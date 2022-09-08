Read full article on original website
‘The Fabelmans’ Trailer: Steven Spielberg Films His Childhood and Follows His Heart (Video)
Hours after the film had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival to largely positive reviews, Steven Spielberg has just revealed the first trailer for “The Fabelmans,” a film about his own childhood, his parents and learning to love the movies. The film premiered at the...
‘Inside Out’ Sequel Set by Pixar for June 2024
“Inside Out 2” was announced at Disney’s D23 Expo on Friday by star Amy Poehler and Pixar head Pete Docter, with a theatrical release set for June 2024. Back in 2015, the first installment of the animated adventure, co-directed by Docter and Ronnie Del Carmen and written by Michael Arndt, starred Riley (Kaitlyn Dias) as she faced her feelings about growing up and moving to San Francisco for her dad’s new job.
‘The Fabelmans’ Film Review: Steven Spielberg’s Sweet Memory Piece Picks Up Steam As It Goes
Every director, it seems, has a deeply personal coming-of-age story to tell, from Francois Truffaut’s “The 400 Blows” to Lee Isaac Chung’s “Minari” to Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma.” And lately every Toronto International Film Festival has made one of those films a centerpiece of its lineup. Last year, it was Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast,” which won TIFF’s audience award and went on to receive an Oscar nomination for Best Picture; this year, it’s Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans,” which had its world premiere on Saturday night in the Visa Screening Room at the Princess of Wales Theatre.
How Daniel Radcliffe Found That ‘Edge of Madness’ in ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ (Video)
Toronto 2022: Yankovic ”manages to thread the needle perfectly between incredibly wholesome and sweet, but also has a genuine edge of madness,“ Radcliffe tells TheWrap. Daniel Radcliffe plays a parallel universe version of Weird Al Yankovic in the (faux) biopic “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” according to the film’s writer and director Eric Appel. Check out the video, above.
Pixar to Tell the Story of a Boy Who Gets Abducted by Aliens in New Film ‘Elio’
Friday at Disney’s D23 Expo, Pixar bigwig Pete Docter announced a brand new Pixar movie, coming out in spring 2024, called “Elio.”. The plot revolves around Elio, a kid who can’t exactly fit in, who accidentally makes first contact with an alien species. He’s beamed up to the “Commutiverse,” a “sparking space-city” that is like the intergalactic UN that is described as “outer space like no one has seen before.” Director Adrian Molina, who was the co-director of Pixar’s charming “Coco,” directs “Elio” solo. And America Ferrera stars as Elio’s mom, who works at a secret government facility that is trying to decode a message from beyond the stars.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Footage Debuts in 3D High Frame Rate at D23 to Mixed Results
As the closer to Saturday’s lengthy, star-studded Disney Studios panel at D23 Expo, James Cameron, beaming in from New Zealand where they are working on the finishing touches of “Avatar 2” (out this Christmas!) and the cast (on stage in Anaheim) revealed a good chunk of footage from the new movie. It was overwhelming, in every way possible, as Cameron debuted the footage in 3D HFR to a noticeably muted response in the room.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever': It’s Wakanda vs. the World in D23 Sneak Peek
After premiering the first teaser trailer for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios released more footage from the highly anticipated sequel at the D23 Expo in Anaheim. Director Ryan Coogler appeared to introduce the clip, which shows Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) appearing before a...
First Trailer for ‘The Marvels’ Brings Brie Larson Together With Iman Vellani and Teyonnah Parris
Marvel Studios wrapped up their D23 Expo presentation with a look at “The Marvels,” a film that will not only be a sequel to “Captain Marvel” but also a follow-up to the Disney+ series “Ms. Marvel” and “WandaVision.”. The trailer (which is not...
Kimmel Wonders If Queen Elizabeth Died Because of That Harry Styles/Chris Pine Stuff (Video)
Jimmy Kimmel kicked off Thursday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” by talking, of course, about the biggest news of the day, the death of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom at age 96. And during his monologue, Kimmel wondered if her death might have happened now...
‘Butcher’s Crossing’ Film Review: Nicolas Cage Goes Full Captain Ahab in Environmental Western
Gabe Polsky’s new acid Western “Butcher’s Crossing,” premiering at the Toronto Film Festival, takes place on the vast fertile plains of hubris, where if you stare far enough into the horizon, you can probably see your own uppance come. Based on a novel by John Williams...
‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ Film Review: Mock Rock Biopic Is Ridiculous Fun
Rock ‘n’ roll biopics are always a weird, messy beast, where the question isn’t whether the story on screen differs from what really happened, but by how much it differs. “Bohemian Rhapsody” purported to be a true story but changed a lot, “Rocketman” set out to be true not in a literal sense but only in an emotional one (and was all the better for making its fakery transparent), and “Elvis” was a freewheeling mixture of semi-reality and extravagant fantasy.
‘Glass Onion’ Film Review: ‘Knives Out’ Sequel Is a Quick-Witted but Uninspired Whodunit
Writer-director Rian Johnson and star Daniel Craig reteam for “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” the sequel to their 2019 film “Knives Out.” The new film trades New England for a Greek island, and a dysfunctional family for a group of friends who self-identify as “disruptors.” But essentially, it’s still a whodunit unfolding inside a mansion with a cast of eccentric wealthy folk.
Marsha Hunt, Blacklisted Hollywood Actress, Dies at 104
Marsha Hunt, a star of MGM and Paramount beginning in the 1930s who was blacklisted in Hollywood in the ’50s during Sen. Eugene McCarthy’s Communist witch hunt, died Wednesday at age 104. Roger Memos, who directed a documentary about Hunt’s life, confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter....
Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts': Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan and David Harbour to Lead Antihero Team Up
Marvel has unveiled the cast of its upcoming “Thunderbolts” movie, and it’s exactly who we expected (and we’re not complaining). The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s version of the Suicide Squad — don’t hate, we’re just describing facts here — will be staffed by Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Red Guardian (David Harbour), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell) and Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen).
Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan Share Sweet Reunion Photo 38 Years After ‘Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom’
Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan were all smiles in photos taken almost four decades after they teamed up in “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.”. The actors, now 80 and 51 years old, respectively, posed with their arms around each other — and big smiles on their faces — at Disney’s D23 Expo on Saturday.
Billy Eichner on the Thrill of Making ‘Bros’ with ‘So Many Hilarious, Profoundly Talented, Openly LGBTQ+ Performers’
TIFF 2022: Eichner, costar Luke Macfarlane, producer Judd Apatow and director Nick Stoller chatted with us about their new romantic comedy. “Bros” star and co-screenwriter Billy Eichner, costar Luke Macfarlane, producer Judd Apatow and director Nick Stoller (“Neighbors”) know just how much is riding on the film, the first-ever major studio romantic comedy featuring two gay characters. Released by Universal, it opens wide on Sept. 30.
‘Willow': Christian Slater Joins the Disney+ Sequel Series in New Trailer
Disney released a new trailer for the “Willow” Disney+ series at D23 on Saturday, offering a closer look at the continuation of the fantasy story and revealing that Christian Slater has joined the cast. The film is a continuation of the 1988 film directed by Ron Howard, which...
Taylor Swift: What She Really Wants to Do Is Direct a Feature Film
In a discussion of “All Too Well: The Short Film” after it screened at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, Taylor Swift revealed that with the right material, she would be game to direct a feature film. Toronto saw the first 35 mm screening of the film that...
First ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Trailer Brings the House Down at D23 Expo
At the D23 Expo on Saturday, director James Mangold was on hand to introduce the first footage from the upcoming fifth, still-untitled Indiana Jones adventure. The house went nuts. And for good reason – this “Indiana Jones 5” footage looks incredible. “I saw ‘Raiders of the Lost...
‘Disenchanted’ Trailer: Amy Adams’ Giselle Returns in Long-Awaited ‘Enchanted’ Sequel (Video)
The long, long wait for the “Enchanted” sequel is almost over. “Disenchanted” will debut streaming on Disney+ Nov. 24 and Disney on Friday finally unveiled a trailer for the sequel to the beloved 2007 fairytale comedy starring Amy Adams as Giselle, a Disney princess who made her way into modern-day New York City and surprisingly found her prince charming (Patrick Dempsey).
