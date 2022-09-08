On September 9, a game between the Westwood Warriors and Dobson Mustangs, originally planned to start at 7 p.m., was delayed twice before its conclusion. Although the weather was not great, the Warriors certainly were, winning the game 29-6 led by their defense racking up five interceptions. Approximately 19 minutes before game time, both teams were going through their normal pregame rituals, when the PA announcer declared that there would be a 30- minute lightning delay.

MESA, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO