Springfield, MA

MassLive.com

Seen@ Mason Square Library Paint Party (photos)

SPRINGFIELD — The Mason Square Library Paint Party on Saturday was sponsored by the Community Mural Institute and took place on the ground of the Mason Square Library. Volunteers painted mural segments on material that will be assembled on the side of a State Street building to re-create artist Nelson Stevens mural “Tribute to Black Women” that was on a billboard in Springfield in 1974.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in West Springfield (MA)

Locally known as the “West Side”, this city faces off across the Connecticut River from Springfield, which is the core of a large metropolitan area in the Pioneer Valley. Even though there’s a big city just across the river, large swaths of West Springfield are remote and ripe for adventure, whether you’re hiking the Metacomet-Monadnock Trail or exploring the secluded banks of the Westfield River.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Week 1: Westfield at Amherst, Holyoke at Putnam, Greenfield at Chicopee

(WGGB/WSHM) - Week 1 of Friday Night Frenzy also took Amherst where the Westfield Bombers took on the Amherst Hurricanes. In Springfield, the Holyoke Purple Knights took on Putnam Vocational Technical and in Chicopee, the Green Wave from Greenfield High faced the Chicopee High Panthers. Catch more on the highlights...
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

PVPC’s Tim Brennan remembered after long COVID delay

Timothy W. Brennan died on March 12, 2020. At that time COVID-19 was roiling all sorts of societal norms, changing how we did most things, including how we said goodbye to those closest to us. Yesterday, 2 1/2 years after his death at age 73, family, friends, co-workers, and employees...
AMHERST, MA
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Agawam (MA)

On the border with Connecticut, Agawam sits just across the Connecticut River from the city of Springfield. The premier attraction in Agawam is Six Flags New England, the largest theme park in the region, with rides for all ages and a massive water park. Also on Agawam’s doorstep are the...
AGAWAM, MA
MassLive.com

‘Unimaginable’: Eugene DeFilippo, former Northampton vice-principal killed in crash, remembered for dedication to family and students

A fair disciplinarian, a proud family man and a dedicated public servant: This is how some of the former students and colleagues of longtime Northampton vice-principal and teacher Eugene B. DeFilippo Sr. remember him following his untimely death earlier this week. DeFilippo, known as “Flip” and “Gene” to those close...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
MassLive.com

Off the Menu: Clean energy bill impacts restaurants

As they rushed to wrap up their formal sessions last month, the Massachusetts legislature passed a new clean energy bill that contained multiple provisions designed to accelerate the state’s transition from fossil fuels to cleaner forms of energy. The Act Advancing Clean Energy and Offshore Wind, which Gov. Charlie Baker signed into law on Aug. 11, contains a number of controversial provisions, one of which prohibits new natural gas hookups in 10 Eastern Massachusetts communities.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
