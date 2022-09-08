Read full article on original website
culturemap.com
Fairmont Austin presents Maker's Mark Bourbon Launch Celebration
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. This event is the launch of the new Fairmont Austin Maker's Mark Bourbon under the big oak tree in Fulton in honor of National Bourbon Month. There will be carnivalesque entertainment complete with live music, a magician, juggler, stilt walkers, and more.
culturemap.com
Art for the People Gallery presents "Spectacular" opening reception
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Art for the People Gallery’s summer/fall exhibition, titled “Spectacular," will feature the works of over 30 Austin artists. Following the...
culturemap.com
Cap City Comedy Club presents Adam Carolla
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Adam Carolla is best known as a comedian, actor, radio personality, television host and New York Times best-selling author. He hosts The Adam Carolla Show, which holds the Guinness Book of World Records title for “most downloaded podcast." Carolla will share his thoughts on current events, relationships, airport security, specialty pizzas, politics, and anything else he can complain about.
culturemap.com
The Adam Carolla Show
culturemap.com
Texas Fine Wine Sunset Cruise
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Texas Fine Wine will host its annual sunset cruise on Lake Austin and feature wines from Bending Branch Winery, Duchman Family Winery, Pedernales Cellars, and Spicewood Vineyards.
