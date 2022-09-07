The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is updating its Reservoir Black Bass Management Plan again this year to continue improving the species’ population, while at the same time, responding to the needs and wants of anglers throughout the state. For over a month, the commission has held a series of public forums to allow anglers to give their input, and one meeting was held at the Donald W. Reynolds Library in Mountain Home.

MOUNTAIN HOME, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO