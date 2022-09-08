Read full article on original website
Hulu Tops August's Streaming Power Rankings, While HBO Max Plummets
At the end of each month, Primetimer's Joe Reid surveys the undulating fortunes of the eight major streaming platforms for our Streaming Power Rankings. In August, the big news was the Warner Bros. Discovery merger stomping down the road and nixing a whole bunch of TV shows and movies that people liked. Meanwhile, new shows like She-Hulk and Sandman, the return of other shows like Reservation Dogs and even the resurrection of Beavis & Butthead sent the standings into shakeup mode..
Amazon Is Hiding User Reviews For Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power
Although critics reviews for Amazon's The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power have been largely positive, the same can't be said of the show's user reviews. At Rotten Tomatoes, where the show current currently boasts an 84% crirics score, its audience score is a lowly 34%. The same is...
Hein’s Picks: Amazon (Finally) Puts a Ring on It
Jon Hein knows TV. In the late 1990s, he coined the phrase "Jump the Shark" when he founded the site of the same name. Since then, he's written about television everywhere from The New York Times to TV Guide. In his column for Primetimer, he shares his thoughts on what's new and good on TV and the shows on his radar for the coming week.
Trying Renewed for Season 4 at Apple TV+
Trying will be back for a fourth season. Ahead of the Season 3 finale set to drop September 2, Apple TV+ comedy Trying has been renewed for Season 4. The British series stars Esther Smith and Rafe Spall as a couple who decide to adopt after they struggle to conceive a child. With this process comes plenty of ups and downs, and the third season has seen them struggle with the emotional and legal issues that arise during their parenting journey.
Needle Drop: How Breaking Bad Made an 80s Hit Sound Sinister
Before prestige TV got hold of it, "Major Tom (Coming Home)" was just a catchy pop tune. A top 20 hit in the United States, Peter Schilling's synthpop classic describes an astronaut who drifts alone into space, then realizes he's content in the great black void. When it was first climbing the charts back in 1983, it sounded like an escape fantasy about the stress of the Cold War. Plus, it slyly referenced David Bowie's song "Space Oddity," had an on-trend new wave sound, and delivered a massive, singalong chorus. No wonder it caught on.
WATCH: Megan Thee Stallion Brings Twerking to the MCU in She-Hulk
The only woman more savage than Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters? Megan Thee Stallion. In a major pop culture crossover, Megan Thee Stallion made an appearance in Thursday's episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, livening up the Marvel series with her twerking skills. The rapper was referenced repeatedly throughout Episode 3,...
Inventing Anna Subject Sues Netflix Over 'Greedy,' 'Manipulative' Depiction
Not everyone winds up happy when their lives are turned into a TV show. Former Vanity Fair photo editor Rachel DeLoache Williams, who has long been vocal about her issues with Netflix docudrama Inventing Anna, is suing the streamer for her depiction on the series. According to Williams, just about everything surrounding her character on the show is made up.
25 Years Ago Steve Carell Earned the Worst, Most Hilarious Review of His Career
Overwhelmed by Peak TV? Aaron Barnhart is your guide to the good, the great, and the skippable. Subscribe to get all his Primetimer reviews. In the fall of 1997, a sitcom appeared on the ABC prime-time lineup called Over the Top. It lasted three episodes before network executives pulled it off the schedule. We at Primetimer are saluting the 25th anniversary of Over the Top because it marked the TV acting debut of one Steve Carell, who stars in FX’s The Patient, bowing this week on Hulu.
Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson Face Off in The Patient
The team behind The Americans trades in espionage for psychological warfare today with The Patient. The FX on Hulu limited series stars Steve Carell as a therapist tasked with curbing the homicidal urges of a serial killer patient, played by Domhnall Gleeson, who's holding him hostage. Also today: Untold dives...
Claim to Fame Was This Summer's Best Show (Hear Me Out)
It's been quite the summer for TV. Stranger Things returned with a mammoth new season (its first since before the pandemic), the beloved Better Call Saul wrapped its six season run, Only Murders in the Building solved a new mystery, and two new Marvel series bowed on Disney+. And yet, standing tall atop the mountain of Summer TV 2022 is a little show that debuted with barely any fanfare in early July — on deeply unsexy network TV. Yes, I am here to tell you with no equivocation or uncertain words that ABC's reality competition series Claim to Fame was this summer's best show.
The Rings of Power
Let the battle of the fantasy epics begin. Less than two weeks after HBO bowed its Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, Amazon Prime Video debuts its long-awaited Lord of the Rings series, The Rings of Power. The Second Age-set series was first announced five years ago as part of $250 million deal, and with a five-season commitment and a total budget of over $1 billion, it ranks as the most expensive TV series ever made.
Jeff Bezos Says Rings of Power Showrunners Ignored His Notes
Notorious micromanager Jeff Bezos poked some fun at himself at Tuesday night's London premiere of The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power as he thanked the show's co-showrunners Patrick McKay and John D. Payne. "Every showrunner’s dream — and I mean every showrunner — their dream is to get...
The Rings of Power, Devil in Ohio and McEnroe Headline Holiday Weekend TV
Happy Labor Day Weekend! The return of The Lord of the Rings (which premiered Thursday night on Prime Video) isn’t the only thing worth celebrating this weekend — joining it are a host of other premieres, including supernatural mystery Devil in Ohio, Netflix’s Dated & Related, and Showtime documentary McEnroe.
Yes, That's the Rust Church in Netflix's End of the Road Trailer
The new trailer for the Netflix original movie End of the Road certainly makes the film look like a potboiler, but there's one dramatic shot that probably should have been left on the cutting room floor. The upcoming film stars Queen Latifah as a recently widowed mother whose roadtrip with...
Ben Kingsley Will Reprise His Iron Man 3 Villain in Disney+/Marvel Series Wonder Man
Ben Kingsley is returning to the MCU. Variety reports Kingsley will reprise the role of Trevor Slattery, Iron Man 3 villain, in upcoming Marvel/Disney+ series Wonder Man. The show centers on Simon Williams/Wonder Man, the son of a man whose company begins to struggle due to competition with Stark Industries.
By the Numbers: Only 15 Netflix Shows Have Gone Five Seasons or Longer
For a streaming platform that's put out as much content for as many years as Netflix, it would probably surprise most casual observers to learn that its produced only eight original scripted shows that have lasted five seasons or longer. Add in unscripted and another seven shows join the list.
Harley Quinn Avoids the Bad Omens at HBO Max, Is Renewed for Season 4
Harley Quinn, the animated supervillain show that has earned a fiercely loyal following throughout its first three seasons, has been announced as renewed for Season 4, ahead of its September 15th Season 3 finale. While it would have been a deeply unpleasant surprise to learn that Harley Quinn wasn't going...
The Mighty Ducks Return Without Emilio Estevez in Season 2 Trailer
Fans got their first extended look at The Mighty Ducks without Gordon Bombay Wednesday as Disney+ released the official trailer for Season 2 of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. Josh Duhamel stars in the upcoming season as former NHL player-turned-coach Colin Cole, who's described as "inspirational, charming and hardcore." He...
Where to Watch the Sundance Class of 2022 on Streaming
Back in the heady days of the 1990s indie film boom, the Sundance Film Festival was the epicenter of a movement in independent film, led by filmmakers like Quentin Tarantino, Richard Linklater, Todd Haynes, Alexander Payne, Nicole Holofcener, and Whit Stillman. The films that hit big there would often make their way into American arthouse theaters — multiplexes, too, sometimes — and became a key a part of the cinematic ecosystem of the late 20th and early 21st century.
Michael Jackson Asked to Star in The Sandman Back in the '90s
Michael Jackson wanted to moonwalk in Morpheus's shoes, says Neil Gaiman. In an episode of Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, The Sandman author told the host that the King of Pop expressed interest in starring in a TV adaptation of the comic book series back in 1996. "By 1996, I was being taken to Warners, where the then-president of Warner Bros sat me down and told me that Michael Jackson had phoned him the day before and asked him if he could star as Morpheus in The Sandman," Gaiman remembers.
