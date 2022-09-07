Read full article on original website
KATV
Kicking of the "Natural Character" series with Arkansas Game and Fish
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Trey Reid, Assistant Chief of Communications for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, explains a new monthly series called "Natural Character." For more information on the Arkansas Game and Fish, click here.
hogville.net
Separated at Birth - South Carolina Gamecocks 2022 Edition
FOX Food Spotlight: Shotgun Dan’s Pizza
A Central Arkansas staple in the pizza industry stopped by Good Day Arkansas. Shotgun Dan's Pizza has been around since the 70s
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Strong Fall cold front moves through Sunday
After the cold front, the winds will pick up out of the northwest and much drier air will move in. Northern Arkansas will top out in the 70s with a crisp fall-like feel to the air!
Spearfisherman Lands Possible World-Record Paddlefish in Arkansas Lake
Berryville, Arkansas resident Chris Cantrell managed to spear a huge paddlefish while diving in Northwest Arkansas’ Beaver Lake over Labor Day weekend. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission claims the 90-pound specimen could be a potential world record holder. Cantrell, along with his friend Andy Jeffries and brother-in-law Kalvin...
What’s happening in central Arkansas this weekend?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Football season is in full swing, but for those who are looking for something to do this weekend in between kickoffs, central Arkansas is the place to be. On Friday, concert goes will be excited to hear the wait is over for the Blue Man Group at the Robinson Performance Hall in Little […]
townandtourist.com
25 Treehouse Rentals in Arkansas (Private & Accommodating!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Arkansas doesn’t lack dense forests and beautiful mountain ranges, especially when you go north. If you’re looking for a unique way to take in the outdoor opportunities in the state, you may want to consider renting out a treehouse for your family’s next vacation.
Is That a Pirate Ship on Beautiful Lake Dardanelle in Arkansas?
It's called "the boat the internet built," because of its 200 thousand followers but many in the Arkansas town of Russelville are calling it a pirate ship. The 74-foot-long SV Seeker steel boat is anchored down on beautiful Lake Dardanelle for some maintenance work. Once the work is complete it...
thv11.com
Arkansas Comic Con begins this weekend
Arkansas Comic Con is coming to town this weekend! The lineup includes many fun people, including Matthew Lewis who plays Neville Longbottom in Harry Potter.
Kait 8
‘We can make Arkansas the most wired state in the country’ says New AR broadband director
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The Arkansas broadband director is looking at how the state can surpass others with internet connectivity. Glen Howie recently moved to Arkansas from Louisiana, starting his position as broadband director at the beginning of August. Talk Business & Politics interviewed Howie and says he has three pillars...
KTLO
Local fisheries biologist recaps meeting on Game and Fish black bass management plan
The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is updating its Reservoir Black Bass Management Plan again this year to continue improving the species’ population, while at the same time, responding to the needs and wants of anglers throughout the state. For over a month, the commission has held a series of public forums to allow anglers to give their input, and one meeting was held at the Donald W. Reynolds Library in Mountain Home.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Stormy for some this Weekend
Low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico with draw moisture northwestward into Arkansas which will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to a good part of the state Saturday. Although widespread heavy rain is not anticipated, locally heavy downpours will be possible. A cold front will weep across the Mid South...
onlyinark.com
Ultimate NWA Fall Color Guide
In October, the hills of Northwest Arkansas are alive with fall colors. Arkansas sees the most significant amount of visitors to experience the changing colors of the Ozark, Boston, and Ouachita mountains. October’s second and third weeks are the prime time to experience peak color. But, Arkansas Parks and Tourism...
purewow.com
18 Charming Small Towns in Arkansas That Should Be on Your Bucket List
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Arkansas is too often overlooked as a vacation destination, but before you book that tropical getaway, we suggest you take...
5newsonline.com
What's the correct term for someone from Arkansas?
ARKANSAS, USA — Our home officially became a state in 1836 as the 25th state admitted to the Union. Today, natives of our state are commonly referred to as Arkansans. However, that’s not the only true term for us Natural State natives. State historian and State Archives Director Dr. David Ware said that we actually have three-- Arkansan, Arkansian, and Arkansawyer.
‘Puss caterpillars’: What are they and how dangerous are they?
They may look cute and cuddly but they've also been described as one of the most venomous creatures in the U.S. Ever heard of "puss caterpillars"?
hogville.net
Arkansas Friday Baseball Scrimmage updates...
Wegner 5-3 (Stovall goes to 3rd) Cali 2B (He's 2 for 2 with 2 walks in four plate appearances the last two days) Jayson Jones gets on via E-5, but thrown out 7-4 racing to second. Holt reaches on E-6 (high throw) Bolton scores to make it 2-0 on a...
Rights After Wrongs event looks to give former criminals a fresh start
Everyone deserves a second chance.
Arkansas pharmacy sees increased interest in COVID booster as they prepare for flu season
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As more Arkansas pharmacies and medical centers are getting shipments of the new COVID booster, people have been lining up to get the shot. Meanwhile, experts have said that it's also time to start thinking about the flu vaccine. "We have just been basically all...
KHBS
Updated COVID-19 booster shots available in Northwest Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — New and updated COVID-19 booster vaccines are now available throughout Northwest Arkansas. The new boosters shots are aimed to combat the omicron variant. “This vaccine is different because we’re including that in there along with the original strains of covid," Medical Arts Pharmacy pharmacist Payton Hanby...
