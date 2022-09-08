ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: More men like Jeff Tuttle needed

By Submitted
The Monroe News
The Monroe News
 3 days ago
His name was mentioned while shopping at Meijer a few years back. The cashier was talking about what a kind and generous man he is. She went on to say he personally paid for her and her son to stay in a motel for a couple of days when they lost their home and had nowhere to go.

One loyal listener dubbed Jeff Tuttle her morning stress reliever. It stuck. He makes my day joyful anytime he's on the air.

Jeff and I met while working at Burger King in the late ’70s. We were both in our teens. I cannot say I know Jeff well, but I am drawn to his humble and kind spirit.

In January 2020, I reached out to Jeff after a brief but painful email exchange with someone with vastly different viewpoints. I was struggling with school gun violence and how people will stoop as low as using children as pawns over gun reform.

Never will I understand how people can be so cruel they will align themselves with the Alex Joneses of the world to further their selfish political goals.

I asked Jeff if he would close out his show with Martina McBride's "Concrete Angel" and dedicate it to my second cousin Allison Wyatt and the other children massacred at Sandy Hook. Jeff not only honored my request, he spoke briefly on air about the tragedy. He expressed sympathy and compassion. He showed he cared.

My husband and I were working on landscaping last summer while listening to The Jeff Tuttle Show. Jeff talked about a concert he attended. It was a New Year's Eve celebration headlined by Reba and Brooks and Dunn. Excitedly, I fired a text to Jeff that we were there that night, too. He responded back he didn't tell the whole story on air. Jeff and his son, Jeff Jr., rode up with Kix and Ronnie from Tennessee to the concert. What a ride that must have been!

Jeff never comes across as bragging while sharing his remarkable life experiences. He has a wonderful way of speaking to his radio audience that cannot be taught. His vast and varied friends from all walks of life are a testament to his true character.

Jeff, thank you for your inspiring Christian influence on me and so many others. We need more men like you.

Rita Zorn

LaSalle

