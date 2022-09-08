Read full article on original website
About Last Night: See the Best Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond
Whether they’re out and about around town or getting all dolled up for big event, the stars always serve up a healthy dose of style inspiration. Because regardless of if they're running home from the gym or stepping a stiletto-clad foot on the red carpet, celebs dress to impress. With stylists on speed dial, it […]
Jennifer Lopez Takes Glamour to Sparkling Heights in 6-Inch Valentino Heels With Kids Emme & Maximilian Muñiz & Seraphina Affleck for Broadway Show
Jennifer Lopez certainly knows how to make a style statement and her latest look was no exception. The singer and actress looked gorgeous and glamorous as she spent the day with her blended family in New York City on Sunday. Lopez was spotted exiting a theater following the Broadway show “Into the Woods” with her children Emme and Maximilian Muñiz and Ben Affleck’s daughter from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner, Seraphina Affleck. The pop icon hit the town in a lilac lace dress by Gucci. The Aria long-sleeve silhouette featured a sharp white collar, slightly pointed shoulders and an asymmetrical...
The sheer dress continued to be a popular red carpet trend in 2022. Here are the best celebrity looks so far.
Doja Cat looked dreamy in a Versace dress at the 2022 Grammys, while Florence Pugh's gown at a Valentino couture show had an entirely sheer bodice.
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lopez Looks Like Royalty in a Sheer Lilac Dress
Jennifer Lopez is dressing like true Hollywood royalty. This past weekend, the multi-hyphenate was spotted making a fashion statement on the streets of New York City, where she was accompanied by her 14-year-old daughter, Emme Muñiz, and husband Ben Affleck's 13-year-old daughter, Seraphina Affleck. For the family outing, the...
See Jennifer Lopez's Rehearsal Dinner Dress and Brunch Look from Georgia Wedding to Ben Affleck
Over the past two months, Jennifer Lopez has delivered a bridal wardrobe that proves exactly why she's a style icon. On Thursday, Lopez revealed two more gorgeous dresses from her Georgia wedding celebrations with husband Ben Affleck. In the latest installment of her On the JLo newsletter, the Marry Me...
Jennifer Lopez Confirms Milky Nails Are the New French Manicure
For her second marriage celebration with Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez remained as true to herself as she did at her previous wedding in Las Vegas. And we’re not just referring to her gorgeous Ralph Lauren design (and its feathered train), but her bridal manicure. While most brides opt for...
Jennifer Lopez Buckles into Sleek Stilettos and Interviews with ‘JLO’ for Coach
Jennifer Lopez took a sharp step forward in Coach’s Fall 2022 campaign. Posing for the lens of Tyler Mitchell, the “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” singer wore a black leather coat and matching button-up skirt in the campaign, paired with a graphic black T-shirt. Her edgy look — tapping into creative director Stuart Vevers‘ Americana influences and the brand’s longtime focus on leather — was complete with the label’s newest handbag, Bandit, a sharp rectangular leather crossbody, which featured a vibrant red hue and “C”-shaped gold clasp. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coach (@coach) Finishing the newly-married star’s...
Jennifer Lopez Strolled Hand-in-Hand with Ben Affleck in the Fall Dress You Probably Don't Have Yet
Here’s why long-sleeve maxi dresses are a practical choice for fall After tying the knot (again!) in an intimate ceremony in Georgia in August, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been celebrating their love in a romantic honeymoon (again!), this time across Italy. Earlier this week, the couple was spotted holding hands in Laglio, a village by Lake Como, where George Clooney often vacations. With temperature in the Italian northern lakeside province reaching high 80s throughout August, it's no surprise that Lopez chose a lacy long-sleeve maxi dress...
Regina Hall Shines In 6-Inch Metallic Sandals & Feathered Midi Skirt at ‘Me Time’ Premiere
Regina Hall showed up and showed out for the premiere of her new Netflix film, “Me Time” held at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. Hall stars in the upcoming comedy alongside Kevin Hart, Marc Wahlberg and Tahj Mowry. “Me Time” will officially premiere on Netflix on Aug. 26. Hall looked stunning for the occasion. Styled by Alison Edmond, the actress hit the red carpet in a draped silk yellow top by The Sei. The shiny piece fell delicately off one shoulder and had a fitted bodice and 3/4 ruched sleeves. Taking her look up a notch, the entertainer teamed...
Celebs Are Pairing The Tiniest Tops With The Baggiest Jeans—Gigi Hadid’s NYC Look Takes The Cake!
Gigi Hadid is the latest stylish A-lister to prove that the 90s-inspired warm-weather uniform of the summer is a crop top and baggy jean pairing. The supermodel, 27, was spotted and photographed by paparazzi on the streets of New York City last week, and we can’t get over how she effortlessly styled a teeny-tiny periwinkle camisole, low-waisted denim, and a vibrant Y2K-esque necklace.
Reese Witherspoon Gleams in Rainbow-Flecked Dress, Denim Jacket and Cinched Mules for Dinner in NYC
Reese Witherspoon was breezily dressed for dinner while out with her family in New York City. Stepping out with husband Tim Roth and son Deacon Philippe on Saturday night, the “Legally Blonde” star arrived for a dinner at Carbone in a tiered midi dress. Her black style featured a high waistline, given a whimsical finish from an allover multicolored metallic flecked pattern. Completing her ensemble was a blue denim jacket with turned-up sleeves, giving Witherspoon’s outfit an approachable and bohemian spin. She completed her outfit with gold hoop earrings, a thin bangle and a metallic silver pouch. When it came to shoes, Witherspoon’s...
Regina Hall Turns Heads in Green Sparkly Suit and Platform Sandals at Premiere
Regina Hall suited up for her latest premiere. The actress hit the premiere of “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul” on Monday night in LA. Hall stars in the new comedy movie, which comes to theaters on Sept. 2. To the event, Hall wore an emerald green suit. Her blazer, completely covered in deep green sequins, matched her high-waisted trousers perfectly. She added a black top under her jacket with a deep neckline. Hall completed her look with sparkly jewelry, including various rings and silver hoop earrings. Hall got a lift from her shoes. She wore black strappy sandals with a platform...
ETOnline.com
Celebrity-Favorite UGG Boots and Slippers Are Up to 70% Off at Amazon: Shop Fall’s Must-Have Styles
UGG slippers and boots are a cozy autumn staple, and Amazon has tons of styles marked down to help update your shoes for the cooler months ahead. UGG boots have a shearling lining to help keep you warm and once you own a pair, you'll want to wear them with everything from leggings to jeans to pajamas. While UGG boots are some of the most iconic cozy shoes, the slippers are similarly too comfortable to resist wearing year-round.
Heidi Klum Serves White-Hot Style In 6-Inch Satin Pumps With Plunging Vest & Pleated Trousers For ‘America’s Got Talent’ Red Carpet
Heidi Klum was a vision in a white — not once, but twice while arriving at “America’s Got Talent” in Pasadena, Calif., on Tuesday. The co-judge hit the red carpet during the season 17 live show at the Sheraton Pasadena Hotel in a white satin suit. Klum’s ensemble consisted of a sharp double-breasted blazer jacket that had wide lapels and a pointy hemline. Sticking to a sophisticated style moment, the German model teamed the outerwear with a vest and matching pleated high-waist trousers. Klum gave her look an elegant touch with long diamond chandelier earrings and a chunky sparkling ring. The television...
Sofia Vergara Goes Wild In 6-Inch Cheetah Print Platform Sandals With Ruched Bodycon Dress for ‘America’s Got Talent’ Red Carpet
Sofia Vergara pulled out a wild ensemble with the shoes to match for the “America’s Got Talent” season 17 live show red carpet on Tuesday. The co-judge arrived at the Sheraton Hotel in Pasadena, Calif., in an outfit that coordinated both leopard and cheetah print. The “Modern Family” star appeared on the red carpet in a strapless cheetah print dress. The form-fitting garment had a ruched sweetheart neckline, a corset bodice and leopard print skirt that faded into a cheetah print design. To place more emphasis on her look, Vergara accessorized with layered choker necklaces, a chunky bracelet and several midi...
5 Festive Fall Cardigans for Celebrating the Season in Style
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Fall fashion is one of our favorite things on the planet. We can't say enough good things about how layering can elevate your style and how cozy it is to rock a knit. A cardigan, for instance, is […]
Anne Hathaway Suits Up in Pinstriped Blazer and Lug-Sole Boots with Michelle Yeoh at Telluride Film Festival
Anne Hathaway had a starry moment while at the Telluride Film Festival. The “Armageddon Time” star took a moment during the occasion to embrace and snap photos with “Everything Everywhere All At Once” star Michelle Yeoh, posing with her in a sharp ensemble. Hathaway’s outfit prominently featured a deep blue Stella McCartney blazer, which included light blue pinstripes and a navy back panel. The Fall 2022 piece was paired with a simple black top and leather trousers, giving Hathaway’s outfit a grunge-meets-minimalist approach to suiting. Yeoh was equally stylishly dressed, wearing a chic striped top, blue jeans and white platform sneakers. When...
Becky G Gleams in Daring Zuhair Murad Tapestry Dress & Mirrored Stilettos at MTV VMAs Red Carpet 2022
Becky G brought a glamorous spin to medieval style for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey. While hitting the red carpet at Prudential Center on Sunday night, the “Shower” singer posed in a sleeveless Zuhair Murad gown. Hailing from the designer’s Fall 2022 collection, Becky G’s couture dress included a slim fit with thin upper straps, a slim fit and side straps that created daring vertical cutouts. Covering her dress’ front and back were paneled prints in swirling multicolored shapes, reminiscent of a beaded medieval tapestry. The singer’s ornate dress was complemented with sparkling red drop earrings...
Heidi Klum Clashes Patterns In a Colorful Jumpsuit and Snakeskin Stiletto Boots on Set for ‘America’s Got Talent’
Heidi Klum arrived on set for “America’s Got Talent” yesterday in Los Angeles, mixing colors and patterns in the chicest way. The model wore a colorful and certainly eye-catching ensemble that was comprised of a jumpsuit made up of multiple prints with a lengthy cardigan overtop in a matching fabric. The jumpsuit featured a mirrored image of a tropical island scene, and the cardigan was made of geometric shapes in every color imaginable. While both pieces seem like they would clash, somehow, Klum makes them work. The former “Victoria’s Secret” Angel donned a black and white checker print bag with a chain crossbody...
Emily Ratajkowski Gives Corset Top A Vintage Twist with ’90s Skirt and Cowboy Boots
Emily Ratajkowski revamped the corset top while out in New York City this week. While strolling in the Big Apple, the “My Body” author was seen in a cream satin midi skirt — a hallmark of ’90s fashion, which has gained resurgence this year. Giving the side-tied piece a romantically sleek element was a Miaou corset top, featuring cream-toned nylon with structured boning and a curved square neckline. The $265 Venus style was given a sharp finish with a lace-up back, as well as muted “Heavenly Bodies” print with a black gothic letter “M” in its background. Ratajkowski’s look was complete...
