pelicanpostonline.com
Two Ascension educators named to Teacher Advisory Council
The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) has named the members of its 2022-23 Teacher Advisory Council. State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley made the announcement today on the Department’s social media channels. Louisiana’s inaugural Teacher Advisory Council includes 22 classroom leaders from a wide range of backgrounds and educational settings....
theadvocate.com
Scotlandville High going to temporary virtual learning Monday, after flooding issues on campus
Scotlandville High School will go to virtual learning on Monday, after plumbing problems caused flooding in one of the school's buildings. The school expects to return to regular, in-person classes on Tuesday, the school said in a statement Sunday. The flooding happened in the school's E building and families will...
theadvocate.com
Some Baton Rouge teachers were denied paid COVID leave. The district says it's addressing it.
Nearly 200 employees of the East Baton Rouge Parish school system have reported getting sick from COVID since the beginning of July, but most of them have had to wait until the start of this month before the school district would process their claims for fully paid COVID leave. Part...
theadvocate.com
Declaring stormwater network a utility will let East Baton Rouge bill taxpayers for it
East Baton Rouge Parish leaders hope to combine city and parish stormwater systems into a public utility district that would allow them to assess a new fee, and then use the proceeds to maintain the system in a way that will reduce or eliminate future flooding. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s...
WDSU
Retired Air Force Lt. Col. is sole volunteer at Baton Rouge National Cemetery service day
BATON ROUGE, La. — At the U.S. National Cemetery in Baton Rouge on Friday, the Veterans Administration grounds crew stood ready for scores of volunteers to scrub hundreds of headstones. A National Day of Service was organized by the service group Carry the Load to recognize the men and...
wbrz.com
NAKAMOTO: Despite dedicated funding from taxpayers, Baton Rouge mental health facility downsizing
BATON ROUGE - The WBRZ Investigative Unit learned key stakeholders at the Bridge Center for Hope were alerted this morning that the mental health center is downsizing. According to emails obtained by the WBRZ Investigative Unit, the center's executive director sent a memo about the restructuring to board members just minutes after Chief Investigator Chris Nakamoto called asking questions about the layoffs. Board members said they had no idea the center was downsizing until that email went out Friday morning.
theadvocate.com
Prairieville man honored on his 105th birthday: 'Have a good heart, good mind and obedience to God'
James "Jotto" Weams sat at the head of the table at his 105th birthday party Sunday afternoon, greeting well-wishers in the same calm, unflappable way he's lived his life. "He's always even-keeled, no drama and soft-spoken," his granddaughter Shantel Womack said at the party held at a Prairieville restaurant. "He...
theadvocate.com
Prairieveille traffic fix on hold while Ascension Parish, DEMCO fight over power lines.
For months, Ascension Parish officials have been saber-rattling and threatening litigation with DEMCO over who pays to move power lines that have blocked road widenings and new roundabouts for more than three years in the traffic-clogged parish. But, in a twist, the Dixie Electric Membership Corporation has responded to aggressive...
wbrz.com
School board plans to discuss security, discipline after massive fights shut down high school
POINTE COUPEE PARISH - After multiple violent fights at Livonia High School, one of them causing the school to be put into lockdown while law enforcement investigated, the parish school board is having a special meeting to discuss follow-up actions. An agenda for the Wednesday night meeting lists the following...
Acadiana mother hopes to change Louisiana statute
For Amanda Perero, what started as meeting her son for the first time would become an effort to create change.
pelicanpostonline.com
Lawler’s firm set to reap $49,900 no bid contract with Ascension Parish
The Finance Committee, comprised of the entire Ascension Parish Council, is scheduled to consider a Legal Services contract with Boyer, Hebert, Caruso & Angelle, LLC at its next meeting. On September 12 the committee will consider:. Approval of Legal Services Contract between APG and Boyer, Hebert, Caruso & Angelle, LLC...
theadvocate.com
East Baton Rouge reports more 911 dropped calls on Sunday, AT&T working to locate the issue
The East Baton Rouge Parish Communications District 911 center said Sunday there may still be ongoing issues with 911 calls across the parish — an issue that apparently began on Saturday. "The Communications District was able to mitigate the dropped calls issue by transferring the primary 911 lines to...
brproud.com
Bluebonnet Dental Care to Host Free Dentistry Day
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Free Dentistry Day is back!. One business in the Capital Area provides free dental care to locals who cannot afford insurance. Brushing your teeth only does half the job of ensuring your mouth is clean. The other half requires consistent visits to the dentist.
theadvocate.com
Faith Matters: 'Hell is real.' Ministry hits the streets to share testimony, Jesus
Never during her lifelong struggle with drugs and alcohol has Kristen Kilbey found herself homeless or on the streets pleading for strangers to help feed her addictions. "Well, I was never homeless but floated around while I was on drugs," she said. "I did try to buy drugs from people I did not know on the streets."
fox8live.com
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - Board members unanimously voted to immediately terminate Bridgette Hull from her position as Executive Secretary of La. State Board of Private Security Examiners. The board also appointed Stephanie Richardson as Interim Executive Secretary. The decision was made during a special board meeting Thursday, Sept. 8, following...
theadvocate.com
See what's under construction on Millerville Road
Tennessee-based Fast Pace Health is building a 3,700-square-foot clinic at 1545 Millerville Road. This will be the company's first location in Baton Rouge. The clinic will be open daily to treat people with injuries or who need immediate attention. Lab and X-ray services will be located in the clinic. The clinic will offer telehealth visits and behavioral health services.
Journey from Fabulous Dancing Dolls to Forever Dolls
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Join the journey of Southern University’s Fabulous Dancing Dolls to Forever Dolls, as they are known after graduation, celebrating decades of history and showmanship on Friday, September 9, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Capitol Park Museum in Baton Rouge. This free event is your chance to meet some of these amazing women, hear their stories through the years, and explore the museum.
Louisiana Head of Security Oversight Arrested, Fired
The leader of Louisiana's agency that licenses private security has lost her job after being arrested on drug and weapons charges. Police say that 37-year-old Bridgette Hull was caught in the middle of an operation to arrest a wanted drug dealer. The arrest happened outside of a fast food restaurant in the small Livingston Parish town of Albany. According to investigators, Hull was allegedly buying drugs from Steven McCarthy, who was the original focus of the operation and investigation.
theadvocate.com
New hires at Woman's Hospital, Our Lady of the Lake Children's Health
--- Dr. Jocelyn Lorenzo has joined Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health as a pediatric neurologist. Lorenzo is accepting new patients at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health Neurology. She earned a bachelor's degree in biology and a medical degree from the University of Santo Tomas....
brproud.com
Local wine retailer celebrates one year in BR with free alcohol tastings
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Total Wine and More is celebrating one year in Baton Rouge with wine, beer, and spirit tastings. The celebration also has live music and free giveaways. The event ends on Sunday, Sept. 11. Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wine Tastings:. Chandon Family.
