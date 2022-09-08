ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Gerard Stahl
3d ago

Used to do work nearby. Memphis is a very dangerous city! Even worse since the bleeding hearts are letting the criminals out early! I don't miss going there.

retired 17
2d ago

Someone ‘inside’ to make sure that grin, is his last one. Same on his Mug Shot. Should have been ‘addressed’ when they arrested him.

johnnykat
3d ago

Should have capped him at the end instead of costing us more money!

Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
The US Sun

‘Active shooter’ at IRS building today: Reports of gunman at office in Memphis, Tennessee as city rocked by crime wave

REPORTS of an active shooter at the IRS building in Memphis have prompted a heavy police response as the city continues to be rocked by a crime wave. The Memphis Police Department has confirmed they have received "several calls regarding various activities" within the city today after yesterday's shooting spree that left four people dead.
actionnews5.com

4 dead, 3 injured in hours-long shooting spree; 19-year-old in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ezekiel Kelly, 19, is in custody after a frightening several hours across the city of Memphis. Memphis police issued an alert Wednesday evening to be on the lookout for an armed and dangerous man who police said was on a shooting rampage across Memphis. That man...
AOL Corp

Body found during search for missing Memphis jogger, police say

Police in Memphis, Tennessee, said Monday that a body had been discovered, one day after charges were announced against a man in a kidnapping case in which the victim has not been found. The deceased person's identity and cause of death have not been confirmed, police said Monday evening. Police...
