Springfield residents gather at Mattoon Street Arts Festival
Arts and crafts lovers from around the state gathered in Springfield Saturday for the longest-running arts festival in the Pioneer Valley.22news found what keeps people coming back year after year.
Glendi festival in Springfield celebrates all things Greek (photos)
SPRINGFIELD — For Greek food and culture, the Glendi festival at the St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral is the Mount Olympus of celebrations. The festival ended on Sunday after three days celebrating all things Greek. And, of course, the biggest draw is the food. “The food is excellent,” Deb...
Seen@ Mason Square Library Paint Party (photos)
SPRINGFIELD — The Mason Square Library Paint Party on Saturday was sponsored by the Community Mural Institute and took place on the ground of the Mason Square Library. Volunteers painted mural segments on material that will be assembled on the side of a State Street building to re-create artist Nelson Stevens mural “Tribute to Black Women” that was on a billboard in Springfield in 1974.
15 Best Things to Do in West Springfield (MA)
Locally known as the “West Side”, this city faces off across the Connecticut River from Springfield, which is the core of a large metropolitan area in the Pioneer Valley. Even though there’s a big city just across the river, large swaths of West Springfield are remote and ripe for adventure, whether you’re hiking the Metacomet-Monadnock Trail or exploring the secluded banks of the Westfield River.
Week 1: Westfield at Amherst, Holyoke at Putnam, Greenfield at Chicopee
(WGGB/WSHM) - Week 1 of Friday Night Frenzy also took Amherst where the Westfield Bombers took on the Amherst Hurricanes. In Springfield, the Holyoke Purple Knights took on Putnam Vocational Technical and in Chicopee, the Green Wave from Greenfield High faced the Chicopee High Panthers. Catch more on the highlights...
Springfield veteran, non-profit leader Heriberto Flores celebrates next generation’s leaders of color
SPRINGFIELD — In a classic black suit, white shirt and blue bowtie, Heriberto “Herbie” Flores held up a shiny copper penny to remind a room filled with family, colleagues and municipal officials how far he and fellow members of the city’s Latino community have come. “In...
Remembering 9/11: Westfield Bank president James Hagan recalls Suffield Academy roommate Dan Trant
If there is something to be learned on this anniversary of the 2001 terror attacks on America, James C. Hagan says he hopes it involves our learning to be better to one another and to treat each other with kindness and respect. They are among the attributes he remembers best...
History in the cards for Westfield librarian leading tarot class
WESTFIELD — As the local history and reference librarian at the Westfield Athenaeum, Kim Pereira provides avenues of access to the past. She also uses her expertise with another historical tool, one that has been around for several centuries, to help people learn more about what is happening in their lives.
Fire on Hoosac road, Deerfield Saturday evening
On the evening of Saturday September 10, Deerfield Fire District was called to a residence on Hoosac road for a reported structure fire.
PVPC’s Tim Brennan remembered after long COVID delay
Timothy W. Brennan died on March 12, 2020. At that time COVID-19 was roiling all sorts of societal norms, changing how we did most things, including how we said goodbye to those closest to us. Yesterday, 2 1/2 years after his death at age 73, family, friends, co-workers, and employees...
15 Best Things to Do in Agawam (MA)
On the border with Connecticut, Agawam sits just across the Connecticut River from the city of Springfield. The premier attraction in Agawam is Six Flags New England, the largest theme park in the region, with rides for all ages and a massive water park. Also on Agawam’s doorstep are the...
West Springfield home to be demolished after 2019 fire
A house that was destroyed by a fire in West Springfield will be demolished after three years of sitting vacant.
‘Unimaginable’: Eugene DeFilippo, former Northampton vice-principal killed in crash, remembered for dedication to family and students
A fair disciplinarian, a proud family man and a dedicated public servant: This is how some of the former students and colleagues of longtime Northampton vice-principal and teacher Eugene B. DeFilippo Sr. remember him following his untimely death earlier this week. DeFilippo, known as “Flip” and “Gene” to those close...
Off the Menu: Clean energy bill impacts restaurants
As they rushed to wrap up their formal sessions last month, the Massachusetts legislature passed a new clean energy bill that contained multiple provisions designed to accelerate the state’s transition from fossil fuels to cleaner forms of energy. The Act Advancing Clean Energy and Offshore Wind, which Gov. Charlie Baker signed into law on Aug. 11, contains a number of controversial provisions, one of which prohibits new natural gas hookups in 10 Eastern Massachusetts communities.
TJO Animal Control in Springfield hiring event Thursday
Animal lovers are encouraged to apply at the Thomas J O'Connor Animal Control & Adoption Center in Springfield.
Massachusetts State Lottery: $16.35 million prize won at Ware Cumberland Farms on Saturday
One lucky person claimed the largest lottery prize in Massachusetts so far this year on Saturday. The $16.35 million ticket, which was part of the game Megabucks Doubler, was purchased at Cumberland Farms in Ware. One other person claimed a $100,000 lottery ticket in Burlington on Saturday. Overall, there were...
Paul Galotti of Easthampton honored for rescuing wheelchair-bound neighbor from house fire
An Easthampton man was honored Sunday for rescuing a wheelchair-bound neighbor from a house fire in May. Paul Galotti, 38, was presented with the Madeline “Amy” Sweeney Award for Civilian Bravery on Sunday by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito for the rescue. On May 15, Galotti was watching a...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties Sept. 11, 2022
Anthony Depalma and Yunika Burgos Depalma to Lee Racine Sr., and Kris Racine, 15 Ash Lane, Unit 15, $258,000. Darlene Staples to Paul Masse and Cynthia Masse, 24 Keller Circle, $389,900.
Eversource to replace Springfield streetlights with LED’s
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)--The City of Springfield and Eversource will begin to retrofit the city's street lights to LED’s beginning January 1, 2023, at no cost to the city.
Grill fire spreads to garage of Springfield home
Springfield Fire crews responded to a grill fire that damaged a garage in Forest Park Saturday evening.
