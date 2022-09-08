Read full article on original website
Related
azmarijuana.com
Arizona Recreational Cannabis Sales Stay Sky High as Medical Marijuana Sales Crater
Medical marijuana sales in Arizona continue to crater as recreational sales at Arizona dispensaries remain robust, according to tax and sales data compiled by the Arizona Department of Revenue. Sales of medical cannabis dipped to slightly less than $45 million in May, their lowest total since January 2021, when adults...
azmarijuana.com
This Arizona Recreational Marijuana Dispensary Will Soon Be Open 24 Hours a Day
Arizona is about to get its first recreational marijuana dispensary that’ll be open 24 hours a day. On Oct 13, Mint Cannabis will join a handful of dispensaries in the country that have the ability to offer 24-hour service to those 21 and older. “The Mint is well known...
Comments / 0