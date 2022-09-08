Men’s soccer scored four goals in the first half of their matchup against Greenville University. They took 22 shots, 12 on goal. After the final huddle, as the Greenville players walked off the field, WashU’s athletes started running. They sprinted back and forth from the goal line to the halfway line, the bright overhead lights illuminating the otherwise dark field.

GREENVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO