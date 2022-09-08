Read full article on original website
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 11 (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces kept pushing north in the Kharkiv region and advancing to its south and east, Ukraine's army chief said on Sunday, a day after their rapid counteroffensive made Russia abandon its main bastion in the area. read more.
Western arms production to ramp up as Ukraine burns through stockpiles
Western governments are mobilizing their arms manufacturers to ramp up production and replenish stockpiles heavily diminished by supplying Ukraine's six-month-old battle against Russia's invasion. The Pentagon wants allies to ramp up their own production lines to help replenish stockpiles.
EU's Sefcovic offers to reduce Northern Ireland border controls - FT
Sept 12 (Reuters) - The European Union's Brexit chief Maros Sefcovic said he could reduce physical customs checks across the Irish Sea to just a few lorries a day, the Financial Times reported on Monday.
