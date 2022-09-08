Read full article on original website
Flathead Beacon
Kalispell Council Approves New Housing Developments
The Kalispell City Council this week approved the final plat for a rent- and age-restricted senior housing subdivision on a 1-acre lot north of the Gateway Community Center supported by Montana Board of Housing tax credits. The Creekside Commons will be located off U.S. Highway 2 West and is restricted...
Residents weigh in on proposed Kalispell zoning change
Another zone change for a proposed development on KM Ranch Road went before the Flathead County Planning Board on Wednesday night.
An Open Letter to Missoulians Waiting for a Housing Market Crash
Since mid 2021, the first thing I do each morning is skim the news headlines just hoping today is the day the housing market finally crashes. I write this article in disappointment and frustration— no, not yet. Another day in my overpriced studio apartment, which I should be grateful for, but after the 10th time my rent increased, I have lost the appreciation for it that I used to have.
Missoula bridge project facing another construction delay
The Beartracks Bridge project on Higgins Avenue in Missoula is experiencing another construction delay.
Trinity Apartment complex nears completion in Missoula
We are still battling a housing crisis but a Missoula development project that's been in the works for years is almost ready for tenants to move in.
Get to Know a County: Mineral County
Get to Know a County: Mineral County On August 7th, 1914, the Montana Legislature created Mineral County, taking the western end of Missoula County and placing the seat at Superior. ...
montanakaimin.com
UM plans college restructure within next year
The University of Montana’s new provost is spearheading a plan to rename and restructure the University’s existing colleges. UM Provost Pardis Mahdavi proposed collapsing most of UM’s schools into five colleges at an all staff and faculty meeting at the UC Ballroom on Sept. 9. The names, still yet to be finalized, will fall under four new pillars of “understanding, building, conserving and healing.”
Kalispell woman admits running money mule business, sending money overseas
Theresa Anne Chabot, 57, faces a maximum of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.
Columbia Falls enacts emergency ordinance to prevent bear, human conflicts
The emergency ordinance is in place for up to 90 days and people not following it may be subject to a misdemeanor and could be fined up to $500.
Reserve Street Cleanup: Are Campers Moving Back In?
The ‘Reserve Street Public Working Group’ is helping to organize another cleanup effort under the Reserve Street Bridge on Thursday, September 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. We spoke with organizer Kevin Davis about the history of the ongoing cleanup effort. “With our group of volunteers we've...
Republican state reps comment on Native communities in redistricting
Sparking a back-and-forth with redistricting commissioners, Rep. Brad Tschida, R-Missoula, said Tuesday it wasn’t “fair” that Native Americans are “overrepresented” in the Montana Legislature, but he didn’t want to complain about it. But during testimony in the morning portion of the redistricting public hearing, one commissioner pointed out the Native representation is generally aligned with Montana’s population. Tuesday’s hearing focused on the Western District, which covers the northwestern region of the state. The Zoom meeting was one of a series Montana’s Districting and Apportionment Commission is holding across the state to hear how Montanans want to see the state divided into 100...
Residents near Sanders County wildfire placed on pre-evacuation status
Residents along Government Mountain and Timber Ridge roads have been placed on pre-evacuation status.
Missoulians snap back after request to clean up homeless encampment
Missoula is certainly not the only Montana city that has struggled with homelessness issues, but its Reserve St. bridge problems have been some of the most well-known. This article is not a debate about homelessness or what to do about it. It's simply a handful of the online reactions to the request of the Montana Department of Transportation, asking for community volunteers to help clean up the piles of trash left behind at the Reserve St. bridge encampment in Missoula.
Two MDT Employees Assaulted During Reserve Street Cleanup Effort
We have learned that during the volunteer cleanup day near the Reserve Street Bridge on Thursday that two Montana Department of Transportation workers were allegedly assaulted by an individual in the former camp area. Bob Vosen, Missoula District Administrator with the Montana Department of Transportation described how the day began.
Wildfire in Rattlesnake Wilderness grows to 1,400 acres
The Boulder Lake Fire is burning in the Rattlesnake Wilderness approximately 15 miles northeast of Missoula.
montanarightnow.com
Report lists Sanders County sheriff as possible Oath Keeper
Sanders County Sheriff Tom Rummel confirmed he previously held a membership with the Oath Keepers organization following a report from the Anti-Defamation League that identified hundreds of law enforcement officials who might have an affiliation with the group. "I have not been a member for many years and have not...
yourbigsky.com
Take a dip into these Montana hot springs
With cooler temperatures slowly approaching, what better way to warm up than visiting a natural hot spring? Visit Montana goes over some of the ‘hottest’ natural springs across the state. These springs are mineral-rich natural springs. Chico Hot Springs Resort and Spa is one of Montana’s most famous...
Wildfire east of Missoula burning 400 acres
The lightning-caused Solomon Fire is burning in the Welcome Creek Wilderness approximately six miles south of the Rock Creek exit off I-90.
This Montana City Ranks High On List Of Best Places To Retire.
For some folks, the idea of retiring to a place where you can enjoy your golden years is what motivates them. They save and invest over the course of their lives in hopes that one day they'll be able to relax and enjoy the good life. Maybe that's time on the golf course, traveling the country in an RV, or moving to someplace new that has lots of options for retirees.
NBCMontana
Kalispell couple sentenced to prison for stealing mail, credit cards
MISSOULA, MT — A man and woman from Kalispell are convicted of stealing hundreds of pieces of mail from rural mailboxes in Lincoln and Flathead counties. When the couple found credit cards in the stolen mail, they used the credit cards to defraud businesses, according to U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich.
