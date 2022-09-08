ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hulu Tops August's Streaming Power Rankings, While HBO Max Plummets

At the end of each month, Primetimer's Joe Reid surveys the undulating fortunes of the eight major streaming platforms for our Streaming Power Rankings. In August, the big news was the Warner Bros. Discovery merger stomping down the road and nixing a whole bunch of TV shows and movies that people liked. Meanwhile, new shows like She-Hulk and Sandman, the return of other shows like Reservation Dogs and even the resurrection of Beavis & Butthead sent the standings into shakeup mode..
Primetimer

Hein’s Picks: Amazon (Finally) Puts a Ring on It

Jon Hein knows TV. In the late 1990s, he coined the phrase "Jump the Shark" when he founded the site of the same name. Since then, he's written about television everywhere from The New York Times to TV Guide. In his column for Primetimer, he shares his thoughts on what's new and good on TV and the shows on his radar for the coming week.
Primetimer

Trying Renewed for Season 4 at Apple TV+

Trying will be back for a fourth season. Ahead of the Season 3 finale set to drop September 2, Apple TV+ comedy Trying has been renewed for Season 4. The British series stars Esther Smith and Rafe Spall as a couple who decide to adopt after they struggle to conceive a child. With this process comes plenty of ups and downs, and the third season has seen them struggle with the emotional and legal issues that arise during their parenting journey.
Primetimer

Needle Drop: How Breaking Bad Made an 80s Hit Sound Sinister

Before prestige TV got hold of it, "Major Tom (Coming Home)" was just a catchy pop tune. A top 20 hit in the United States, Peter Schilling's synthpop classic describes an astronaut who drifts alone into space, then realizes he's content in the great black void. When it was first climbing the charts back in 1983, it sounded like an escape fantasy about the stress of the Cold War. Plus, it slyly referenced David Bowie's song "Space Oddity," had an on-trend new wave sound, and delivered a massive, singalong chorus. No wonder it caught on.
Primetimer

WATCH: Megan Thee Stallion Brings Twerking to the MCU in She-Hulk

The only woman more savage than Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters? Megan Thee Stallion. In a major pop culture crossover, Megan Thee Stallion made an appearance in Thursday's episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, livening up the Marvel series with her twerking skills. The rapper was referenced repeatedly throughout Episode 3,...
Primetimer

Inventing Anna Subject Sues Netflix Over 'Greedy,' 'Manipulative' Depiction

Not everyone winds up happy when their lives are turned into a TV show. Former Vanity Fair photo editor Rachel DeLoache Williams, who has long been vocal about her issues with Netflix docudrama Inventing Anna, is suing the streamer for her depiction on the series. According to Williams, just about everything surrounding her character on the show is made up.
Primetimer

25 Years Ago Steve Carell Earned the Worst, Most Hilarious Review of His Career

Overwhelmed by Peak TV? Aaron Barnhart is your guide to the good, the great, and the skippable. Subscribe to get all his Primetimer reviews. In the fall of 1997, a sitcom appeared on the ABC prime-time lineup called Over the Top. It lasted three episodes before network executives pulled it off the schedule. We at Primetimer are saluting the 25th anniversary of Over the Top because it marked the TV acting debut of one Steve Carell, who stars in FX’s The Patient, bowing this week on Hulu.
Primetimer

Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson Face Off in The Patient

The team behind The Americans trades in espionage for psychological warfare today with The Patient. The FX on Hulu limited series stars Steve Carell as a therapist tasked with curbing the homicidal urges of a serial killer patient, played by Domhnall Gleeson, who's holding him hostage. Also today: Untold dives...
Primetimer

Claim to Fame Was This Summer's Best Show (Hear Me Out)

It's been quite the summer for TV. Stranger Things returned with a mammoth new season (its first since before the pandemic), the beloved Better Call Saul wrapped its six season run, Only Murders in the Building solved a new mystery, and two new Marvel series bowed on Disney+. And yet, standing tall atop the mountain of Summer TV 2022 is a little show that debuted with barely any fanfare in early July — on deeply unsexy network TV. Yes, I am here to tell you with no equivocation or uncertain words that ABC's reality competition series Claim to Fame was this summer's best show.
Primetimer

The Rings of Power

Let the battle of the fantasy epics begin. Less than two weeks after HBO bowed its Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, Amazon Prime Video debuts its long-awaited Lord of the Rings series, The Rings of Power. The Second Age-set series was first announced five years ago as part of $250 million deal, and with a five-season commitment and a total budget of over $1 billion, it ranks as the most expensive TV series ever made.
Primetimer

The Mighty Ducks Return Without Emilio Estevez in Season 2 Trailer

Fans got their first extended look at The Mighty Ducks without Gordon Bombay Wednesday as Disney+ released the official trailer for Season 2 of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. Josh Duhamel stars in the upcoming season as former NHL player-turned-coach Colin Cole, who's described as "inspirational, charming and hardcore." He...
Primetimer

Where to Watch the Sundance Class of 2022 on Streaming

Back in the heady days of the 1990s indie film boom, the Sundance Film Festival was the epicenter of a movement in independent film, led by filmmakers like Quentin Tarantino, Richard Linklater, Todd Haynes, Alexander Payne, Nicole Holofcener, and Whit Stillman. The films that hit big there would often make their way into American arthouse theaters — multiplexes, too, sometimes — and became a key a part of the cinematic ecosystem of the late 20th and early 21st century.
Primetimer

Michael Jackson Asked to Star in The Sandman Back in the '90s

Michael Jackson wanted to moonwalk in Morpheus's shoes, says Neil Gaiman. In an episode of Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, The Sandman author told the host that the King of Pop expressed interest in starring in a TV adaptation of the comic book series back in 1996. "By 1996, I was being taken to Warners, where the then-president of Warner Bros sat me down and told me that Michael Jackson had phoned him the day before and asked him if he could star as Morpheus in The Sandman," Gaiman remembers.
