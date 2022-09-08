While the article is filled with details on their housing planks, and curious readers should read it, neither candidate understands the housing crisis. In order to cure homelessness in LA, as well as the entire country, the underlying causes of the crisis, along with their solutions, must be addressed. Without that, the corporate journalists, candidates, and elected officials resort to band-aids, like temporary sleeping pods on public land, that shove the visible homeless to out-of-view sites. But, when these band-aids peel away, the same public officials invariably initiate police sweeps of homeless encampments to placate their fed-up constituents, leaving the housing crisis and its underlying causes intact.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO