renovation is expected to create 10,000 jobs, including 6,000 construction jobs.
LIFESTYLE
fox40jackson.com

Texas billionaire John Arnold quietly poured tens of millions into New York criminal justice reform efforts

As billionaires such as George Soros have garnered attention for bankrolling criminal justice reform efforts, one deep-pocketed donor has remained relatively obscure despite dropping massive sums into the arena. Texas billionaire John Arnold, a former Enron executive and hedge fund manager, has quietly poured more than $45 million into New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WIBX 950

Masking Update Made In New York State

It's been two and a half years since the start of COVID-19 in New York State, and for the rest of the country for that matter. After a long two years, restrictions were finally lifted in states around the United States, as more individuals were vaccinated and boosted, which has allowed us to get back into a sense of normalcy here in thee State of New York.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Travel Maven

This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in New York State

New York is filled with history but perhaps one of the most truly terrifying relics of its storied past is the concept of the asylum. Psychiatric hospitals, also known as mental health units or behavioral health units, are hospitals or wards specializing in the treatment of severe mental disorders, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. During the early 20th century, New York state was home to dozens of them.
THIELLS, NY
WIBX 950

This New York Restaurant Serves Up The Best Cheeseburger In The State

You love cheeseburgers. Are you willing to drive an hour, two hours, five hours, to sample the best one in New York State?. American's eat around 20 billion burgers a year. However, New York State isn't really adding to that number a ton believe it or not. According to Pantry and Larder, New York is one of the places you’re least likely to be having a burger. We found out we rank almost dead last when it comes to burger cravings. However, that doesn't mean we don't enjoy an amazing burger.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Take The New York State Bow Hunting Class Online

The fall is almost officially here and beyond the excitement of the kids going to school and the start of high school sports and football season is the thrill of the beginning of the hunting season in New York State. If you are interested in archery, and hunting in New...
HOBBIES
96.1 The Breeze

No More Snow Days In New York?

If there is one thing that is synonymous with Buffalo and Western New York, it has to be snow. Whether we like it or not, we have a reputation here in upstate New York for getting a lot of snow, and knowing what to do with it when it falls on the ground.
BUFFALO, NY
localsyr.com

How the rail worker strike could impact Central New York

(WSYR-TV)– As soon as September 16, Americans could be seeing a major change in the economy due to a growing threat of a potential rail strike. According to The Hill, roughly 115,000 rail workers could walk off the job as soon as September 16 if they cannot agree to a new contract with the Presidential Emergency Board.
TRAFFIC
Democrat and Chronicle

Democrat and Chronicle

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
615K+
Views
ABOUT

DemocratandChronicle.com is the home page of Rochester NY, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://democratandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy