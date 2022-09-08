GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Two people are under arrest for a reported armed carjacking in the parking lot of a Green Bay hospital. Just after 11:30 last night police were sent to the parking lot of HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center on Shawano Avenue. An employee of the hospital says she was approached by two people, struck in the head with a handgun, and her vehicle was taken. The investigation is ongoing.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO