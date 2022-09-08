Read full article on original website
Christine Baranski Upon Learning The Good Fight Was Ending: 'My Heart Dropped'
Actress Christine Baranski, who has played the character of Diane Lockhart for 13 years between The Good Wife and The Good Fight, says she was "stunned" when she learned that The Good Fight's sixth season would be its last. In a new interview with TVLine, Baranski describes being informed of...
The View Kicks Off Season 26 With Plenty of Trump Talk — But No Ana Navarro
New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. Welcome to The View Season 26. On Tuesday, The View returned from summer break with an episode devoted entirely to Hot Topics, giving the co-hosts ample opportunity to catch up on the many political storylines they missed over the past few weeks. The episode served as something of a coming-out party for new co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former Trump staffer who won the job after a year of try-outs, but the other new addition to Season 26, Ana Navarro, was notably absent. So much for that full-time promotion...
WATCH: Hillary Clinton Busts Out Laughing About Trump's Classified Documents
Hillary Clinton might just get the last laugh. During an appearance alongside daughter Chelsea on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the former secretary of state was asked by the host about former president Donald Trump's classified documents scandal. "I wanted to ask you both, since you both have lived...
Whoopi Goldberg Drags AOC: She 'Disregards' the Women Who Came Before Her
New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. Don't expect Whoopi Goldberg to campaign for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez any time soon. Thursday morning on The View, Whoopi reiterated her long-held criticism of the progressive Democratic congresswoman, who opened up about the misogyny and abuse she faces in a GQ cover story published Wednesday. In the profile, Ocasio-Cortez insisted that while she believes "anything is possible," it's difficult to imagine someone like her being elected president, as "so many people in this country hate women," and particularly women of color.
Claim to Fame Was This Summer's Best Show (Hear Me Out)
It's been quite the summer for TV. Stranger Things returned with a mammoth new season (its first since before the pandemic), the beloved Better Call Saul wrapped its six season run, Only Murders in the Building solved a new mystery, and two new Marvel series bowed on Disney+. And yet, standing tall atop the mountain of Summer TV 2022 is a little show that debuted with barely any fanfare in early July — on deeply unsexy network TV. Yes, I am here to tell you with no equivocation or uncertain words that ABC's reality competition series Claim to Fame was this summer's best show.
Inventing Anna Subject Sues Netflix Over 'Greedy,' 'Manipulative' Depiction
Not everyone winds up happy when their lives are turned into a TV show. Former Vanity Fair photo editor Rachel DeLoache Williams, who has long been vocal about her issues with Netflix docudrama Inventing Anna, is suing the streamer for her depiction on the series. According to Williams, just about everything surrounding her character on the show is made up.
Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson Face Off in The Patient
The team behind The Americans trades in espionage for psychological warfare today with The Patient. The FX on Hulu limited series stars Steve Carell as a therapist tasked with curbing the homicidal urges of a serial killer patient, played by Domhnall Gleeson, who's holding him hostage. Also today: Untold dives...
Netflix Bows I Came By, DC's Stargirl Returns to The CW
From British thrillers to teenage superhero capers, there’s something for everyone on TV today. While Hugh Bonneville plays a man with a dark secret in Netflix’s I Came By, DC’s Stargirl faces a new enemy in Season 3, and Discovery profiles the accomplishments of Jeff Bezos, Ernest Shackleton, and other explorers in a new series.
25 Years Ago Steve Carell Earned the Worst, Most Hilarious Review of His Career
Overwhelmed by Peak TV? Aaron Barnhart is your guide to the good, the great, and the skippable. Subscribe to get all his Primetimer reviews. In the fall of 1997, a sitcom appeared on the ABC prime-time lineup called Over the Top. It lasted three episodes before network executives pulled it off the schedule. We at Primetimer are saluting the 25th anniversary of Over the Top because it marked the TV acting debut of one Steve Carell, who stars in FX’s The Patient, bowing this week on Hulu.
Harley Quinn Avoids the Bad Omens at HBO Max, Is Renewed for Season 4
Harley Quinn, the animated supervillain show that has earned a fiercely loyal following throughout its first three seasons, has been announced as renewed for Season 4, ahead of its September 15th Season 3 finale. While it would have been a deeply unpleasant surprise to learn that Harley Quinn wasn't going...
The Conners Star Michael Fishman Leaving Series
The Conners is losing a family member. Legacy cast member Michael Fishman, who has played D.J. Conner since Roseanne's second episode, will not be returning to the spinoff for its fifth season. While no reason has been given for his departure, Fishman took a more behind-the-scenes role in recent seasons of the series, appearing less on screen and instead directing a handful of episodes.
The Bachelorette Men Tell All, Freeform Exposes the Grooming Epidemic
ABC is set to bring the drama tonight as Gabby and Rachel’s suitors sit in the hot seat in The Bachelorette "Men Tell All" special. Host Jesse Palmer promises the two-hour event will bring “shocking” revelations and life-changing news. Also today: Freeform examines cases of grooming in...
Hein’s Picks: Cobra Kai Is Still Kicking it at Season 5
Jon Hein knows TV. In the late 1990s, he coined the phrase "Jump the Shark" when he founded the site of the same name. Since then, he's written about television everywhere from The New York Times to TV Guide. In his column for Primetimer, he shares his thoughts on what's new and good on TV and the shows on his radar for the coming week.
The Rings of Power
Let the battle of the fantasy epics begin. Less than two weeks after HBO bowed its Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, Amazon Prime Video debuts its long-awaited Lord of the Rings series, The Rings of Power. The Second Age-set series was first announced five years ago as part of $250 million deal, and with a five-season commitment and a total budget of over $1 billion, it ranks as the most expensive TV series ever made.
Alex Moffat and Melissa Villaseñor Out at SNL Ahead of Season 48
According to sources close to the show, Saturday Night Live cast members Alex Moffat and Melissa Villaseñor will not be a part of the show's 48th season. They join previously announced departures Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, and Kyle Mooney. Also reportedly leaving is Aristotle Athari, who joined...
From Brian Cox to burnout: six things we learned at Melbourne writers’ festival
Brian Cox: ‘You don’t embellish with Logan Roy’. Brian Cox said that with Logan Roy, the menacing patriarch he plays in hit HBO series Succession, it’s not just about the words in the script, but the pauses and the looks. “It’s as much about what he doesn’t say as what he does ... you don’t embellish with Logan.”
Michael Jackson Asked to Star in The Sandman Back in the '90s
Michael Jackson wanted to moonwalk in Morpheus's shoes, says Neil Gaiman. In an episode of Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, The Sandman author told the host that the King of Pop expressed interest in starring in a TV adaptation of the comic book series back in 1996. "By 1996, I was being taken to Warners, where the then-president of Warner Bros sat me down and told me that Michael Jackson had phoned him the day before and asked him if he could star as Morpheus in The Sandman," Gaiman remembers.
A Taxonomy of TV Therapists
Therapy sessions are catnip for TV writers. They've got the bulit-in drama of two people discussing intimate things, and because of doctor-patient privilege, there's a justifiable reason to focus on juicy secrets that characters might not tell anyone else. But even if the set-up is usually the same, TV therapy...
TV's Best Looks: Summer 2022 Edition
It wouldn't be summer TV without some signature looks, but the summer of 2022 went above and beyond, gifting TV viewers with enough sartorial lessons to see us through to the end of the year. From the sharp tailoring of Only Murders in the Building to the throwback styles of Stranger Things, Paper Girls and Physical, fashion played a central role in most of the season's most-talked about shows.
Lea Michele Says Online Rumors That She's Illiterate Are 'Really Sad'
Two years after Lea Michele's Glee co-stars called her out for "microaggressions" on set, the Broadway star addressed the allegations in a wide-ranging New York Times profile published Thursday. Though Michele apologized to Glee's Samantha Ware, who accused Michele of making her life "a living hell" in June 2020, she...
