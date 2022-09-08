Jennifer Lopez certainly knows how to make a style statement and her latest look was no exception. The singer and actress looked gorgeous and glamorous as she spent the day with her blended family in New York City on Sunday. Lopez was spotted exiting a theater following the Broadway show “Into the Woods” with her children Emme and Maximilian Muñiz and Ben Affleck’s daughter from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner, Seraphina Affleck. The pop icon hit the town in a lilac lace dress by Gucci. The Aria long-sleeve silhouette featured a sharp white collar, slightly pointed shoulders and an asymmetrical...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 27 DAYS AGO