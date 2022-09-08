ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [9-10-2022]

In my near two decades of living in Los Angeles, I don’t ever remember a day pushing 90 degrees that also had rain in the forecast. But here we are. And if you’re willing to take a chance on the weather gods’ cooperation, there is much to see and do on this cloudy Saturday.
Where people in prison come from: The geography of mass incarceration in California

One of the most important criminal legal system disparities in California has long been difficult to decipher: Which communities throughout the state do incarcerated people come from? Anyone who lives in, works within heavily policed and incarcerated communities, or who has an incarcerated loved one intuitively knows that certain neighborhoods disproportionately experience incarceration. But data have never been available to quantify how many people from each community are imprisoned with any real precision.
Bass’ And Caruso’s “Solutions” To Homelessness Explain Why LA’s Housing Crisis Is Getting Worse

While the article is filled with details on their housing planks, and curious readers should read it, neither candidate understands the housing crisis. In order to cure homelessness in LA, as well as the entire country, the underlying causes of the crisis, along with their solutions, must be addressed. Without that, the corporate journalists, candidates, and elected officials resort to band-aids, like temporary sleeping pods on public land, that shove the visible homeless to out-of-view sites. But, when these band-aids peel away, the same public officials invariably initiate police sweeps of homeless encampments to placate their fed-up constituents, leaving the housing crisis and its underlying causes intact.
South LA chefs set the stage for the food pop-up explosion

Food pop-ups are ubiquitous in Los Angeles these days — from backyards to empty storefronts to inside other restaurants and businesses. The cost-efficient temporary eateries took off during the pandemic, offering chefs a way to reduce overhead costs while creating one-of-a-kind dining experiences. But selling homemade food has long...
Seniors: Get Resources, Free Laptops, Hotspots and Food

Before there were laptops, and back when there was plenty of affordable food to go around, seniors would welcome a friendly face and an old-fashioned knock at the door to see if they needed any help. Today, reaching the sick and the shut-ins with vital life-saving information can be as...
Guaranteed income programs spread in California and US

LOS ANGELES — Early in the pandemic, Alondra Barajas had a temporary job for the Census Bureau, doing phone work from the two-bedroom apartment she shared with her mother and four younger siblings. When that job ended in late 2020, she struggled to find employment. But Barajas learned from...
Wake and Late Leases Ground Floor of Pasadena’s Historic Star-News Building

PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Los Angeles breakfast chain Wake and Late, the property’s second major new culinary tenant of 2022, signs 10-year lease of 12,000 square feet. By News Desk. Wake and Late Restaurants has leased nearly the entire 12,000-square-foot ground floor of the historic Pasadena Star-News building. The...
Thousands of LADWP customers without power in L.A.

Thousands of Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers experienced a prolonged power outage Saturday. The utility estimated about 24,700 services were knocked out, with the blame falling on damage caused by Post-Tropical Cyclone Kay. A spokesperson for LADWP said the hardest hit areas were Harbor Gateway, Wilmington and Vermont Knolls, although other areas […]
