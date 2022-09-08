ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Two rescued after fishing boat sinks off Scottish coast

By Maryam Zakir-Hussain
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gGmVN_0hmdznc900

Two people have been rescued after their fishing boat began to sink off the coast of Scotland in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The pair issued a mayday call to report that their boat was taking on a large amount of water around Lismore island near Oban , Scotland , at around 3am on Thursday, the Coastguard said.

They abandoned the boat and climbed onto their life raft where they stayed until they were rescued around 4am.

The RNLI Oban all-weather lifeboat went to the scene and rescued the pair before taking them back to Oban in Argyll and Bute, arriving at around 5am.

The lifeboat reached the scene before a Coastguard helicopter which was also called out to the incident.

A Coastguard spokesman said: “We had calm weather which was a blessing.

“Thankfully it was quite close to Lismore island and the sea was reasonably benign for them.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46QKy4_0hmdznc900

The crew were said to be fine though a bit shaken after the experience.

The boat, a commercial fishing vessel, is now partially submerged.

Earlier this year , two men were rescued by emergency workers after their boat capsized off the coast of Devon .

David Henderson and Brian Harding were on a fishing trip on the River Axe in April when their 16ft-long boat was hit by a wave, hurling them into the icy water.

The men were taken to hospital where it took two hours for their body temperatures to return to normal.

Footage of the rescue was released by the RNLI to raise awareness of the importance of safety at sea.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Queen’s coffin arrives at Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh after long journey

The Queen’s two youngest sons received her coffin as the hearse arrived at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, following a journey from Balmoral on a route lined by crowds of thousands.Wellwishers gathered and stood in silence beside country roads and on bridges and in village and city centres to watch the cortege go by during its six-hour journey.Having left her “beloved” Balmoral estate, where she died peacefully on Thursday, the Queen arrived in the Scottish capital for one final time.Crowds had been gathering all day, and when the procession reached the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the monarchy’s official residence...
U.K.
The Independent

Queen’s ‘neighbours’ pay respects as hearse passes through Ballater

A hush descended on the village of Ballater, where many locals considered the Queen a neighbour, as she made her final journey from her beloved Royal Deeside.Hundreds lined the main street through the picturesque Victorian village closest to the Balmoral Estate, which the Queen had visited all her life.They had waited patiently, some for hours, to pay their respects and some bowed their heads while others saluted as the coffin was driven slowly by.There was no applause or flowers strewn in the path of the hearse, but there was a quiet and reflective atmosphere among those present, some said afterwards.Jeannine...
U.K.
The Independent

Thousands line Queen’s coffin route to pay final respects in Scotland

Scottish mourners paid tribute to the Queen by lining the route of her coffin procession in their thousands as she left Balmoral for the last time.Silent, sombre and respectful, well-wishers gathered beside country roads, bridges and in village and city centres to say goodbye to the woman who was never more at home than when in Scotland.By the time the procession reached its destination of Edinburgh’s Palace of Holyroodhouse, after more than six hours, the crowds were 10 deep in places on the famous Royal Mile, a famous thoroughfare the Queen knew well.The Queen’s children and their spouses – Princess...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

838K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy