Billboard
Indian Streamer Gaana Closes for Free Users, Goes Subscription-Only
MUMBAI — Indian audio-streaming service Gaana has transformed itself into a subscription-only platform — a move the company made in a last-ditch attempt to save itself after extensive talks to be acquired by rival Bharti Airtel fell through. The Indian streamer, which claims it has 185 million monthly...
I Prevail Reflect on the Pandemic, ‘Trauma’ and New LP ‘True Power’
A precocious toddler is stiff competition — even for the heaviest band in the room. And so it is that the five members of I Prevail, the Grammy Award-nominated outfit that released its third album, True Power, Aug. 19, are momentarily upstaged at their own release party by guitarist/co-founder Steve Menoian’s 18-month-old son, Ronan, bouncing around in front of family members, friends, media and Fearless Records staffers at the Tigers Club in the Comerica Park baseball stadium. “Nobody’s listening to me now; everyone’s just looking at how cute Ronan is,” co-frontman Brian Burkheiser says mid-answer during the evening’s Q&A session. “A cute baby...
Asian markets rally in early trading, building on US gains
Asian markets rallied in early trading on Monday, building on the momentum of gains in the United States and Europe at the end of last week, as investors price in the expectation of further interest rate hikes aimed at taming inflation. Traders expect the Fed to impose another large hike in interest rates next week, after two 75-basis-point increases already.
Meet a 28-year-old working one of America's fastest-growing jobs that lets him travel on the company's dime and be part of the nation's shift to green energy
Ken details the pros and cons of one of America's fastest-growing jobs: a wind turbine technician. Travel is nice, but his schedule isn't consistent.
