Even Tom Hanks can't bring this wooden 'Pinocchio' remake to life on Disney+

By Bill Goodykoontz, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MWMFO_0hmeNyn500

“Pinocchio” continues Disney’s efforts to create live-action remakes of its classic films — which has always seemed like nothing more than a cash grab — and particularly in this case, where the first and recurring question is: why?

Why remake the 1940 original, which is a great film, beautifully animated, scary and fun? It’s not like Tom Hanks was looking for work. But here he is, sad and old and weary as Geppetto the clockmaker. The same goes for Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who provides the voice for Jiminy Cricket, Pinocchio’s reluctant conscience.

Which is another thing: It’s not all live action. It’s a mix of live actors and animated characters, sort of like “Who Framed Roger Rabbit,” which gets a nod here, as well it might, since both films are directed by Robert Zemeckis.

2022 fall movies:'Don't Worry Darling,' 'Black Panther' and more films to get excited for

The story is almost identical to the original 'Pinocchio'

The story is basically the same and, for much of the film, nearly identical. Jiminy introduces the action as our narrator, after a meta sequence in which the traditional Disney intro plays, accompanied by “When You Wish Upon a Star” — an Oscar winner for best original song from the 1940 version.

“Catchy tune,” Jiminy says before kicking things off.

He wanders into Geppetto’s shop, in which the walls are lined with cuckoo clocks. But they’re not all cuckoos. When the hour strikes, all sorts of characters appear, including Woody from “Toy Story” (voiced by Hanks, of course), Roger Rabbit, Donald Duck and more.

Geppetto is sad, and we learn that he has lost his young son. So he is making a puppet that reminds him of the boy. When he sees a wishing star, he mumbles a wish and goes to sleep.

Then a blue light shines from the star, reflects off the boy’s picture and streams into the puppet, which Geppetto has named Pinocchio, because he’s made of pine. He comes to life, voiced by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, but is still a wooden puppet. He longs to become a real boy.

The Blue Fairy (Cynthia Erivo) shows up and informs Pinocchio that for this to happen he will have to prove he is brave, truthful and unselfish. He’ll also need the help of a conscience, so she talks Jiminy into the job.

New gig:Meet the host of 'Your Life Arizona' — it's a role he's 'been chasing for 13 years'

Then she sings “When You Wish Upon a Star” and it’s great and you wish that she'd stick around for a few more numbers to liven the joint up a bit. Because things are pretty dreary up to this point. Granted, Geppetto isn’t meant to be a barrel of laughs, but there’s just kind of a cloud over everything.

The story follows the familiar path. Pinocchio gets duped by various lowlifes and hucksters, all while ignoring Jiminy’s advice to do the right thing and go to school. Predictably, it leads to disaster. The whole proving yourself worthy bit creates a lot of collateral damage, it turns out.

The most famous scene from the original film is the visit to Pleasure Island, where wayward boys who have been kidnapped are taken, and where they can drink beer and smoke cigars and gamble and generally have the time of their young lives. But at a cost: they’re turned into donkeys and forced into labor in the salt mines.

Welcome to my nightmare.

Even with Tom Hanks and Cynthia Erivo, 'Pinocchio' lacks magic

The remake includes this scene. Only this time it’s root beer, and Pinocchio doesn’t puff a cigar till he turns literally green. But he does pal around with a live-action Lampwick (Lewin Lloyd), who suffers the same fate he does in the original. (He also utters the biggest groaner in the film: “Rad move, Pinocch!”) Pinocchio winds up with donkey ears and a tail, like in the 1940 film, but he gets rid of them in a different way.

There are changes like that throughout. Pinocchio’s nose still grows when he lies. Of course it does; he wouldn’t be Pinocchio if it didn’t. But he’s able to shrink it down in a different way. This is leading to more radical changes. Which is all fine. The 1940 film is far from an exact rendering of “The Adventures of Pinocchio,” the 1883 book on which it is based.

But if you’re going to try something different, why keep so much of the beginning of the film so faithful to the original? It’s an awkward blend.

The new film doesn’t look as bright and exciting as the original, and the animation, while obviously different, doesn’t feel as groundbreaking. Weirdly, Pinocchio’s eyes look more realistic in the 1940 cartoon version.

But what’s really missing is the sense of magic. Some films feel like classics from the start. Others don’t. The new “Pinocchio” falls into the latter category. Watching it makes you believe sometimes it’s best to leave well enough alone.

Hot stuff:11 essential summer movies and where to watch them

'Pinocchio' 2.5 stars

Great ★★★★★ Good ★★★★

Fair ★★★ Bad ★★ Bomb ★

Director: Robert Zemeckis.

Cast: Tom Hanks, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Cynthia Erivo.

Rating: PG for peril/scary moments, rude material and some language.

Note: Streaming on Disney+ on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Reach Goodykoontz at bill.goodykoontz@arizonarepublic.com. Facebook: facebook.com/GoodyOnFilm. Twitter: @goodyk. Subscribe to the weekly movies newsletter.

Subscribe to azcentral.com today. What are you waiting for?

