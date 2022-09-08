Read full article on original website
TechRadar
Leaving HBO Max in September 2022: 3 clever dramas to watch before they skip the platform
As part of Warner Bros. Discovery, HBO Max's vast library of movies and shows tends to stay pretty steady, with the likes of The Sopranos, Game Of Thrones and Euphoria not going anywhere, but it does occasionally dabble in things made by other people and those things will leave at some point.
‘Pinocchio’ Review: Robert Zemeckis’ Disney Remake Is Barely a Real Film
When “Pinocchio” was released in 1940, audience members hoping to watch the eponymous puppet hero interact with an impeccably rendered, photorealistic pile of horse manure would have left the theater disappointed. But 82 years and countless technological advances later, a new remake offers Disney fans the chance to do exactly that. When Pinocchio first leaves Geppetto’s workshop and ventures out into the real world, he encounters a massive pile of dung (complete with CGI flies buzzing around it) and crouches down to take a sniff. While the film’s direct-to-streaming release will prevent cinephiles from witnessing that moment on the big screen, it...
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus and more this weekend (September 9)
It’s high fantasy season on streamers right now, with the likes of House of the Dragon and The Rings of Power dominating most of the cultural conversation – but if swords and sandals aren’t your thing, this weekend's arrivals should provide some welcome respite. Leading the charge...
Marvel, Star Wars and 20th Century Studios D23 showcase: Everything announced
D23 Expo 2022 is in full swing, and day two of the ultimate Disney fan event delivered plenty of spectacular announcements and reveals for Marvel, Star Wars, and 20th Century Studios fans to enjoy. With day one of D23 Expo 2022 unveiling new projects in the works at Pixar and...
TechRadar
How to watch House of the Dragon online: stream episode 4 of the Game of Thrones prequel from anywhere
This Game of Thrones prequel hasn’t disappointed yet: delivering fire-breathing dragons and blood-soaked battle scenes in spades. And with multiple claims to the Iron Throne now, the events fated to precipitate the Targaryen downfall are gathering momentum. Below we detail how to watch House of the Dragon episode 4 online and from anywhere.
TechRadar
Missing The Sandman? Here are 6 dark fantasies to tide you over
You would hope that everything seems to be in place for The Sandman, Neil Gaiman's long, long awaited adaptation of his adored comic book series, to win a second season on Netflix. So far, the series has racked up viewing hours of more than 360 million, including a full week...
TechRadar
How to watch The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 3 online – stream the epic new series now
The Rings of Power debut made us feel like Bilbo Baggins at an all-you-can-eat buffet. We were fed an epic backstory, feasted our eyes on ancient realms and citadels, and our hearts swelled as heroes set off on epic adventures. We can’t wait for another helping, and below our guide details how to watch The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power episode 3 online – all you need is an Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab) subscription.
TechRadar
How to watch Monarch online: stream the new country music drama starring Susan Sarandon
Monarch introduces the Roman family, a bedrock of the country music industry threatened by the collapse of their empire as old secrets emerge. But they’ll do anything to keep the past buried. Starring Hollywood icon Susan Sarandon and Grammy Award-nominee Trace Adkins, Monarch promises family drama, scintillating musical performances, and jaw-dropping revelations. So, scroll on below for our guide explaining how to watch Monarch online.
NFL・
Where to Watch ‘Stranger Things’
'Stranger Things' has become a massive hit since its 2016 premiere, accumulating 13 Emmy nominations in 2022 alone. Where can you watch the beloved show?
TechRadar
New Apple AirPods Pro 2 are already discounted by AU$80 on Amazon AU
The Apple AirPods Pro 2 pre-orders only went live late on Friday night, and if you haven't seen it yet, the best price is on Amazon Australia. Pre-order the AirPods Pro 2 now and you can save a very decent AU$80! That means you can get a set for just AU$319 (opens in new tab), which seems to be exclusively on Amazon, as we don't see any other retailers offering this kind of a discount at the moment.
‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Raq & Kanan Finally Bond, Lou Lou Is Tired of Camacho’s Hating
This week on Raising Kanan, Raq takes Kanan camping so they can bond, Jukebox gets closer to her mother through music, and Detective Burke gets even deeper into her partner’s business. Raq & Kanan Go Camping After watching her son stop by Detective Howard’s house in last week’s episode, Raq decides to take Kanan camping […]
TechRadar
How to watch Rick and Morty season 6 episode 2 online - Summer goes John McClane
No matter what dimension they’re in, crazy is always just around the corner for Rick and Morty. Season 6 reunites everyone’s favorite misanthropic scientist with his nervous wreck of a grandson after they destroyed the Central Finite Curve. And that means that the entire multiverse is now open to them! Prepare for more intergalactic mayhem as we explain how to watch Rick and Morty season 6 episode 2 online with our guide below.
New PS5 update includes a hidden surprise for trophy fans
PS5 users can now view all of a game’s hidden trophies with a single button press, as part of the console’s latest firmware update. Alongside introducing 1440p support and a slate of new social tools, the new PS5 update includes a few hidden quality-of-life features. While Sony's kept pretty quiet about the changes, YouTuber Mystic marked them all up, and spotted a subtle new feature in the console’s trophy list.
