Collider
'Thor: Love and Thunder' Deleted Scene Shows a Different Side to Russell Crowe's Zeus
With Thor: Love and Thunder striking its way to Disney+ and other digital outlets this week, a new deleted scene has been revealed via an exclusive from People Magazine which showcases a new scene between Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Zeus (Russel Crowe), and Jane (Natalie Portman). The deleted scene depicts an...
D23: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Takes Audiences Under the Scene with 5 New Clips
The audience at D23 was the first to see five clips from James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water.” Marking the finale of D23’s second day of film reveals, primarily focused on Lucasfilm and Marvel, James Cameron joined Hall D23 by video to let the audience know they’d be seeing footage from his long (very long) awaited sequel in 3D. After being given special 3D glasses, fans were shown five clips. The first boasted the wonders of the upcoming film’s 3D capabilities in a sequence of several Na’vi swimming. There’s a crispness that is exquisite to see, though it will be...
Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor has written the scores for two more Hollywood films
Double Oscar-winners Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have signed up to soundtrack two upcoming movies
Netflix Bows I Came By, DC's Stargirl Returns to The CW
From British thrillers to teenage superhero capers, there’s something for everyone on TV today. While Hugh Bonneville plays a man with a dark secret in Netflix’s I Came By, DC’s Stargirl faces a new enemy in Season 3, and Discovery profiles the accomplishments of Jeff Bezos, Ernest Shackleton, and other explorers in a new series.
The Mighty Ducks Return Without Emilio Estevez in Season 2 Trailer
Fans got their first extended look at The Mighty Ducks without Gordon Bombay Wednesday as Disney+ released the official trailer for Season 2 of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. Josh Duhamel stars in the upcoming season as former NHL player-turned-coach Colin Cole, who's described as "inspirational, charming and hardcore." He...
Ben Kingsley Will Reprise His Iron Man 3 Villain in Disney+/Marvel Series Wonder Man
Ben Kingsley is returning to the MCU. Variety reports Kingsley will reprise the role of Trevor Slattery, Iron Man 3 villain, in upcoming Marvel/Disney+ series Wonder Man. The show centers on Simon Williams/Wonder Man, the son of a man whose company begins to struggle due to competition with Stark Industries.
The Rings of Power
Let the battle of the fantasy epics begin. Less than two weeks after HBO bowed its Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, Amazon Prime Video debuts its long-awaited Lord of the Rings series, The Rings of Power. The Second Age-set series was first announced five years ago as part of $250 million deal, and with a five-season commitment and a total budget of over $1 billion, it ranks as the most expensive TV series ever made.
The Rings of Power, Devil in Ohio and McEnroe Headline Holiday Weekend TV
Happy Labor Day Weekend! The return of The Lord of the Rings (which premiered Thursday night on Prime Video) isn’t the only thing worth celebrating this weekend — joining it are a host of other premieres, including supernatural mystery Devil in Ohio, Netflix’s Dated & Related, and Showtime documentary McEnroe.
ComicBook
Thor: Love and Thunder Director Taika Waititi Reveals Thor 5 Pitch
Thor: Love and Thunder's director revealed his pitch for the next movie. Taika Waititi has some wild ideas for another hero with Chris Hemsworth's Avenger. Speaking to BBC Radio 1 about the prospect of another Thor film, the filmmaker lobbied for a low-cost outing that was even more down to Earth than something like She-Hulk. A classic Thor adventure at the DMV might not appeal to some fans. But, Waititi has made a living off of bold choices in his movies. Some fans might have taken some exception to his characterization of Thor in Love and Thunder. But some audiences are excited about the comedic tone and want more. Marvel hasn't indicated where fans will see Thor next after this most recent adventure. Check out what Waititi had to say about Thor 5 right here.
Where to Watch the Sundance Class of 2022 on Streaming
Back in the heady days of the 1990s indie film boom, the Sundance Film Festival was the epicenter of a movement in independent film, led by filmmakers like Quentin Tarantino, Richard Linklater, Todd Haynes, Alexander Payne, Nicole Holofcener, and Whit Stillman. The films that hit big there would often make their way into American arthouse theaters — multiplexes, too, sometimes — and became a key a part of the cinematic ecosystem of the late 20th and early 21st century.
Hulu Tops August's Streaming Power Rankings, While HBO Max Plummets
At the end of each month, Primetimer's Joe Reid surveys the undulating fortunes of the eight major streaming platforms for our Streaming Power Rankings. In August, the big news was the Warner Bros. Discovery merger stomping down the road and nixing a whole bunch of TV shows and movies that people liked. Meanwhile, new shows like She-Hulk and Sandman, the return of other shows like Reservation Dogs and even the resurrection of Beavis & Butthead sent the standings into shakeup mode..
Yes, That's the Rust Church in Netflix's End of the Road Trailer
The new trailer for the Netflix original movie End of the Road certainly makes the film look like a potboiler, but there's one dramatic shot that probably should have been left on the cutting room floor. The upcoming film stars Queen Latifah as a recently widowed mother whose roadtrip with...
TV's Best Looks: Summer 2022 Edition
It wouldn't be summer TV without some signature looks, but the summer of 2022 went above and beyond, gifting TV viewers with enough sartorial lessons to see us through to the end of the year. From the sharp tailoring of Only Murders in the Building to the throwback styles of Stranger Things, Paper Girls and Physical, fashion played a central role in most of the season's most-talked about shows.
The Verge
Every Marvel and Lucasfilm trailer Disney released at D23
Disney held its semiannual D23 event this weekend, where it showed off a whole lot of trailers, teasers, and brief scenes from all the Disney stuff coming this year and next. Particular attention was paid to shows and films coming to Disney Plus, and new entries in its Star Wars and Marvel franchises.
‘Haunted Mansion’: Director Justin Simien Teases Cameos From Winona Ryder, Hasan Minhaj, Dan Levy; Unveils First Trailer for Live-Action Disney Film
Director Justin Simien and Scream Queen Jamie Lee Curtis stopped by D23 today to tease their upcoming live-action Haunted Mansion film, sharing that it will feature cameos from Winona Ryder, Dan Levy, Hasan Minhaj and more. Simien also debuted a new for-the-room-only trailer which watches as a car pulls up to a mansion in the depths of night. The mansion, our narrator says, was discovered fully built after a fire in 1788. “That’s when things started to get weird,” he continues, “[with] a string of dramatic events, paranormal attacks, yellow fever, explosions. There’s no records, only stories.” We then follow a character played...
‘Inside Out’ Sequel Set by Pixar for June 2024
“Inside Out 2” was announced at Disney’s D23 Expo on Friday by star Amy Poehler and Pixar head Pete Docter, with a theatrical release set for June 2024. Back in 2015, the first installment of the animated adventure, co-directed by Docter and Ronnie Del Carmen and written by Michael Arndt, starred Riley (Kaitlyn Dias) as she faced her feelings about growing up and moving to San Francisco for her dad’s new job.
New Daytime Talk Show Rivals Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Clarkson Are 'Supporting Each Other'
Watch out, Whoopi Goldberg: there's a new EGOT coming to daytime talk. Premiering later this month in the daytime slot formerly occupied by Ellen DeGeneres, The Jennifer Hudson Show is set to see the Emmy, Oscar, Grammy and Tony winner take on a familiar face: fellow American Idol alum Kelly Clarkson.
D23 Expo 2022: All The Movie & TV News We Learned From Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, Disney+ And More
Disney’s movie and television studios including Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, Walt Disney Studios, Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios, 20th Century Studios and Disney Branded Television revealed plenty of news at the D23 Expo, which ran September 9-11 at the Disneyland-adjacent Anaheim Convention Center. Highlights included panels loaded with cast and creatives behind almost every big Disney property, giving fans new looks at everything from Indiana Jones 5 to Disenchanted, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to The Little Mermaid. Included in the presentations were new announcements including Disney Animation’s ambitious next project Wish, starring Ariana DeBose, and Christian Slater joining the Willow remake. Disney D23...
Hein’s Picks: Cobra Kai Is Still Kicking it at Season 5
Jon Hein knows TV. In the late 1990s, he coined the phrase "Jump the Shark" when he founded the site of the same name. Since then, he's written about television everywhere from The New York Times to TV Guide. In his column for Primetimer, he shares his thoughts on what's new and good on TV and the shows on his radar for the coming week.
Harley Quinn Avoids the Bad Omens at HBO Max, Is Renewed for Season 4
Harley Quinn, the animated supervillain show that has earned a fiercely loyal following throughout its first three seasons, has been announced as renewed for Season 4, ahead of its September 15th Season 3 finale. While it would have been a deeply unpleasant surprise to learn that Harley Quinn wasn't going...
