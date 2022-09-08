ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Raising Cane's proposes bringing new location to Fifth Avenue in Oakland

By Mike Darnay
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Raising Cane's could soon be bringing a new location to Oakland.

The company has proposed opening a chain along Fifth Avenue where The Thirsty Scholar was located before it closed.

The Oakland Planning and Development Corporation will be holding a meeting on Monday to discuss the proposed plan.

Last month, it was announced that the company's first location in Western Pa. would be opening in South Fayette.

