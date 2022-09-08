Read full article on original website
Lovette “Lovie” Kaye Kenmille
Lovette “Lovie” Kaye Kenmille, 61, passed away at St. Patrick’s Hospital on Aug. 23, 2022. She was born Nov. 14, 1961, the daughter of ET “Bud” Moran and Karin Butler from Santa Anna, California. Lovette was raised and educated in several places, as her father worked for BIA. In her younger years she was raised by her grandparents and attended Arlee Schools. Lovette also attended school in Santa Fe, Duke, and Northern Cheyenne. Lovette married Laurence Kenmille on Aug. 21, 1991 and had 31 years of fun, laughter, trials and tribulations. Lovette worked many jobs in her earlier years from KFC, A&W...
Rodney Stephen McElwee
Husband, Father, Grumpy (Grandfather) Rodney “Rowdy or Rod”, Stephen McElwee passed away of natural causes on Aug. 16, 2022, in Polson, at the age of 74. He was born in Bozeman on Sept. 13, 1947, and grew up ranching in the Horseshoe hills by Manhattan, MT, where he went to school. After high school graduation, Rod enlisted in the Navy; he served in the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged in 1969. Rod grew up loving every aspect of the ranch life, from working cattle, breaking a new horse, and team roping with friends. He had a deep-rooted love of horses...
Maurice (Mo) Dean Brown
We lost Mo on Aug. 22, 2022. Maurice (Mo) Dean Brown, of Victor Idaho, was born Aug. 12, 1960 to Joy Mangum and LaVon Dean Brown in Shelly, Idaho. He attended high school in Sugar City, Idaho, graduating in 1978. He married Jodi Sue Smith in 1979. His academic journey started at Ricks College and continued as Mo earned a Bachelor of Science in zoology at the University of Utah before heading to George Washington University Medical School for his Doctor of Medicine. He completed orthopedic surgery residency at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington D.C. Mo served in...
Joyce C. Reed
Joyce C. Reed, age 93 of Kalispell, died on Aug. 6, 2022 at Whitefish Care and Rehabilitation. Joyce was born in 1929 in Lima. She and brother Jack were raised by parents Alma and Alice (Dowell) Clark. She graduated from Missoula County High School (now Hellgate) and the University of Montana with a BA in art. She married Harry Koski and they had two children, Steven and Pamela. After her divorce from Harry, she was reacquainted with high school friend Dallas Reed. They married in 1962 and moved to Pocatello, Idaho. In 1965 daughter Allison was born. As Dallas was...
MSU troupe brings ‘Shakespeare in the Park’ to St. Ignatius and Charlo
On a pleasantly cool and mostly sunny Friday evening, Lake County residents gathered at the Good Old Days Park in Mission for a performance of "King Lear" put on by Montana Shakespeare in the Park — an outreach program from Montana State University’s College of Arts and Architecture. About 150 people attended the production and most turned the event into a picnic bringing all sorts of munchies for their individual or family dinners. As the stage loomed bare before the play began, one piece of furniture stood out and announced through its construction that this was a true Montana production. How...
Republican state reps comment on Native communities in redistricting
Sparking a back-and-forth with redistricting commissioners, Rep. Brad Tschida, R-Missoula, said Tuesday it wasn’t “fair” that Native Americans are “overrepresented” in the Montana Legislature, but he didn’t want to complain about it. But during testimony in the morning portion of the redistricting public hearing, one commissioner pointed out the Native representation is generally aligned with Montana’s population. Tuesday’s hearing focused on the Western District, which covers the northwestern region of the state. The Zoom meeting was one of a series Montana’s Districting and Apportionment Commission is holding across the state to hear how Montanans want to see the state divided into 100...
Anita L. (Orr) Matt
Anita L. (Orr) Matt, 64, passed away in Ronan at St. Luke's Community Hospital on Aug. 23. Services are pending with Foster Funeral Home of St. Ignatius.
Thomas (Tom) David Borr
Thomas (Tom) David Borr, 60, passed away in Polson on Aug. 16, 2022, after a brave battle with brain cancer (glioblastoma). He was born in 1962 in Kalamazoo, Michigan to his beloved mother Betty and father Earl. Tom graduated from Western Michigan University and his adventuresome spirit eventually brought him to the Seattle, WA area where he worked in finance for several years. Even though he lived in Seattle, he remained loyal to Michigan football and never missed a chance to cheer on his team. He fulfilled a lifelong dream of working as a park ranger in Olympic National Park which...
Ruggless appointed to Polson's Ward 1 seat
The Polson City Commission on Monday voted to appoint Jen Ruggless as Ward 1 commissioner. Ruggless campaigned for a Ward 1 seat last year, but was narrowly defeated by Jake Holley. She fills a seat left vacant by Jan Howlett. On Monday, Commissioners Holley, Brodie Moll and Laura Dever voted in support of Ruggless. Applicant Scott Biggs garnered two votes from Commissioners Tony Isbell and Mayor Eric Huffine, while applicant Jennifer Bagley was supported by Commissioner Carolyn Pardini. Ruggless was sworn in following the meeting. Her term runs through Dec. 31, 2023. “We are grateful to get the opportunity to work with you,” said Huffine...
Polson looks at $17M budget proposal
Revenues and expenditures are expected to balance out in Polson’s proposed $17.3 million budget for fiscal year 2023, but not without some maneuvering in the general fund. In his preliminary budget message to the City Commission, City Manager Ed Meece noted the structural imbalance in the city budget’s general fund. “Simply put, the city does not have enough general fund revenues to consistently sustain an appropriate level of General Fund expenditures that allows for staff compensation levels that assure the attraction/retention/development of quality people resources and maintain an acceptable level of operational effectiveness,” Meece stated. According to the message, revenues and expenditures for...
Convoy of Hope rolls through Polson
A convoy of trucks rolled into Polson filled with food, water, cleaning supplies and more. Several community groups and organizations added clothes, shoes, school supplies, books, bicycle helmets, backpacks, infant car seats and a sundry of additional items. Booths offering the items and free services lined 3rd Avenue on both sides of Main Street. It was the community coming together to help and to give hope to other community members less fortunate than they in this Fourth Annual Day of Hope event. The Convoy Of Hope is a disaster relief arm of the Assemblies of God Fellowship and their mission is...
Ronan gathering offers up peace and love
Under the shade of a tent near the banks of the Flathead River and just across Sloan’s Bridge on the road from Ronan to Hot Springs, was a gathering of community members joined in faith and fellowship. Most of the attendees were native people, but all were welcome. The idea for the event began to emerge at a Powerhouse Conference held in Glacier Park earlier this year at which Indigenous people from throughout the United States and Canada congregated. Pastor Chad Hoffman of the Life for the Nations church located on Main Street in Ronan was one of the instigators of...
Charlie Darrell Jacquier
Charlie Darrell Jacquier, 97, passed away Aug. 3, 2022 in Bigfork. He was born Feb. 8, 1925 in Smith Flat, California a farming are near the famous gold country of Placerville, to Charlie Pierre and Wanda Jacquier. Charlie was drafted in 1943 at the age of18 and was sent to San Diego for his first basic training, with the Navy. He was trained to precede any military beach landing, to set up communications to any following ships and landing craft. He then went through training with the Marine Corps, followed by the Army. Training with all three branches would enable the fellow...
Polson foundation awards grants
The Greater Polson Community Foundation recently awarded grant funding to 14 local nonprofits as part of its 2022 grant cycle. Directors and Team members were on hand from Mission Valley Mariners, Flathead Lake Bio Station, Miracle of America Museum, Mission Valley Friends of the Arts, TUFF Film Festival, Ninepipes, CASA, Flathead Lake International Cinemafest, North Lake County Library, Mission Valley Aquatics, the Mission Valley Animal Shelter, Boy’s and Girl’s Club of Flathead Reservation, Women 4 Wellness and Mission Valley LIVE to share their upcoming grant projects and accept funds on behalf of the nonprofits. Since 2009, over $1.1 million has been...
CSKT honors late council member Anita Matt
Confederated and Salish Kootenai Tribal Council member Anita Matt died Monday according to a CSKT press release. The tribes will fly flags at half-staff to honor Matt, who had served in her position representing the Dixon District since 2016. “She is remembered as a dedicated public servant who put family and community first, which was evidenced by her unwavering commitment to improve the Dixon community,” the release read. “Through her leadership, a concerted focus to improve, clean up and elevate resources for the Dixon area have been realized, and will continue as part of her legacy.” Montana’s Districting and Apportionment Commission was...
Polson Class of 72 gathers for 50th reunion
The Polson High School Class of '72 recently held its 50th reunion. The events started Friday night with a get-together at Bunkers Restaurant, where folks met for the first time in 50 years. On Saturday they gathered at the Valley View Clubhouse, where they had a cookout and reminisced with classmates about the times they had growing up and going to school in Polson. "A lot of laughs and good times we’re had," said Doug Bjarko, a Class of '72 member. The last day was spent at Boettcher’s Park on the lake. "Once again, stories were told, pictures were taken and old friendships were renewed," Bjarko said. The class had over 60 attendees out of 110 graduates. "We lost 20 classmates in those years gone by," Bjarko noted. "And about 30 that couldn’t make it. All in all it was a great turnout and a wonderful reunion!" The class donated $520 to the Forest Firemens fund to help support their effort in fighting the Lake County wildfires.
Polson Police warn about scam phone calls
The Polson Police Department is issuing a warning about scam phone calls after investigating a recent incident in which a person received a phone call that appeared to come from the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s office, but was fraudulent. The caller contacted the Polson Police after receiving a phone call where the person used the names of actual detectives and a captain with the Yellowstone sheriff’s office. The caller went on to say that the person had missed a court date and was facing criminal charges while demanding a bond of $4,000 be paid for each offense, according to a release...
Clarence Henry Hendrickson Jr.
It is with great sorrow the family of Clarence Henry Hendrickson Jr., 84, of Spokane, Washington, announces he peacefully passed away on Aug. 10, 2022, of coronary heart disease. Clarence, known as CH, was born March 24, 1938 to Clarence Sr. and Margret Sullivan Hendrickson Roberts in Polson, Montana. He was the oldest of five children. In 1952, at the age of 14, his father was killed while working on the St. Joseph Dam in Bridgeport, Washington. It was there and then he knew he had to take the role of the father of the family. While growing up in...
