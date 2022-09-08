Read full article on original website
yourbigsky.com
Take a dip into these Montana hot springs
With cooler temperatures slowly approaching, what better way to warm up than visiting a natural hot spring? Visit Montana goes over some of the ‘hottest’ natural springs across the state. These springs are mineral-rich natural springs. Chico Hot Springs Resort and Spa is one of Montana’s most famous...
montanakaimin.com
UM plans college restructure within next year
The University of Montana’s new provost is spearheading a plan to rename and restructure the University’s existing colleges. UM Provost Pardis Mahdavi proposed collapsing most of UM’s schools into five colleges at an all staff and faculty meeting at the UC Ballroom on Sept. 9. The names, still yet to be finalized, will fall under four new pillars of “understanding, building, conserving and healing.”
KULR8
Meet the Montana grad who's launching the NIL collective supporting the Grizzlies
MISSOULA — Toby Weida had his 30-second spiel down pat at the Grizzly Roundball Golf Classic on Friday at The Ranch Club in Missoula. Weida connected with men’s basketball players and fans about the Name, Image and Likeness collective he had launched. He did so while wearing his copper and gold Griz hat and pullover, a throwback to when he graduated in 1996 with a political science and history degree following the final season before the Griz changed their colors to maroon and silver.
montanasports.com
Rapid reaction: Montana 24, South Dakota 7
MISSOULA — Defense ruled the day for Montana again on Saturday, paving the way to a 24-7 victory over South Dakota at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies limited USD’s offense to 209 total yards and forced 10 punts to stretch their record to 2-0 to start the season. The Coyotes were just 3 for 15 on third-down plays and were the victims of eight tackles for loss by the Griz.
5 Missoula Bars That Made It on National TV
It’s always nice to catch word that the hometown made it on TV, the National tube at that. Shows like Yellowstone draw attention to the whole state. Montana is also known for other things, like having the most bars per capita in the Country, and Missoula being one of its biggest cities and home to the U of M almost guaranteed a TV show called “Drinking Made Easy” would pub crawl in 2012 to check out the locals in action.
skylinesportsmt.com
Montana Football Press Conference: Post South Dakota
Montana (2-0) defeats South Dakota (0-2) 24-7 in Missoula on September 10, 2022. The Griz rolled up 351 yards of total offense, while holding the Coyotes to 209 yards. Part I of this video features Montana head coach Bobby Hauck, linebacker Patrick O’Connell and quarterback Lucas Johnson. Part II...
Get to Know a County: Mineral County
Get to Know a County: Mineral County On August 7th, 1914, the Montana Legislature created Mineral County, taking the western end of Missoula County and placing the seat at Superior. ...
This Montana City Ranks High On List Of Best Places To Retire.
For some folks, the idea of retiring to a place where you can enjoy your golden years is what motivates them. They save and invest over the course of their lives in hopes that one day they'll be able to relax and enjoy the good life. Maybe that's time on the golf course, traveling the country in an RV, or moving to someplace new that has lots of options for retirees.
406mtsports.com
MSU commit Adam Jones breaks out as No. 1 Sentinel beats Hellgate in Missoula showdown
MISSOULA — Adam Jones fixed a broken play with an effort that was emblematic of Missoula Sentinel’s fight throughout the night Friday at Missoula County Public Stadium. The senior caught a pass at the 5-yard line near the left sideline and broke through an arm tackle attempt by a Missoula Hellgate defender. He churned his legs as he carried another tackler who had wrapped him up at the waist. With that defender still on him, he refused to be pushed back at the goal line when a third defender tried to stand him up.
Columbia Falls enacts emergency ordinance to prevent bear, human conflicts
The emergency ordinance is in place for up to 90 days and people not following it may be subject to a misdemeanor and could be fined up to $500.
Expert Says Missoula Air Quality is Taking a Turn For the Worse
Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield with the Missoula City-County Health Department told us on Thursday that shifting winds are worsening air quality throughout western Montana. “The winds high overhead right now are coming at us from the northwest, and there was quite a bit of smoke that had made its...
406mtsports.com
No. 2 Helena Capital takes care of business against Kalispell Flathead
KALISPELL — Tom Carter and Dylan Graham each scored twice and No. 2 Helena Capital totaled six rushing touchdowns in a 51-14 rout of Kalispell Flathead. The Bruins, who improved to 3-0 on the season and 1-0 in Western AA conference play, racked up 320 first-half yards and scored 42 points.
Republican state reps comment on Native communities in redistricting
Sparking a back-and-forth with redistricting commissioners, Rep. Brad Tschida, R-Missoula, said Tuesday it wasn’t “fair” that Native Americans are “overrepresented” in the Montana Legislature, but he didn’t want to complain about it. But during testimony in the morning portion of the redistricting public hearing, one commissioner pointed out the Native representation is generally aligned with Montana’s population. Tuesday’s hearing focused on the Western District, which covers the northwestern region of the state. The Zoom meeting was one of a series Montana’s Districting and Apportionment Commission is holding across the state to hear how Montanans want to see the state divided into 100...
Missoulians snap back after request to clean up homeless encampment
Missoula is certainly not the only Montana city that has struggled with homelessness issues, but its Reserve St. bridge problems have been some of the most well-known. This article is not a debate about homelessness or what to do about it. It's simply a handful of the online reactions to the request of the Montana Department of Transportation, asking for community volunteers to help clean up the piles of trash left behind at the Reserve St. bridge encampment in Missoula.
bitterrootstar.com
‘Apocalypse’ unfolding near Hamilton
Kyle Weingart, creator and director of the upcoming film, “Cuisine de la ‘Pocalypse,” is a very busy man. On a recent afternoon, we bounce around the set on a golf cart, weaving between newly constructed buildings and decrepit RVs while he rattles off plans, influences, and a laundry list of things that are currently on his plate. Every few moments, his phone buzzes with another notification.
montanarightnow.com
Texas man life-flighted to Kalispell after crash on US-93 succumbs to injuries
BIG ARM, Mont. - A Texas man who was life-flighted to Kalispell after suffering serious head trauma in a crash has succumbed to his injuries. On Aug. 26, a Honda motorcycle was northbound on US-93 when it left the right side of the road fur an unknown reason, Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reported.
Char-Koosta News
Burlesque show promotes diversity, tolerance
POLSON — On Saturday, September 3, at the KwaTaqNuk Resort, an inspiring night of dancing, music, and entertainment were all part of a display of self-expression and self-assurance. CSKT member Kayla Keplin, also known as Violet Passion, produced and appeared in the show, Diamonds and Heels Living Out Loud...
Wildfire east of Missoula burning 400 acres
The lightning-caused Solomon Fire is burning in the Welcome Creek Wilderness approximately six miles south of the Rock Creek exit off I-90.
Residents weigh in on proposed Kalispell zoning change
Another zone change for a proposed development on KM Ranch Road went before the Flathead County Planning Board on Wednesday night.
Lake County Leader
ABOUT
The Lake County Leader has been in publication since 1910. It covers the Mission Valley and the Flathead Indian Reservation. The office is in Polson, MT which sits on the foot of the Flathead Lake.https://leaderadvertiser.com/
