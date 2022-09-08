ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester United vs Real Sociedad: Where To Watch / Live Stream | UEFA Europa League | Old Trafford Stadium

By Saul Escudero
United Transfer Room
 3 days ago

The Red Devils will try to secure a victory against Real Sociedad this evening at the Theatre of Dreams to get their first three points in the Europa League.

After a bad start to the season losing the first two Premier League games to Brighton and Brentford, Manchester United have recovered by winning their last four league games.

This has changed the perspective of the bosses and fans too as it is noticeable the number of high-quality players the Old Trafford side has in their squad.

Erik Ten Hag is set to play an alternative starting lineup against the La Liga side, here we bring you the details of how and where you can watch the international clash taking place on Thursday 8.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 8:00 pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time 3:00 pm ET

Pacific time: 12:00 pm PT

Central time: 2:00 pm CT

India

Kick off is at 12:30 am IST

Australia

Kick off is at 5.00 am AEST

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game can be watched on BT TV or BT Sport 1, it will be streamed on bt.com/sport and BT Sport App.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Paramount Plus or Univision.

In Canada, the match will be streamed on DAZN.

In Australia, the game will be streamed on Stan Sport.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

United Transfer Room

