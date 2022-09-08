2022 record: 1-1 Head coach: Brian Hook, 1-1 first season at Flowing Wells and overall. Hook served on the staff of former Flowing Wells coach Mark Brunenkant — who is now the Caballeros’ defensive coordinator — for nine seasons as the offensive coordinator until Brunenkant resigned to become the school’s athletic director in 2019-20. Hook is from California with a background in football coaching. He became involved with high school coaching in Tucson through a mutual friend of Brunenkant while teaching at a middle school in the Flowing Wells District. He was a coach of the freshman team last season at Mountain View after leaving Flowing Wells following the 2020 season.

