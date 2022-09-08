Read full article on original website
ATX Tacos Bringing Austin-Style Tacos to Highland Park
The company recently launched at Santa Monica's Colony Kitchen
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Rent is rising in many California’s cities, except for this specific rental type
In news that surprises probably no one: rent is on the rise in California. Data from Rent.com, an “apartment search engine and online marketplace,” found that rent in a number of cities is increasing significantly year over year. In Los Angeles, studio and two-bedroom rentals are up 4% from last year; three-bedrooms are up 3%. […]
welikela.com
10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [9-10-2022]
In my near two decades of living in Los Angeles, I don’t ever remember a day pushing 90 degrees that also had rain in the forecast. But here we are. And if you’re willing to take a chance on the weather gods’ cooperation, there is much to see and do on this cloudy Saturday.
Where people in prison come from: The geography of mass incarceration in California
One of the most important criminal legal system disparities in California has long been difficult to decipher: Which communities throughout the state do incarcerated people come from? Anyone who lives in, works within heavily policed and incarcerated communities, or who has an incarcerated loved one intuitively knows that certain neighborhoods disproportionately experience incarceration. But data have never been available to quantify how many people from each community are imprisoned with any real precision.
davisvanguard.org
My View: LA Times Editorial Notes That California’s Laws Prioritize Housing Cars Rather Than People
In an editorial on Friday, the LA Times wrote that Governor Newsom “can chip away at one of the biggest barriers to building more housing, more cheaply. All he has to do is buck the naysayers, including from Los Angeles, and sign Assembly Bill 2097 to eliminate parking requirements in new development near transit.”
California Rent Is Rising For Every Space Except This Bedroom Type
Some cities are seeing as much as a 28% decrease in prices.
foxla.com
This is California's most photo-worthy restaurant, according to Yelp
LOS ANGELES - As some people say - the 'gram eats first!. One Los Angeles restaurant recently ranked among Yelp's most photo-worthy restaurants in the United States - can you guess which one?. It's Bottega Louie, the downtown LA market, patisserie and cafe known for its open kitchen and menu...
2urbangirls.com
Community Alert: Bringing attention to suspicious vans possibly stalking women in DTLA
LOS ANGELES – A community social media account is bringing awareness to suspicious activity near a CVS in downtown Los Angeles. The account describes a suspicious white van that represents a utility vehicle that bears no back license plate. It is alleged the van is stalking women in the area of 8th Street and Wilshire Blvd.
citywatchla.com
Bass’ And Caruso’s “Solutions” To Homelessness Explain Why LA’s Housing Crisis Is Getting Worse
While the article is filled with details on their housing planks, and curious readers should read it, neither candidate understands the housing crisis. In order to cure homelessness in LA, as well as the entire country, the underlying causes of the crisis, along with their solutions, must be addressed. Without that, the corporate journalists, candidates, and elected officials resort to band-aids, like temporary sleeping pods on public land, that shove the visible homeless to out-of-view sites. But, when these band-aids peel away, the same public officials invariably initiate police sweeps of homeless encampments to placate their fed-up constituents, leaving the housing crisis and its underlying causes intact.
kcrw.com
South LA chefs set the stage for the food pop-up explosion
Food pop-ups are ubiquitous in Los Angeles these days — from backyards to empty storefronts to inside other restaurants and businesses. The cost-efficient temporary eateries took off during the pandemic, offering chefs a way to reduce overhead costs while creating one-of-a-kind dining experiences. But selling homemade food has long...
This Renegade California Developer Wants To Build a 2,300-Unit Megaproject in a NIMBY Stronghold
Shortly after news broke that Los Angeles developer Leo Pustilnikov was intent on acquiring and converting an aging power plant in the beachside community of Redondo Beach, California, into new shops and apartments, a business acquaintance offered him a strange form of congratulations. "You must be smarter than me," the...
precinctreporter.com
Seniors: Get Resources, Free Laptops, Hotspots and Food
Before there were laptops, and back when there was plenty of affordable food to go around, seniors would welcome a friendly face and an old-fashioned knock at the door to see if they needed any help. Today, reaching the sick and the shut-ins with vital life-saving information can be as...
townandtourist.com
40 BEST Black Owned Restaurants in Los Angeles (Come Hungry, Leave Happy!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Los Angeles is a vibrant city known for its diverse culture and cuisine. Dive into some of the best locally owned restaurants in Los Angeles and support local businesses.
WATCH LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD for Los Angeles and across Southern California
Track the rain with live doppler radar from ABC7.
San Francisco Examiner
Guaranteed income programs spread in California and US
LOS ANGELES — Early in the pandemic, Alondra Barajas had a temporary job for the Census Bureau, doing phone work from the two-bedroom apartment she shared with her mother and four younger siblings. When that job ended in late 2020, she struggled to find employment. But Barajas learned from...
coloradoboulevard.net
Wake and Late Leases Ground Floor of Pasadena’s Historic Star-News Building
PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Los Angeles breakfast chain Wake and Late, the property’s second major new culinary tenant of 2022, signs 10-year lease of 12,000 square feet. By News Desk. Wake and Late Restaurants has leased nearly the entire 12,000-square-foot ground floor of the historic Pasadena Star-News building. The...
Local history: The world came to Long Beach with the 1928 Pacific Southwest Exposition
The Pacific Southwest Exposition was Long Beach's own World’s Fair-style event. When it wrapped up, it had drawn more than a million people. The post Local history: The world came to Long Beach with the 1928 Pacific Southwest Exposition appeared first on Long Beach Post.
El Segundo Declares State Of Emergency Over Lingering Effects Of Massive Sewage Spill
More than a year after the Hyperion wastewater treatment plant spilled 17 million gallons of raw sewage, residents are still smelling foul odors.
Thousands of LADWP customers without power in L.A.
Thousands of Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers experienced a prolonged power outage Saturday. The utility estimated about 24,700 services were knocked out, with the blame falling on damage caused by Post-Tropical Cyclone Kay. A spokesperson for LADWP said the hardest hit areas were Harbor Gateway, Wilmington and Vermont Knolls, although other areas […]
