ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

BTS ‘Permission to Dance on Stage LA’ Concert Special Is on Disney+: Watch Now

By Billboard Staff
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

BTS Army, get ready! BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage LA premiered first thing Thursday (Sept. 8) on Disney+ around the world.

The surprise drop — in celebration of Thursday’s Disney + Day — was captured during the K-pop group’s historic run at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., across four dates last year: Nov. 27-28 and Dec. 1-2.

According to figures reported to Billboard Boxscore in December, BTS’ four Los Angeles-area concerts grossed $33.3 million and sold 214,000 tickets. Those totals made the SoFi shows the highest-grossing engagement since venues began reopening in 2021.

Back in July, BTS — RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook — lined up three projects with Disney+ thanks to a partnership between the streamer and the group’s parent company Hybe. The other two projects are In the Soop: Friendcation and BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star.

Not subscribed to Disney+? New and eligible returning customers can join Disney+ for just $1.99 for the first month. This Disney+ Day offer will be valid from Sept. 8-Sept. 19.

Disney+

$1.99 for first month ($7.99 after trial ends)


Buy Now

1

The content lineup for Disney+ Day will feature global premieres from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Simpsons , and more.

Previously announced programs include Thor: Love and Thunder , Pinocchio , a new episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law , Cars on the Road , Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return , Remembering , Growing Up , Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory , Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances , Tierra Incógnita , Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder , Frozen and Frozen 2 sing-alongs, and Welcome to the Club , a new short from The Simpsons .

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Billboard

‘Pinocchio’: Here’s How You Can Stream the Live-Action Movie on Disney+

Happy Disney+ Day! A live-action adaptation of Pinocchio, starring Tom Hanks and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, debuted Thursday (Sept. 8) on Disney+. The Robert Zemeckis film takes a hybrid, live-action and CGI approach to the classic tale of a wooden puppet who wants to become a real boy. Hanks plays Geppetto, the woodcarver who creates Pinocchio (voiced by Ainsworth), and Cynthia Erivo plays the Blue Fairy who brings him to life. Keegan-Michael Key gets into character as “Honest” John, Joseph Gordon-Levitt is Jiminy Cricket, Lorraine Bracco plays a new character named Sofia the Seagull, and Luke Evans is The Coachman. Disney+ is celebrating Disney+...
NFL
Billboard

Bad Bunny’s ‘AMORFODA’ Music Video Joins Billion Views Club

Bad Bunny is officially an eight-time member of the Billion Views Club. His 2018 music video for “AMORFODA” has surpassed one billion views on YouTube, marking the Latin music super star’s eighth total project to reach the milestone, according to YouTube. The achievement comes a few months after his and Jhay Cortez’s “Dákiti” music video crossed into billions territory in January, which marked Bad Bunny’s seventh entry into the club. Before that, he’d earned billion-views status for his “Te Bote Remix,” “Mayores,” “No Me Conoce,” “I Like It,” “Mia” and “Tu No Vive Asi” music videos. Released just one day after Valentine’s Day...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Metallica, Usher, Mariah Carey and More Set for 2022 Global Citizen Festival

Metallica will bring a dose of heavy music to the Global Citizen Festival, set for Saturday, Sept. 24 with twin shows in New York City and Accra, Ghana.  Fresh from storming into the Billboard Hot 100 with “Master of Puppets,” thanks to Eddie Munson and Stranger Things, the metal giants lead the U.S. leg alongside Charlie Puth, Jonas Brothers, Måneskin, Mariah Carey, Mickey Guyton and Rosalía. On Thursday (Sept. 8), Angélique Kidjo and Billy Porter joined the lineup of performers in NYC. Uncle Waffles joined the performers roster in Accra, Ghana. Bollywood star and Global Citizen ambassador Priyanka Chopra Jonas will Host Global Citizen...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Billboard

First Stream Latin: New Music From Maria Becerra, Snow Tha Product & More

First Stream Latin is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors. Check out this week’s picks below. Maria Becerra, “Automático” (Maria Becerra/300 Entertainment) A conceptual track that focuses on getting freaky inside a car, and a state-of-the-art music video filmed in a mechanical shop, Maria Becerra pays homage to old-school reggaetón in her new single “Automático.” Penned by Becerra and produced by Nico Cotton, the Argentine singer told Billboard she got inspired by the pioneers of reggaetón to bring this melody to life. When asked which special guest she thinks would make for the dream remix,...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Inglewood, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Inglewood, CA
Entertainment
Billboard

5 Uplifting Moments in Latin Music This Week (Sept. 10)

From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here’s what happened in the Latin music world this week. Making Wishes Come True This week, Maluma surprised one of his younger fans, named Bastian, with a new house in Colombia. “Dreams come true, welcome to your new home Bastian,” the Colombian singer shared on Instagram. Bastian is a cancer patient who’s been a fan of Maluma for a while now, according to La Opinion. “I am going to say a few words. Fight for your dreams, dreams...
MUSIC
Billboard

How The Weeknd Brought ‘After Hours’ to Grisly Life With New Universal Studios Horror Maze

In the music video for “Heartless,” The Weeknd inadvisably licks a toad inside a dark Vegas hotel room and begins transforming, Wolf Man-like, into an amphibian creature. Now, nearly three years after the clip’s debut, fans can experience the full scope of the pop star’s mutation – only they have to visit Universal Studios Hollywood to see it. In a highlight of “The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare” – a new fright maze at the Los Angeles theme park’s popular Halloween Horror Nights attraction – we watch as the singer’s After Hours character endures an extension of that briefly glimpsed metamorphosis, culminating...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Song of the Summer Face-Off: Vote in Round 2 for Your Favorite Sunny Singles of Summers Past

Now that Harry Styles’ “As It Was” has been declared the Billboard Song of the Summer for 2022 — check out the final chart here – we’re taking a look back to 2010 and beyond for the biggest songs of summers past. But which one is your favorite? In Billboard‘s very first Song of the Summer Face-Off bracket game (vote in round 2 below!), music fans can pick the songs that instantly bring back summer vibes. All these songs ended up in the top 10 on Billboard‘s seasonal Songs of the Summer chart, from Katy Perry’s West Coast anthem “California Gurls,”...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Sudeikis
Person
Jung Kook
Person
Jordin Sparks
Billboard

Feid Takes Medellin by Storm With Three Sold-Out Concerts at Hometown Stadium

Feid had never headlined Plaza de Toros La Macarena — Medellin, Colombia’s fabled bullfighting ring, also used as a concert venue — before Friday (Sept. 9), which makes the artist’s decision to play his hometown venue for three consecutive nights all the more ambitious. It’s a feat no other act has ever pulled off. J Balvin and Nicky Jam are the only artists to even headline La Macarena on back-to-back nights. But some might say Feid, a reggaeton singer-songerwriter who has been on the rise for years, wasn’t ambitious enough in this case. Feid’s show Friday in front of a crowd of...
MUSIC
Billboard

Joe Jonas Teams Up With Khalid for ‘Devotion’ End Credit Song ‘Not Alone’: Hear a Teaser

Joe Jonas announced Friday (Sept. 9) that he and Khalid have collaborated on “Not Alone,” their new single in the upcoming feature film Devotion. In his Instagram caption, the Jonas Brothers singer reveals the track, which was co-written by Ryan Tedder and Harv, will be used in the end credits of the Korean War epic, but the video itself gives fans a sneak peek of what they can expect from the ballad. “You’re callin’ out my name/ You are not alone/ I’ll watch over you/ Won’t let you go/ You’ve gotta know/ You’re not alone,” the two stars sing as clips...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Sean Kingston’s ‘Beautiful Girls’ Joins YouTube’s Billion Views Club

Sean Kingston‘s “Beautiful Girls” music video officially surpassed the 1 billion view mark on YouTube on Thursday (Sept. 8). The visual finds Kingston bouncing between the modern day and a retro fantasia straight out of the 1950s as he swoons over the untouchable women of the song’s title. “You’re way too beautiful, girl/ That’s why it’ll never work/ You’ll have me suicidal, suicidal/ When you say it’s over/ Damn all these beautiful girls/ They only wanna do you dirt/ They’ll have you suicidal, suicidal/ When they say it’s over,” he croons inside a soda shop, backed by barbershop-style doo-wop singers. Released on...
MUSIC
Billboard

J Balvin Becomes First Latin Artist to Headline NFL Kickoff Concert

Football fans gathered at Alamitos Beach in Long Beach, Calif., on Thursday (Sept. 8) at the NFL Kickoff Experience to celebrate the beginning of the 2022 NFL season, and to watch Latin star J Balvin. The Latin star led celebrations with a performance ahead of the first game of the year, which saw the Buffalo Bills battle with reigning Super Bowl champs, the Los Angeles Rams. Sporting jerseys from their favorite teams — given the event’s location mostly everyone was decked out in Rams gear — attendees defied the L.A. heatwave and made their way to the beach (where it, surprisingly, wasn’t...
LONG BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Linus Music#Entertain#Disney Studios#Dance#Disney World#Bts Army#Sofi#Suga#Marvel#National Geographic#Retur
Billboard

Ozuna, Bizarrap & More: Billboard Latin Music Week Unveils Superstar Concerts & Intimate Showcases

Billboard unveiled the schedule of performances taking place during Latin Music Week — which is scheduled to take place from Sept. 26 to Oct. 1 at the Faena Forum in Miami — on Thursday (Sept. 8). Set to take place throughout the week, the lineup of events includes superstar concerts, intimate showcases and new music premieres by Bizarrap, Elena Rose, Ozuna and Mariah Angeliq. BRESH will throw the ultimate closing party at Oasis, in Miami’s artistic neighborhood of Wynwood. Additionally, an exclusive NFT collaboration between Intel Evo and Billboard will launch to support Latin Music Week and the R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players event....
MIAMI, FL
Billboard

Dolly Parton Enlists Kelly Clarkson for Long-Awaited ‘9 to 5’ Duet: Stream

Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson finally shared the studio version of their “9 to 5” duet on Friday (September 9). The country legend, who wrote the working people’s anthem for the 1980 movie of the same name, lets The Kelly Clarkson Show host shine on lead vocals, with the latter singing, “Well, I tumble outta bed and stumble to the kitchen/ Pour myself a cup of ambition/ Yawn and stretch and try to come to life/ Jump in the shower and the blood starts pumping/ Out on the street, the traffic starts jumping/ With folks like me on the job from...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

YDE Shares the Inspiration Behind ‘People Can Change,’ ‘Send Help’ EP & More

YDE‘s debut EP, Send Help, finally arrived on Friday (Sept. 9), three years after it was written. Ahead of its release, the former Nickelodeon star spoke Billboard News‘ Tetris Kelly about the EP’s touching single “People Can Change,” how the collection came to be, and working with pop powerhouse Justin Tranter. “This one was really meaningful for me because when I wrote it, it was the moment where I realized that I’m human ad you’re human, and we’re all human and that is the thing that’s going to bring us to light,” the 19-year-old said of “People Can Change,” noting that...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Lizzo Says She’s ‘In Love’ With Boyfriend Myke Wright, Reveals His ‘Cute’ Nickname For Her

Is Lizzo ready 2 Be Loved? Yes, yes she is. In a Wednesday (Sept. 7) interview with Audacy Check In, the 34-year-old singer-songwriter opened up about her relationship with Myke Wright — who, she revealed, has an extra special nickname for her. “I am in love,” Lizzo, born Melissa Jefferson, told host Kenzie K. “He has his own name for me, he calls me Melly.” The “About Damn Time” vocalist and Wright first sparked dating rumors last fall when they were spotted hanging out together in Los Angeles, and then again when they spent Valentine’s Day together. Later, Andy Cohen asked Lizzo on...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Pixar
Billboard

Pearl Jam Delivers Iconic Show at New York City’s Apollo Theater

After 30 years of performing as one of the best live bands in rock music, Pearl Jam has a pretty solid understanding of what its core fan base expects. And for a one-of-a-kind show at the legendary 1,500-capacity Apollo Theater — a day before they perform at Madison Square Garden in a show that brought in fans from across the country — the band leaned into a set that die-hards appreciated. And even through some technical difficulties, Pearl Jam delivered surprises, deep cuts and roaring renditions of iconic favorites that will easily enter the lore of classic shows that the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Billboard

Nicki Minaj Drops ‘Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix)’: Stream It Now

Nicki Minaj released “Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix),” a collaboration-fueled new cut, in the early hours of Friday (Sept. 9). Minaj teased the track Thursday, but didn’t give away her co-stars. It’s a long lineup, including JT & BIA, featuring Katie Got Bandz, Akbar V and Malibu Mitch. “Ayo, this the Queen Mix right here. Miami, Boston, Chicago, Atlanta, New York … stand the f— up!” the star announces on the updated version of her first solo No. 1 hit before the sample of Rick James’ ’80s classic “Super Freak” kicks in and she begins to rap, “I can lick it, I can...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

John Legend’s All-Star Album ‘Legend’ Has Arrived: Stream It Now

John Legend brings out all the legends on his eighth and latest album — the double-disc Legend. Executive produced by the EGOT winner along with OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder, Legend features collaborations with Rick Ross, Muni Long, Jazmine Sullivan, Jada Kingdom, Rapsody, Ledisi, Jhene Aiko, Ty Dolla $ign and others. Ahead of its release, via Republic Records, the soul man described the recording as being “suffused with an unapologetic spirit of sensuality and joy, informed by the full vulnerability of pain, praise and healing.” Until this point, he continued, “I’ve never used an aspect of my name as the title of an album.” “I had...
MUSIC
Billboard

First Out: New Music From Saucy Santana, Cavetown, Fletcher & More

In need of some new tunes from your favorite queer artists? Look no further — Billboard Pride is proud to present the latest edition of First Out, our weekly roundup of some of the best new music releases from LGBTQ artists. From Saucy Santana’s banging new single to Cavetown’s reflective new track, check out just a few of our favorite releases from this week below: Saucy Santana, “I’m Too Much” He may be declaring that he’s “too much” on his new single, but don’t get it twisted — Saucy Santana is everything. The bouncing new track from the rising hip-hop phenom is the exact kind of...
MUSIC
Billboard

Billboard

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy