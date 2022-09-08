BTS ‘Permission to Dance on Stage LA’ Concert Special Is on Disney+: Watch Now

BTS Army, get ready! BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage LA premiered first thing Thursday (Sept. 8) on Disney+ around the world.

The surprise drop — in celebration of Thursday’s Disney + Day — was captured during the K-pop group’s historic run at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., across four dates last year: Nov. 27-28 and Dec. 1-2.

According to figures reported to Billboard Boxscore in December, BTS’ four Los Angeles-area concerts grossed $33.3 million and sold 214,000 tickets. Those totals made the SoFi shows the highest-grossing engagement since venues began reopening in 2021.

Back in July, BTS — RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook — lined up three projects with Disney+ thanks to a partnership between the streamer and the group’s parent company Hybe. The other two projects are In the Soop: Friendcation and BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star.

Not subscribed to Disney+? New and eligible returning customers can join Disney+ for just $1.99 for the first month. This Disney+ Day offer will be valid from Sept. 8-Sept. 19.

The content lineup for Disney+ Day will feature global premieres from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Simpsons , and more.

Previously announced programs include Thor: Love and Thunder , Pinocchio , a new episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law , Cars on the Road , Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return , Remembering , Growing Up , Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory , Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances , Tierra Incógnita , Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder , Frozen and Frozen 2 sing-alongs, and Welcome to the Club , a new short from The Simpsons .