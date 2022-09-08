It's been quite the summer for TV. Stranger Things returned with a mammoth new season (its first since before the pandemic), the beloved Better Call Saul wrapped its six season run, Only Murders in the Building solved a new mystery, and two new Marvel series bowed on Disney+. And yet, standing tall atop the mountain of Summer TV 2022 is a little show that debuted with barely any fanfare in early July — on deeply unsexy network TV. Yes, I am here to tell you with no equivocation or uncertain words that ABC's reality competition series Claim to Fame was this summer's best show.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO