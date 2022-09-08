ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Ascension educators named to Teacher Advisory Council

The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) has named the members of its 2022-23 Teacher Advisory Council. State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley made the announcement today on the Department’s social media channels. Louisiana’s inaugural Teacher Advisory Council includes 22 classroom leaders from a wide range of backgrounds and educational settings....
NAKAMOTO: Despite dedicated funding from taxpayers, Baton Rouge mental health facility downsizing

BATON ROUGE - The WBRZ Investigative Unit learned key stakeholders at the Bridge Center for Hope were alerted this morning that the mental health center is downsizing. According to emails obtained by the WBRZ Investigative Unit, the center's executive director sent a memo about the restructuring to board members just minutes after Chief Investigator Chris Nakamoto called asking questions about the layoffs. Board members said they had no idea the center was downsizing until that email went out Friday morning.
Bluebonnet Dental Care to Host Free Dentistry Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Free Dentistry Day is back!. One business in the Capital Area provides free dental care to locals who cannot afford insurance. Brushing your teeth only does half the job of ensuring your mouth is clean. The other half requires consistent visits to the dentist.
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her

LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - Board members unanimously voted to immediately terminate Bridgette Hull from her position as Executive Secretary of La. State Board of Private Security Examiners. The board also appointed Stephanie Richardson as Interim Executive Secretary. The decision was made during a special board meeting Thursday, Sept. 8, following...
See what's under construction on Millerville Road

Tennessee-based Fast Pace Health is building a 3,700-square-foot clinic at 1545 Millerville Road. This will be the company's first location in Baton Rouge. The clinic will be open daily to treat people with injuries or who need immediate attention. Lab and X-ray services will be located in the clinic. The clinic will offer telehealth visits and behavioral health services.
Journey from Fabulous Dancing Dolls to Forever Dolls

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Join the journey of Southern University’s Fabulous Dancing Dolls to Forever Dolls, as they are known after graduation, celebrating decades of history and showmanship on Friday, September 9, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Capitol Park Museum in Baton Rouge. This free event is your chance to meet some of these amazing women, hear their stories through the years, and explore the museum.
Louisiana Head of Security Oversight Arrested, Fired

The leader of Louisiana's agency that licenses private security has lost her job after being arrested on drug and weapons charges. Police say that 37-year-old Bridgette Hull was caught in the middle of an operation to arrest a wanted drug dealer. The arrest happened outside of a fast food restaurant in the small Livingston Parish town of Albany. According to investigators, Hull was allegedly buying drugs from Steven McCarthy, who was the original focus of the operation and investigation.
New hires at Woman's Hospital, Our Lady of the Lake Children's Health

--- Dr. Jocelyn Lorenzo has joined Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health as a pediatric neurologist. Lorenzo is accepting new patients at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health Neurology. She earned a bachelor's degree in biology and a medical degree from the University of Santo Tomas....
