adastraradio.com
Second Quarter Propels Pups to 2-0 Record, Defeating Augusta 42-7
McPHERSON, Kan. – The Bullpup Football team was able to move to 2-0, following a stellar 42-7, win against the Augusta Orioles to open AVCTL Div. III play, at McPherson Stadium Friday night. MHS was able to score on their first possession of the game, with a 1-yard touchdown...
adastraradio.com
Salthawks Win Another Barnburner, Taking Down Newton with Late Touchdown
NEWTON, Kan. – Two years ago, Hutchinson High won eight games. Five were by one possession. Last season, the Salthawks went 4-5, losing the kind of games they won the year before. This season, through two games, the Salthawks have reverted to their 2020 form. Trailing by seven points...
adastraradio.com
Bullpups Open Div. III Friday hosting Augusta
McPHERSON, Kan. – After a 44-27, Week 1 win against Great Bend, the McPherson High Football (1-0) team prepares for league action on Friday Night, as they’re set to host the Augusta Orioles (0-1) at McPherson Stadium. Coach Pavlovich put an emphasis on making a dramatic improvement from...
adastraradio.com
MHS Lady JV Tennis Team Takes First in Buhler on Thursday
BUHLER, Kan. – On Thursday, the MHS JV Girls Tennis team took the court in Buhler, coming away with a first place finish as they continue their upward trend of improvement. The Pups took first in 3 out of the 4 events, as Kennedy Tully would go 3-0 on the day playing #1 Singles, while Jordan Martens would also go 3-0, playing #2 Singles. Erin Olson and Avery Everland were once again able to come away with a first place finish, also going 3-0, while Ady Crocker and Abilene Frye went 1-2 taking fifth. “This afternoon was another nice day for some tennis.” noted Coach Ricardo Sanchez, who added, “The team was able to take care of business and everyone came home with a win.”
westernkansasnews.com
Junction City uses big 3rd quarter to down Dodge
JUNCTION CITY–Junction City broke open a tie game in the third quarter, sparked by a TJ Jones punt return for a touchdown, to pull away from Dodge City 42-21, notching their first win of the season Friday at Blue Jay Stadium. The Blue Jays, led by star dual-threat quarterback...
KSU changes Wabash chant, saves tradition ahead of Missouri game
MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – The Wabash Cannonball has remained a tradition at Kansas State University events for years, but the tradition could have been lost if changes weren’t made. Before the game Saturday, students chanted ‘K-S-U.’ If students keep this up, the tradition will remain at K-State sporting events. The student section has regularly shouted […]
butlercountytimesgazette.com
K-State’s Wabash Cannonball tradition could go away if KU chant continues
Kansas State's band director is calling for a vulgar KU chant to stop. He said the Wabash Cannonball tradition could end if it doesn't.
adastraradio.com
Mary C. Hershberger
Mary C. Hershberger, 83, of Hesston, Kansas passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Newton Presbyterian Manor. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Hesston United Methodist Church. Cremation will follow with a private inurnment at Eastlawn Cemetery. Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m., Friday, September 16, at Miller-Ott Funeral Home, with family present from 6 to 8 p.m.
adastraradio.com
Letha Johnson
Letha “Ione” (Akers) Johnson, 98, of Lindsborg, KS, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Bethany Home, Lindsborg. Besides being a farm wife, Ione worked at Bethany College for a few years, and then in the dietary department at Bethany Home, Lindsborg for over 20 years.
adastraradio.com
Glennis Lee Schropp
Glennis Lee Schropp, 91, of McPherson, KS Passed away at 6:05 a.m. on Tuesday September 6th, surrounded by her son Monte, and daughter in-law Tami, at her residence as she had requested. Glennis was born in Burlington, KS on August 22, 1931, the daughter of Inez Lee (Wentworth) and Selden...
Here’s why Kansas sunsets have been so red lately
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Sunsets in Kansas have been especially vibrant recently, and there’s a simple reason why. Record-setting heat and numerous wildfires are plaguing the western half of the United States. A large part of that has to do with our jet stream, which glides through our upper atmosphere at roughly 35,000 feet. This […]
Sedgwick native who’s been chasing stardom in Nashville returns for ‘homecoming’ tour
The former Turnback Creek singer has dates at the Kansas State Fair and more.
Church pays outstanding lunch room balance for Newton school children
NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — A Newton church congregation has paid the outstanding school lunch balance of a local elementary school. The district sent out a tweet on Tuesday, thanking the congregation of St Matthew’s Episcopal Church for paying off the outstanding balance of every child. The district says the total outstanding debt came to $287. […]
KVOE
Police investigation continues into alleged incident involving members of Emporia High football; USD 253 not confirming unattributed discipline reports
Emporia Police continues its investigation into an alleged battery incident involving at least one member of the Emporia High football team. USD 253 Community Relations Director Lyndel Landgren says he can’t confirm unattributed reports of discipline against several players, including short-term suspensions. He also reminded residents the district can’t comment on any student discipline decisions because of student confidentiality policies.
ksoutdoors.com
Lyon State Fishing Lake
Lyon County State Fishing Lake is situated on the eastern edge of the Flint Hills region in Kansas. The lake is located 13 miles north of Emporia on Kansas Highway 99 then two miles east on County Road 270. The 135 acre lake is surrounded by 442 acres of state owned public wildlife area. Fourteen hundred acres of native tall grass prairie comprise most of the lake's drainage basin and contribute greatly to its average 39 inches of water clarity.
Emporia gazette.com
Big rig rolls over on I-35
A truck driver declined to be treated for injuries after his big rig rolled over in eastern Lyon County early Wednesday. An Emporia Fire Department spokesman said the 18-wheeler went out of control shortly after 4 a.m. while heading south, about one mile east of the Road R1 exit. The...
KWCH.com
Wet highway causes crash, killing 1 in N. Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - UPDATE: The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) has identified the victim in a Saturday morning deadly crash. KHP says 23-year-old Damian Conner, of Whitewater, died after his 2007 Nissan Altima crashed into a semi tractor-trailer on I-135 southbound. Due to heavy traffic, cars were at a complete...
KVOE
Simmons in different review processes for one-time Maynard Early Childhood Center
While Simmons Pet Food gets ready for its celebration concert involving Sara Evans and Ash Ruder on Thursday, it’s also gauging the situation at its future childcare facility. Spokesperson Julie Maus says Simmons has a pair of processes underway, including a needs assessment of its new facility at the...
lawrencekstimes.com
Professors frustrated by Emporia State University plans to eliminate tenured faculty and programs
TOPEKA — Emporia State University’s proposal for dealing with financial strains identifies reasons the school will use to get rid of tenured professors, including market considerations, enrollment, revenue and employee conduct. Faculty members say they are concerned by the lack of communication they have received from administration about...
