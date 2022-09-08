ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
allsportstucson.com

2022 Southern Arizona high school football spotlight: Flowing Wells Caballeros

2022 record: 1-1 Head coach: Brian Hook, 1-1 first season at Flowing Wells and overall. Hook served on the staff of former Flowing Wells coach Mark Brunenkant — who is now the Caballeros’ defensive coordinator — for nine seasons as the offensive coordinator until Brunenkant resigned to become the school’s athletic director in 2019-20. Hook is from California with a background in football coaching. He became involved with high school coaching in Tucson through a mutual friend of Brunenkant while teaching at a middle school in the Flowing Wells District. He was a coach of the freshman team last season at Mountain View after leaving Flowing Wells following the 2020 season.
TUCSON, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Mica Mountain falls to Bradshaw Mountain 41-14

The Mica Mountain Thunderbolts (1-1) in their first full varsity season under head coach Pat Nugent were overpowered Friday night by a bigger, more experienced Bob Young-led Prescott Valley Bradshaw Mountain Bears team (1-0). Coming off a 28-0 win over Ironwood Ridge last week, Mica Mountain knew this week’s contest...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
City
Catalina Foothills, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Sports
allsportstucson.com

Salpointe Catholic rides out the storm en route to first victory of the season

ANTHEM — It was a late night for the Salpointe Catholic Lancers on Friday in their 35-22 road victory over the Boulder Creek Jaguars. Inclement weather caused nearly a two-hour hiatus in the middle of the third quarter with both teams knotted up at 14, leaving many wondering if the teams would make it back out to the field that night.
TUCSON, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Malachi Eafon and defense carry Cholla to victory at Sahuarita

Senior running back Malachi Eafon and hard-nosed defense helped Cholla squeak out a 14-11 victory against Sahuarita on Friday night. “He’s the heart of the squad,” said Cholla head coach Virgil Henderson. “When Malachi is down and not upbeat, the team is the same way, but when he’s on fire, he gets them all going, and the team just follows him.”
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy