Buffalo, NY

Oddsmakers: Bills are Week 1 road favorites vs. Rams

By Bills Wire
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CfTex_0hmeHtAC00

The Buffalo Bills officially enter their first game day of 2022 as the favorite.

According to oddsmakers including Tipico, the Bills are up to a 2.5-point line ahead of their Week 1 game against the defending champion Los Angeles Rams.

That alone is impressive enough, but so is how convincing Buffalo has been in recent weeks.

The Rams actually opened as a half-point favorite over the Bills. Instead, things have switched and in a pretty big way.

The original line was announced when the NFL initially announced the opening Buffalo-Los Angeles contest and 2022 schedule.

In what comes in little surprise, the Bills and Rams also have a high over/under. That lists at 52.5 points.

The moneyline sits at Buffalo (-134) and Rams (+134).

