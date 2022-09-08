ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

Comments / 0

Related
wtaq.com

Homeless Shelter Plans Expansion Ahead Of Winter

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – With a $300,000 grant, the City of Appleton is partnering with Pillars to provide more resources to the homeless shelter and to launch the Winter Shelter Overflow program. The overflow program is designed to provide a space for people eligible for shelter but unable to...
APPLETON, WI
wtaq.com

First Direct Flight From Vegas Departs Green Bay Airport

ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport is now offering a direct flight to Las Vegas. The inaugural flight took off Friday evening after passengers listened to an Elvis impersonator and received gift bags. The flight was nearly full. The nonstop flight will be offered on...
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Four Displaced in Early Morning Green Bay Fire

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — A house was seriously damaged by fire overnight on the west side of Green Bay. Firefighters responded just after 3:40 in the morning to a house in the 900 block of Mather Street and found heavy smoke and flames coming out of the building.
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Two Arrested In Alleged Hospital Parking Lot Armed Carjacking

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Two people are under arrest for a reported armed carjacking in the parking lot of a Green Bay hospital. Just after 11:30 last night police were sent to the parking lot of HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center on Shawano Avenue. An employee of the hospital says she was approached by two people, struck in the head with a handgun, and her vehicle was taken. The investigation is ongoing.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
Bellevue, WI
City
Appleton, WI
Local
Wisconsin Education
Appleton, WI
Education
wtaq.com

Garland Nelson Federal Trial Set To Begin

KANSAS CITY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Garland Nelson’s trial on federal fraud charges related to business dealings with two Shawano County brothers, before he allegedly killed them, is set to begin Sept. 26. Nelson is charged in Missouri state court for allegedly killing Nick and Justin Diemel in 2019...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy