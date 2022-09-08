Read full article on original website
GBPD Officers Involved in July Shooting Cleared to Return to Duty
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) –The three Green Bay Police Department officers placed on administrative leave after an officer involved shooting while trying to take a man into custody on Chapel View Road in July have returned to duty. Russell Lonas, 31, is charged with five charges:. 2nd-Degree Recklessly Endangering...
Homeless Shelter Plans Expansion Ahead Of Winter
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – With a $300,000 grant, the City of Appleton is partnering with Pillars to provide more resources to the homeless shelter and to launch the Winter Shelter Overflow program. The overflow program is designed to provide a space for people eligible for shelter but unable to...
Two Arrested In Alleged Hospital Parking Lot Armed Carjacking
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Two people are under arrest for a reported armed carjacking in the parking lot of a Green Bay hospital. Just after 11:30 last night police were sent to the parking lot of HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center on Shawano Avenue. An employee of the hospital says she was approached by two people, struck in the head with a handgun, and her vehicle was taken. The investigation is ongoing.
Green Bay Carjacking Victim Suffered Serious Injuries, Suspect Appears in Court
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Officials say the victim in a Green Bay armed carjacking suffered serious injuries, but they are not life-threatening. The incident happened outside St. Mary’s hospital Thursday night. The victim got 17 staples for her head after suffering a significant concussion, broken finger and...
Chemical Leak Brings Emergency Response
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Fond du Lac Fire / Rescue responded to a chemical release at an apartment complex Thursday afternoon. While a contractor was working within the Countryside Village Apartments’ pool area and mechanical room, when two chemical pumps turned on. A small amount of...
Four Displaced in Early Morning Green Bay Fire
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — A house was seriously damaged by fire overnight on the west side of Green Bay. Firefighters responded just after 3:40 in the morning to a house in the 900 block of Mather Street and found heavy smoke and flames coming out of the building.
Garland Nelson Federal Trial Set To Begin
KANSAS CITY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Garland Nelson’s trial on federal fraud charges related to business dealings with two Shawano County brothers, before he allegedly killed them, is set to begin Sept. 26. Nelson is charged in Missouri state court for allegedly killing Nick and Justin Diemel in 2019...
First Direct Flight From Vegas Departs Green Bay Airport
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport is now offering a direct flight to Las Vegas. The inaugural flight took off Friday evening after passengers listened to an Elvis impersonator and received gift bags. The flight was nearly full. The nonstop flight will be offered on...
