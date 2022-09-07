Read full article on original website
Willdan Group Inc (WLDN)
Prev. Close 20.23 Day's Range 20-21.01 Revenue 366.51M. Willdan Group, Inc. is a provider of professional, technical, and consulting services to utilities, private industry, and public agencies at various levels of government. The Company's Energy segment provides specialized, energy solutions to businesses, utilities, state agencies, municipalities, and non-profit organizations. It provides energy efficiency consulting and engineering services, including program design, management, and administration; marketing, customer outreach, and project origination; energy audits and feasibility analyses; implementation; training; management; retro-commissioning; data management and reporting; measurement and verification services; and construction management. The Company's Engineering and Consulting segment provides civil engineering-related construction management, building and safety, city engineering office management, city planning, civil design, geotechnical, material testing, and other engineering consulting services to its clients.
Eestech Inc (EESH)
EESTech, Inc. provides waste management solutions to the mining and minerals processing industries worldwide. The company’s waste management solutions enables the recycling of mine site waste and process slag to recover targeted materials. Its solutions include R3 Process solution, a reclamation resource recovery process solution that maximizes the yield potential of targeted material from the recycling of mine site waste and process slag; Waste Resource Reclamation solution that optimizes the recovery of materials of value from mine site waste and process slag; Waste Resource Agglomeration (WRAM) solution for the agglomeration of fine materials into WRAM ROX, such as coal fines for gasification, recycling non-conductive materials, and metal oxides; Waste to Energy Platforms for the 1, 3, and 6MW power generation from waste materials, such as low grade/discard coal, methane run off, agricultural, and forestry waste; and Inductosmelt Reduction Furnace solution that increases the efficiencies of primary smelting, and melt/smelt reclaimed non-conductive materials, including metal oxides into metal/alloy. The company was formerly known as Aqua Dyne, Inc. and changed its name to EESTech, Inc. in June 2006. EESTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Chino Valley, Arizona.
Stock Market Today: Dow Climbs but Tough Talking Powell Keeps Lid on Gains
Investing.com -- The Dow closed higher Thursday after struggling for direction as Federal Reserve officials including chairman Jerome Powell vowed to continue the fight against inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.6%, or 193 points, the Nasdaq was up 0.60%, and S&P 500 rose 0.7%. Big tech ended mixed...
11% Dividend + Breakout on Charts; A No-Brainer for Dividend Lovers!
Oil prices have seen a noticeable plunge in the last few days on account of fears over a global recession. Despite OPEC’s target production cut for the month of October 2022, brent crude price plunged below US$88 per barrel, for the first time after Russia declared war on Ukraine. Falling oil prices have triggered a buying frenzy in OMCs, with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (NS: IOC ), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (NS: HPCL ), and Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. (NS: BPCL ) all closing the session with good gains. But there is something interesting about IOC, specifically.
China Overtakes US With $306 Billion Corporate Credit Boom
(Bloomberg) -- China has surged ahead of the US for corporate bond deals in its yuan credit market in recent months, a rare shift that highlights the deepening impact of the two countries’ diverging monetary policies. Yuan-denominated bond issuance by non-financial firms exceeded that in the greenback in both...
Peridot Acquisition Corp II (PDOT)
Peridot Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
SwissCom AG (SCMWY)
ZURICH (Reuters) - State-controlled telecoms group Swisscom AG (OTC:SCMWY) said on Thursday that the rollout of its new fifth-generation (5G) mobile technology was getting stalled... SwissCom AG ADR (OTCPK:SCMWY): 1H net income of CHF839MRevenue of CHF5.69B (-1.4% Y/Y)Press ReleaseNow read: SwissCom: A European Alternative For Value InvestorsOriginal article. Inflation worries...
Public Storage (PSA)
Investing.com - Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) reported on Thursday second quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Public Storage... Converting mutual funds to ETFs is an emerging trendETFs offer flexible trading and more transparency2 JP Morgan ETFs worth a lookThe conversion of mutual funds into... After the...
JPMorgan Says You Should Own These Utility Stocks
A JPMorgan analyst made several rating changes across the bank’s coverage of North American Utilities. The analyst upgraded Spire (NYSE:SR) to Overweight from Neutral as he believes the company is better equipped to “more consistently press its positions in the MO rate case.” Moreover, the analyst is positive on settlement prospects following recent Staff testimony and settlement overall as a viable path forward.
China Finance Online Co Limited (JRJCY)
China Finance Online Co Limited कंपनी प्रोफाइल. China Finance Online Co. Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides web-based financial services in the People’s Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through two segments: Hong Kong Brokerage Services and Financial Services. It provides online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, and securities investment advisory services to retail investors; and financial database and analytics to institutional investors, including financial, research, academic, and regulatory institutions, as well as financial software products. The company is also involved in the operation of Yinglibao, an internet-based financial platform that integrates cash management solutions and mutual fund distribution into iTougu, which facilitates communication between securities investment advisors and their clients; JRJ mobile app for financial information, securities trading, investment advisory, and wealth management; jrj.com.cn to provide access for wealth management solutions and mutual fund distribution; jrj.com, a financial information website; and iTAMP, a turnkey asset management platform that offers investment consultations and advice covering stocks, mutual funds, wealth management, insurance, trusts, and other financial products. In addition, it provides securities and futures contracts brokerage and related services to its customers, who invest in stocks listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited; subscription to financial analysis tools, real-time and historical data, news, research reports, and online forums; asset management and insurance brokerage services; and advertising and enterprise value-added services, as well as online P2P lending and money lending services. China Finance Online Co. Limited has a strategic partnership agreement with Citic Securities to provide internet financial services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.
Roku Upgraded on Current Levels Properly Balancing Risk-Reward - Pivotal Research
Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares were upgraded to Hold from Sell at Pivotal Research Group on Thursday, with the price target kept at $60 per share. An analyst at the firm explained that the firm upgraded the stock as the shares have reached a level that they view as "properly balancing risk/reward," and they would take profit on short positions.
Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT)
U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 4.44%. Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the Utilities, Financials and Industrials sectors led shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow... Healthcare - Top 5 Gainers /...
Why Zscaler Is Trading Higher By Around 19%, Here Are 44 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) shares jumped 34.8% to $2.6918 after the company announced a $10 million repurchase program. GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) gained 27% to $1.38. Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSX) rose 21.6% to $1.8607. The company, last month, posted upbeat quarterly results. IperionX Limited (NASDAQ: IPX) gained 20% to...
OFS Credit Earnings Beat, Revenue Inline In Q3
Investing.com - OFS Credit reported on Friday third quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that was inline with expectations. OFS Credit announced earnings per share of $0.54 on revenue of $6.05M. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $-0.57 on revenue of $6.05M. OFS Credit shares are down...
Bitcoin Breaks $21,000 As U.S. Dollar Dips 0.7%
Bitcoin soared almost 10% in the past 24 hours to $21,069 driven by a slight drop in the U.S. dollar, which has hit new multi-decade highs this year. The U.S. equities, which have been increasingly correlated with cryptocurrencies, were also up in the morning hours. Furthermore, the world’s largest cryptocurrency...
Ethereum Is 'Blue Chip Blockchain,' Could See Significant Value Boost: Canaccord Analysts
Cryptocurrency Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and the smart contract ecosystem were sized up by Canaccord Genuity in a new note. Here’s a look at where analysts Michael Graham and Joseph Vafi see future value in them. Fifth Wave Of Computing: Web1 offered the ability to consumer data with companies like...
GN Store Nord AS Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2
Investing.com - GN Store Nord AS reported on Saturday second quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. GN Store Nord AS announced earnings per share of kr2.72 on revenue of kr4.86B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of kr2.19 on revenue of kr4.8B. GN Store Nord...
Carl Zeiss AG Earnings inline, Revenue Misses In Q4
Investing.com - Carl Zeiss AG reported on Friday fourth quarter earnings that matched analysts' forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations. Carl Zeiss AG announced earnings per share of €0.7 on revenue of €477.4M. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of €0.7 on revenue of €477.42M.
Carl Zeiss Meditec ADR Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2
Investing.com - Carl Zeiss Meditec ADR reported on Friday second quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Carl Zeiss Meditec ADR announced earnings per share of $0.7134 on revenue of $486.54M. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.7116 on revenue of $486.31M. Carl Zeiss Meditec...
3 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Acquired By Mysterious Wallet In Single Transaction
An anonymous Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) wallet acquired more than 3 trillion Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) tokens in a single transaction. What Happened: Blockchain data from Etherscan shows that a mysterious wallet address acquired 3.37 trillion SHIB tokens worth $42 million on Tuesday. At the time of writing, the tokens were...
