Food Network Chef Opening Restaurant in TownGreyson FTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant Fails Health InspectionGreyson FPima County, AZ
Local Restaurant Closing After 18 YearsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant Closes After Almost 40 YearsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Popular Coffee Chain Opening New Drive-ThroughGreyson FTucson, AZ
These Are The Best Restaurants That Opened This Year In Arizona
Bon Appétit released its "50 Best New Restaurants For 2022" list.
Phoenix New Times
These New Arizona Restaurants Were Named Some of The Best in America
Food magazine Bon Appétit published its annual list of the 50 Best New Restaurants of 2022 and two Arizona spots made the cut. For the list, the magazine's writers and contributors traveled around the country gathering research on regional dishes, new chefs, and restaurants opened over the past year by some of the nation's most creative culinary minds.
rdzphotographyblog.com
Oracle, Arizona – August 2022 – Moorish Oasis in the Arizona Desert
In the early part of the 20th century many wealthy people from ‘back east’ made their way to Arizona to live in the dry desert for their health. A man from Chicago named Neil Kannally was one of those people, who came west to recover from TB. Kannally...
Crime near Royal Palms apartments has neighbors frustrated, fearful
Neighbors are sounding the alarm at Royal Palms Apartment Complex near Speedway and Craycroft, after seeing frequent drug use and concerning shootings on and near the property.
thisistucson.com
48 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Sept. 8-11 🧁🎶🖌️
Here's what's going on: A four-day vintage market, cider flights with cupcakes and sorbet, the 9/11 Tower Challenge, Autumn Moon celebrations, paint nights and craft workshops, free concerts in the park ... and MORE. Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest info before heading out!
After several animal attacks in Tucson, local animal experts give safety tips
Local animal experts and hikers give advice on how to stay safe from wildlife in your backyard and on the trails.
thisistucson.com
This new restaurant has a seafood-centric menu inspired by Sinaloa
About a decade ago, Jason Avitia Pineda’s family moved to Mexico. They started a taco stand in Tijuana, but personal reasons forced the family to move back to Tucson a couple years later. “We moved from there to here. It was hard moving from country to country,” Avitia Pineda...
L.A. Weekly
Paul Blackledge Dies in Solo-Car Crash on Dusty Rocks Lane [Tucson, AZ]
TUCSON, AZ (September 8, 2022) – Friday night, Paul Blackledge was killed in a single-vehicle collision on Dusty Rocks Lane. The crash happened around 9:15 p.m., at Sandario Road and Dusty Rocks Lane on September 2nd. Following preliminary investigations, police believe that Blackledge became unconscious while behind the wheel....
webcenterfairbanks.com
Mysterious object spotted flying low over several states
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) – An unusual object flew over Tucson Wednesday morning, leaving many people questioning what they saw. According to KOLD, the first object was seen around 5:20 a.m. As seen in the University of Arizona Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences webcam, it appears to be flying to...
KGUN 9
One man dead multiple people injured on Colorado River
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — 67-year-old Ronald Vanderlugt has died after a boat he was in flipped near Bedrock Rapid on the Colorado River. On Saturday, September 10, 2022, around 2:12 p.m. Grand Canyon National Park (GCNP) responded to alerts of a boat flipping with multiple injuries. GCNP says Vanderlugt...
phoenixmag.com
Five Fall Drives in Arizona
Get on the road again with five handcrafted sojourns perfect for your Arizona autumn. Highway 83 from Tucson to Bisbee by way of Sonoita and Sierra Vista. The southern half of the state can’t compete with Flagstaff’s autumnal glow. And yet. This south-of-Tucson trip is freighted with scenic vistas – a meandering route amid honey-hued grasslands, vineyard-threaded hills and lush riparian corridors.
azbigmedia.com
Angry at other states, Arizona towns, tribes rethink water cuts
WASHINGTON – Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it...
KGUN 9
Calm Saturday; More rain on the way heading into the week
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Today brought sun and a few clouds, with temperatures around average levels and a down day for storms. We can expect a few scattered storms today over the White Mountains. Remnants of Hurricane Kay are still sending moisture our way tomorrow through Tuesday, with Monday being the most active day for storms.
KGUN 9
Kay brings showers and storms to southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Clouds, rain, and thunderstorms will increase today and tonight. The most active area will be from around Nogales and Tucson moving westward. This will continue today into Saturday, then lingering remnants through early next week. A few of these showers and thunderstorms will be capable...
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how many Californians have moved to Arizona
Roughly 64,000 Californians have moved to Arizona annually during 2016-2020. Net migration has long been a key source of Arizona’s population growth, usually contributing much more than natural increase (births minus deaths). As the baby boom generation ages, it will put downward pressure on natural increase and thus make net migration increasingly important.
realestatedaily-news.com
PACC introduces Preventing Euthanasia List
PIMA COUNTY, ARIZONA – Pima Animal Care Center is rolling out a new initiative to help prevent the euthanasia of healthy, adoptable dogs.When shelters are at or near capacity, they traditionally publish “Euthanasia Lists,” which detail the animals who are at risk of being euthanized when a shelter runs out of space to keep them. In an effort to clear kennel space and ultimately prevent having to make a euthanasia list at all, PACC is introducing the “Preventing Euthanasia List”.
KOLD-TV
Motorcyclist fighting for life following crash at Stone, Prince in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A motorcyclist is fighting for their life following a crash at the intersection of North Stone Avenue and West Prince Road in Tucson on Thursday, Sept. 8. The Tucson Police Department said the motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries and the other driver involved remained on...
Pedestrian dead after struck by impaired driver
The Tucson Police Department responded to reports of a man being hit by a car near North Stone Avenue and East Grant Road.
KOLD-TV
Veterinary students getting hands-on experience through a new program at the Arizona Humane Society
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As a veterinarian shortage continues across our state, veterinary students are getting a brand new opportunity to work in Arizona animal shelters. It’s a hands-on experience that will hopefully prepare them for the reality of the field. Arizona’s Family shadowed two University of Arizona students...
KGUN 9
A chance of thunderstorms continues through the weekend
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Plenty of tropical moisture will provide plenty of chances of thunderstorms through the weekend and into the beginning of next week. The most active days will likely be Sunday and Monday as the remnants of what was once Hurricane Kay move across southern Arizona. A...
