East Valley Tribune
Mesa couple recall living through 9/11 horror
A shift in the winds turned a sad day into one of a sobering memory. In September 2001, Adam and Sara Anderson lived in uptown Manhattan with their first son. The young couple was two days away from celebrating his first birthday when suddenly their world fell under a shadow of tragedy. Twenty-one years later, they honor the lives lost that fateful day through their own sense of community service.
East Valley Tribune
Sissoo tree battle lines drawn in Scottsdale neighborhood
The battle of the Sissoo trees in the upscale Arcadia at Silverleaf neighborhood has escalated into a court battle. Tom LaPorte, a homeowner in the neighborhood, which is part of the larger DC Ranch subdivision, has filed a lawsuit in Maricopa County Superior Court against the homeowner’s association for its efforts to get rid of the trees.
East Valley Tribune
Pandemic still crushes TU student performance
The pandemic continues to impact student performance and proficiency in basic subjects in Tempe Union high schools, including the two in Ahwatukee, and district officials say they may need a three-year recovery plan. COVID-19 and safety protocols have been especially harsh on the academic performance of students who are either...
East Valley Tribune
McClintock falls in home opener to West Point
Football can often be described as a game of two halves. It was a game of two days for the McClintock Football Team on Friday and Saturday nights. McClintock (1-1) fell 17-to-7 to West Point (2-0) in its home opener, which began on Friday evening and resumed on Saturday night.
East Valley Tribune
Police seek charges against QC boy, parents
Queen Creek police have recommended charges against a 9-year-old boy and his parents after the fourth grader brought a gun and loaded ammunition clip onto the Legacy Traditional Elementary School campus Aug. 24. The student’s parents, Briana Juarez and Keith Martinez, each face one count of contributing to delinquency and...
East Valley Tribune
Westwood brings the thunder to Mesa in win
On September 9, a game between the Westwood Warriors and Dobson Mustangs, originally planned to start at 7 p.m., was delayed twice before its conclusion. Although the weather was not great, the Warriors certainly were, winning the game 29-6 led by their defense racking up five interceptions. Approximately 19 minutes before game time, both teams were going through their normal pregame rituals, when the PA announcer declared that there would be a 30- minute lightning delay.
East Valley Tribune
Tempe stays winless after loss to Carl Hayden
The struggle to gain a win for the Tempe Buffaloes has increased after a seemingly back and forth battle between the Buffaloes and the Carl Hayden Community Falcons. The losing streak for Tempe dates back to before the pandemic, in 2019, but cead coach Sean Freeman keeps optimism in, and negativity out of the locker room.
East Valley Tribune
Dobson struggles through the storm in loss to Westwood
With the rain and lightning delays, the Dobson Mustangs faced a tough fight against the Westwood Warriors in their first home game of the season on Sept. 9. This was Dobson’s first time playing on its new turf football field that may have held some new luck. As the teams were warming up, about 15 minutes before the game started, there was an announcement for a 30-minute lightning delay.
