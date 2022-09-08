Thor: Love and Thunder's director revealed his pitch for the next movie. Taika Waititi has some wild ideas for another hero with Chris Hemsworth's Avenger. Speaking to BBC Radio 1 about the prospect of another Thor film, the filmmaker lobbied for a low-cost outing that was even more down to Earth than something like She-Hulk. A classic Thor adventure at the DMV might not appeal to some fans. But, Waititi has made a living off of bold choices in his movies. Some fans might have taken some exception to his characterization of Thor in Love and Thunder. But some audiences are excited about the comedic tone and want more. Marvel hasn't indicated where fans will see Thor next after this most recent adventure. Check out what Waititi had to say about Thor 5 right here.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO