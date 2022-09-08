ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marinette, WI

5th annual Crafty Flea Market held at Lake Antoine Campground

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The 5th annual Crafty Flea Market was held in Iron Mountain Saturday. Seventy-five vendors packed the area to sell their treasures at the Lake Antoine Campground. Vendors offered a variety of crafts, homemade goods, and other items. Organizers said turnout was good, although some shoppers...
Air Quality Alert for lakeshore counties in northeast Wisconsin

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has issued an Air Quality Alert for Brown, Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, and Sheboygan County. Due to the southerly transport of ozone and ozone precursors, as well as the presence of a lake breeze, the air quality index is expected to reach Level Orange.
Brown County drops to 'medium' COVID spread; Marinette, Florence remain 'high'

(WLUK) -- After over a month, Brown County is no longer listed as "high" for COVID-19 transmission, one week after Door County dropped to "medium" as well. Marinette and Florence counties, however, remain at the higher level, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's map updated Friday. At the "high" level, the CDC recommends everyone wear a face covering in public indoor settings.
Short closures of a Green Bay bridge beginning soon

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Public Works Department has announced short-term closures of the Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge for preventative maintenance activities. Officials say that Dousman Street will be closed west of the Fox River at Broadway, and Main Street will be closed east of the Fox River at Washington Street.
Green Bay house fire displaces 4, leaves $100k in damages

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A house fire on Mather Street in Green Bay has left 4 people without a home. According to a release the Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to a structure fire early Saturday, around 3:40 a.m. When crews arrived they saw heavy smoke and...
First Direct Flight From Vegas Departs Green Bay Airport

ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport is now offering a direct flight to Las Vegas. The inaugural flight took off Friday evening after passengers listened to an Elvis impersonator and received gift bags. The flight was nearly full. The nonstop flight will be offered on...
100 bands at over 20 bars, All Bands on Deck this weekend in Green Bay

(WFRV) – They are just one of the over 100 bands performing live at over 20 bars. Best friends Avi Hale and Ron Hall make up the duo Hale & Hall and they visited Local 5 Live along with Tarl Knight, Director from the Shipyard District with a preview of their music plus details on where you can see them as part of the All Bands on Deck festival happening next weekend in downtown Green Bay.
Four Displaced in Early Morning Green Bay Fire

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — A house was seriously damaged by fire overnight on the west side of Green Bay. Firefighters responded just after 3:40 in the morning to a house in the 900 block of Mather Street and found heavy smoke and flames coming out of the building.
Monarch butterflies expected to stop at Peninsula Point

BAY DE NOC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - In the coming weeks, thousands of monarch butterflies will be migrating from Canada all the way to Mexico. “They will breed, lay their eggs and die. They continue this cycle until they get up here,” said Opal Hoffmann, a volunteer with Monarch Project. “By the time they get up here, it’s the third generation. So, the generation that leaves here is actually the fourth generation.”
HILL STREET ARRIVES IN FISH CREEK

There’s a new hangout in Fish Creek where you’ll find some familiar faces – and even a few familiar dishes from last summer’s one-season-only Cash Only Noodle Bar (with a twist). Hill Street – located on the “main drag” in what most recently housed Taco Cerveza, and owned by the spouse restaurant team of Scott and Karin Watts – offers an indoor/outdoor pub that serves mostly casual food and drinks with a touch of laid-back refinement.
Green Bay duo arrested after coordinated heist at Kohl’s

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Green Bay residents are facing a combined ten charges after a theft incident that involved one person parking in the fire lane while the other pilfered items. According to criminal complaints obtained by Local 5, both 39-year-old James Saldana and 27-year-old Sade Mills...
Wisconsin DOT exploring cable barriers after truckers killed in head-on crossover crash on I-43

The cause of a fatal crash in Ozaukee County Thursday evening remains under investigation. A northbound truck, driven by 50-year-old Milton Christensen of Suring, Wisconsin crossed the median around 6:30pm Thursday on I-43, just south of Belgium. The semi drove head on into a southbound truck driven by 69-year-old Richard Wysocki of Wausaukee, Wisconsin. Both men were killed.
