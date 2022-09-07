Read full article on original website
beckersspine.com
Orthopedic surgeon compensation recovery in hospitals, physician-owned groups
Compensation since 2019 has increased for orthopedic surgeons at physician-owned groups and hospital-owned groups through the COVID-19 pandemic, according to MGMA. Orthopedic surgeons at hospital-owned groups saw steadier pay increases while those at physician-owned groups saw a dip in 2020, according to a Sept. 2022 report, "Performance and Practices of Successful Medical Groups."
beckersspine.com
What makes or breaks outpatient orthopedics?
It's not uncommon for some orthopedic surgeries to be done in the outpatient setting, but many factors go into creating a successful program. Ask Orthopedic Surgeons is a weekly series of questions posed to surgeons around the country about clinical, business and policy issues affecting orthopedic care. We invite all orthopedic surgeon and specialist responses.
beckersspine.com
AAOS updates clinical guidelines for management of ACL injuries
The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons has issued an update to the clinical practice guideline for management of anterior cruciate ligament injuries, replacing the previous version released in 2014. This CPG provides updates to 12 of the 24 existing evidence-based recommendations and includes two new recommendations to treat patients who...
pharmaceutical-journal.com
Management of postoperative pain
After reading this article, test your knowledge by completing the CPD questions and receive a certificate as a record of your learning. After reading this article, you should be able to:. Recognise the importance of managing postoperative pain effectively;. Recognise the multimodal approach to managing postoperative pain;. Recognise the role...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cutera Announces Over 1,000 AviClear™ Acne Treatments Performed
BRISBANE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Cutera, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUTR) (“Cutera” or the “Company”), a leading provider of aesthetic and dermatology solutions, today announces that over 1,000 AviClear laser treatments have been performed in the United States. AviClear is the first and only energy-based device to be FDA-cleared for the treatment of mild, moderate and severe acne. Additionally, AviClear recently received approval from Health Canada for the treatment of all severities of acne as well as the treatment of acne scars. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005409/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
MedPage Today
Pharmacist-Led Hypertension Clinics Able to Lower BP Within Weeks
SAN DIEGO -- Across the country, nurse- and pharmacist-led hypertension clinics consistently found it feasible to get blood pressures (BPs) at or close to goal quickly -- within a matter of weeks, even -- according to single-center reports. In posters presented here at the annual Hypertension Scientific Sessions hosted by...
consultant360.com
Chronic Cough Epidemiology, Management, Quality of Life
The cough is the most common, symptom-related diagnosis associated with a clinician visit in the United States, according to John Russel, MD, who presented on the diagnosis and management of chronic cough at Practical Updates in Primary Care 2022 Virtual Series. “Acute cough is one that is less than 3...
