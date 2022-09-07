BUHLER, Kan. – On Thursday, the MHS JV Girls Tennis team took the court in Buhler, coming away with a first place finish as they continue their upward trend of improvement. The Pups took first in 3 out of the 4 events, as Kennedy Tully would go 3-0 on the day playing #1 Singles, while Jordan Martens would also go 3-0, playing #2 Singles. Erin Olson and Avery Everland were once again able to come away with a first place finish, also going 3-0, while Ady Crocker and Abilene Frye went 1-2 taking fifth. “This afternoon was another nice day for some tennis.” noted Coach Ricardo Sanchez, who added, “The team was able to take care of business and everyone came home with a win.”

BUHLER, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO